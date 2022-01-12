ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Fontaines D.C. announce new album, release video and tour dates

Punknews.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDublin based Fontaines D.C. have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Skinty Fia and...

www.punknews.org

nextmosh.com

Nekrogoblikon announce new album, share “This Is It” video single

Share the post "Nekrogoblikon announce new album, share “This Is It” video single" Goblin metallers Nekrogoblikon have announced their new album titled ‘The Fundamental Slimes and Humours,’ which is set to arrive on April 1st of this year (pre-order). To celebrate the record’s reveal, the gang have uploaded their new video single dubbed “This Is It,” which you can check out below.
Punknews.org

The Interrupters to release new album

The Interrupters have finished recording their fourth studio album. As part of an instagram post, the band stated that the they just finished laying down tracks and will release the LP in 2022. They released Fight The Good Fight in 2018. You can see the post below.
allkpop.com

Yuju reveals track list for debut solo mini album 'REC.'

Yuju has revealed the track list for her debut solo mini album 'REC.'. According to the track list below, Yuju's mini album includes "Bad Blood", title song "Play", "Barely, Winter" featuring Mad Clown, "The Killa", and "Blue Nostalgia". Her mini album 'REC.' is set to drop on January 18 KST, and it's her first release under Konnect Entertainment and after GFriend's disbandment.
SFGate

The Weeknd to Release New Album, ‘Dawn FM,’ on Friday

He unveiled the news in a characteristically cryptic video that, in line with his series of videos from his previous album, “After Hours,” finds him well dressed, in some kind of peril, and involves a beautiful woman. But rather than the busted-nose image of “After Hours,” this one finds him aged at the end. Several film-score-like snippets from what may be his new single, which soundtracks the clip. The album is billed “”A new sonic univerrse from the mind of the Weeknd.”
#American Tour#Partisan Records#North American#Mustard
Punknews.org

David Hillyard and The Rocksteady 7 to release new album

Ska traditionalists David Hillyard and The Rocksteady 7 are going to release a new album. Via twitter, the group stated simply: "New album coming 2022." The band last released The Giver in 2018 via Orb music.
Punknews.org

Candy Apple announce spring tour dates

Denver based hardcore band Candy Apple have announced tour dates for this spring. Gel and Destiny Bond will be joining them on select dates. Candy Apple released Sweet Dreams of Violence in 2021. Check out the dates below. DateVenueCity. Mar 18TBADallas, TX (w/Gel) Mar 19TBAFort Worth, TX (w/Gel) Mar 20TBAAustin,...
mxdwn.com

Father John Misty Officially Announces New Album Chloe And The Next 20th Century For April 2022 Release, Shares Artistic New Video For “Funny Girl”

The American singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Father John Misty has released a gorgeous new song, “Funny Girl.” The new song comes along with a colorful yet melancholic music video, directed by film director Nicholas Ashe Bateman, that matches the slowness and tenderness of the song itself. The song serves as the first single in promotion of the musician’s forthcoming album, Chloe and the Next 20th Century.
Punknews.org

Sprints release new song, “Little Fix”

Dublin based Sprints have released a new song. The song is called "Little Fix" and is off their upcoming EP A Modern Job that will be out March 11 via Nice Swan Recordings. Sprints will be touring the UK and Ireland February and March and released their EP Manifesto in 2021. Check out the song below.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
this song is sick

alt-J Confirm New Album Release Date, Share New Single “Hard Drive Gold”

It’s a great time to be an alt-J fan. The UK three-piece first turned heads in September when they announced their first new album in four years, The Dream, and dropped the inaugural single, “U&Me.” Today, they’re keeping the hype train rolling with the release of the latest single, “Hard Drive Gold.”
Punknews.org

Nosebleed announce February tour dates (UK)

Leeds based punks Nosebleed have announced UK tour dates for February. Terrorpins will be joining them on all dates. Nosebleed will be releasing their second album Dance with the Devil later this year and released Scratching Circles on the Dancefloor in 2018. Check out the dates below.
Punknews.org

END announce European tour dates

END have announced European tour dates for this spring. Supports have yet to be announced. END will be touring North America in March and released Splinters From An Ever-Changing Face in 2020. Check out the dates below.
Punknews.org

A Wilhelm Scream announce new album

A Wilhelm Scream have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Lose Your Delusion and will be out April 14 via Creator-Destructor Records. The band released their first single, "Be One To No One" last week. A Wilhelm Scream will be touring later this year and released Partycrasher in 2013.
NME

Fontaines D.C. announce intimate London show as part of BRITs Week

Fontaines D.C. have announced details of an intimate new London show – they’ll play The Dome next month as part of BRITs Week. The Irish band announced their return yesterday (January 11) with new song ‘Jackie Down The Line’, taken from their third album ‘Skinty Fia’ which is out in April via Partisan.
Punknews.org

Bearings announce North American tour

Canadian punkers Bearings will be heading on an North American tour with Between You and Me, Young Culture and Jail Socks. The band released Hello, It's You in 2020. See below for the tour dates.
Punknews.org

Kevin Devine announce new album and streams song

Brooklyn boy Kevin Devine announce a new record called Nothing's Real, So Nothing's Wrong, out on March 25th through Triple Crown Records. The first single, "Albatross", was released along with this announcement, see below for the music video.
brooklynvegan.com

Aldous Harding announces new album ‘Warm Chris,’ shares “Lawn” video

Aldous Harding has announced her anticipated fourth album, Warm Chris, which will be out March 25 via 4AD. This is her third in a row made with producer John Parrish at Rockfield Studios ("My favorite place on earth," says Aldous) and it features appearances by H. Hawkline, Seb Rochford, Gavin Fitzjohn, and Sleaford Mods' Jason Williamson.
guitargirlmag.com

Carson McHone announces new album Still Life for February 25, shares title track and tour dates

After introducing herself as a Merge artist last fall with “Hawks Don’t Share,” Carson McHone is sharing details about her third album and first release with the label. Still Life, out February 25, quivers like a tightrope, with songs about existing within tension and surviving beyond the breaking point. These are stories of sabotage, confusion, and surrender. Still Life invites us to gasp at our own reflection and acknowledge the unsettling beauty in this breath.
themusicuniverse.com

Hanson announces Red Green Blue tour, album

New music features three solo projects released as a single album. Hanson has announced Red Green Blue album and world tour as the brothers mark their milestone 30th anniversary of performing together. Red Green Blue will be released on May 20th via 3CG Records. The new album brings together the band’s three unique creative voices like never before with a third of the album written and produced by each brother (Taylor’s Red, Isaac’s Green and Zac’s Blue). The project brings together a team of collaborators, with the album co-produced by Grammy Award-winning producer, engineer and mixer Jim Scott (Tom Petty, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Wilco), and Grammy Award-winning artist and producer David Garza (Fiona Apple, Midland, Sharon Van Etten).
Punknews.org

First leg of Circa Survive, Tigers Jaw and Soul Glo tour postponed

Circa Survive have postponed the first half of their tour with Tigers Jaw, and Soul Glo due to rising Covid rates. The show dates from January 7th to February 5th is now moved to the summer. Tickets to these show will remain valid for the rescheduled dates.
Guitar World Magazine

Megadeth and Lamb of God announce new Metal Tour of the Year dates for 2022

Megadeth and Lamb of God have announced the second leg of their co-headline tour, dubbed Metal Tour of the Year. Trivium will again support the two metal juggernauts, alongside Swedish metallers In Flames. The latter replace Hatebreed, who appeared on the first leg of the tour in 2021. The tour's...
