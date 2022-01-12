Fontaines D.C. announce new album, release video and tour dates

New music features three solo projects released as a single album. Hanson has announced Red Green Blue album and world tour as the brothers mark their milestone 30th anniversary of performing together. Red Green Blue will be released on May 20th via 3CG Records. The new album brings together the band’s three unique creative voices like never before with a third of the album written and produced by each brother (Taylor’s Red, Isaac’s Green and Zac’s Blue). The project brings together a team of collaborators, with the album co-produced by Grammy Award-winning producer, engineer and mixer Jim Scott (Tom Petty, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Wilco), and Grammy Award-winning artist and producer David Garza (Fiona Apple, Midland, Sharon Van Etten).
