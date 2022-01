Andy Murray has said Novak Djokovic still has questions to answer over his controversial entry into Australia, despite the world No 1 winning an appeal against being deported from the country. Djokovic is set to defend his Australian Open title after an order to cancel his visa following scrutiny of his medical exemption for the Covid vaccine was quashed in a court hearing.But while Djokovic has returned to the tennis court following his release from an immigration facility, the Serbian is still facing the possibility of having his visa revoked as the Australian minister for immigration considers whether to...

