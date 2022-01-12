Boys basketball: Bulldogs seek to turn the tide

Ottumwa senior Adam Greiner (34) looks to drop a pass off to Bulldog teammate Mason Young while being defended by members of the Burlington Grayhounds at Evans Middle School Gymnasium in Ottumwa at Monday. Scott Jackson/The Courier

OTTUMWA — Changes may be coming sooner rather than later for the Ottumwa High School boys basketball team.

Head coach Neil Hartz firmly believes the biggest change that is coming sooner rather than later is the fortunes of the Bulldogs. The third-year OHS head coach was steadfast in that belief Monday night even minutes after a 63-42 non-conference loss at Evans Middle School Gymnasium to Burlington that dropped Ottumwa to 2-7 overall on the season.

"The effort is there. We just have to play better basketball," Hartz said. "They're playing hard. They're trying. We just have to play better basketball.

"We're going up to Des Moines East, kind of play a little more free with a little less prep and see how that goes for us."

The philosophy worked on Tuesday as the Bulldogs avenged a CIML Metro home loss to Des Moines East. Adam Greiner scored a game-high 28 points while Cale Leonard poured in 11 of his career-high 15 points in the first half of a 72-54 conference road win that might finally get the Bulldogs back on the right track this season.

"The effort is there. It's just a matter of figuring out how to win games consistently," Hartz said. "I think the guys have been overthinking some things. We still need to run our stuff, but we need to go out there and just free some things up. The boys want to win so badly. It can be deflating when you put that effort out there and you don't get that result.

"It's going to click. I have faith in them. I've got 15 guys that go hard every day. It's just a matter of it all coming together."

Monday's non-conference action with Burlington saw the emergence of some young stars stepping up for the Bulldogs. Shakur Pope scored a career-high six points, all coming in the fourth quarter, while Trae Brown collected a game-high seven rebounds in the second half while scoring three points after pouring in 37 for the Bulldogs in a 77-69 junior varsity loss earlier in the night.

"I was so excited. I've never scored over 30 points in a game," Brown said. "I definitely had a lot more confidence when I went in to the varsity game. It helped having my teammates over there on the bench cheering me on.

"I think we're going to see a little more Shakur Pope and I'm going to start playing Trae Brown more," Hartz added. "Those guys did a great job out there. Trae's going to be really good. I think now's the time to see how he does against tougher competition."

Baring any weather-related issues, Ottumwa (3-7, 2-3 CIML Metro) will host Des Moines Roosevelt on Friday night at Evans Middle School Gymnasium.