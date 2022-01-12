Another day, two more records for Salina Central girls' Aubrie Kierscht in blowout victory

Mykayla Cunningham wasted no time making Valley Center pick its poison.

It was a no-win situation for the Hornets.

With Cunningham attacking the basket and Aubrie Kierscht waiting in the wings to deliver one 3-point dagger after another, Salina Central simply had too much firepower Tuesday night and cruised to a 71-40 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League Division II victory at the Central gym.

Kierscht not only shot Valley Center down, but broke a pair of school records along the way with 40 points and 12 3-pointers. Cunningham, the Mustangs' junior point guard, was her primary facilitator.

"It just felt great to get the team started," said Cunningham, who opened the game with a 3-pointer of her own, then picked Valley Center apart with her drives and dishes to Kierscht. "I had some good shots and was able to drive at the same time.

"Aubrie practices her game every day and I know if I drive and kick it to her, she's going to make it."

And make it she did. Kierscht hit three 3-pointers in each of the first two quarters and her 20 points helped stake the Mustangs to a commanding 39-26 halftime advantage. She then knocked down six more without a miss in the third period before calling it a night.

"I just go into ever game with the same mentality, a next-play mentality," said Kierscht, Central's all-time leading scorer. "My teammates always look for me.

"I work on my game all the time, and all my success comes from the time I put in. Credit to my teammates, because they keep finding me."

Cunningham and Kierscht each had nine of the Mustangs' 18 first-quarter points and both reached double figures by halftime. Cunningham finished with 16 points on 6 of 8 shooting and made both of her 3-point attempts.

"She got going early and got to feeling good about her offensive game," Fear said of Cunningham. "She dominated tonight.

"She either gets to the rim and finishes or finds someone. That's what makes her so good."

And then there was Kierscht, who topped her 20-point first-half performance with 20 more in the third quarter without a miss, adding two free throws to her six 3-pointers. Her 12 threes shattered the previous school record of nine by Emily Wood against Maize South in 2013 and her 40 points eclipsed the 38 by Casey Knoth against Buhler in the 2016 Salina Invitational.

"It was just an outstanding shooting performance," Fear said of Kierscht, who went 13-for-18 from the field, including 12 of 15 3-pointers. "And her teammates knew she was hot and kept getting her the ball."

As a team, Central made 16 3-pointers and shot 51% overall.

With the victory, Central improved to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in AVCTL-II. Valley Center fell to 3-8 and 1-3.

Central's defense struggled in the first half — Valley Center shot 55.6% before the break — but tightened up and limited the Hornets to two field goals and 14 total points the rest of the way. The Mustangs blew the game open with a 25-6 third quarter, allowing Kierscht and the other seniors to watch as the fourth period unfolded with a continuous running clock.

Valley Center boys 74, Central 54

A horrendous start doomed Central's boys as Valley Center bolted to an 18-3 first-quarter lead and doubled the Mustangs up, 40-20, at halftime.

The Mustangs came back with a big third period and briefly got within five points to start the fourth quarter before running out of gas as Valley Center pulled away again down the stretch.

"We let them drive by us too often," Central coach Ryan Modin said of his team's defense after watching Valley Center shoot 58.3% in the first half and 58.5% for the game. "They ran good offense and got it into the post.

"We had an excellent third quarter, but we burned so much energy fighting back that we ran out of energy and turned it into a free-throw contest."

Central made 10 of its 11 free throws, but lost that battle as Valley Center went 21 of 28 from the line.

With the victory, Valley Center pushed its record to 8-1, 3-1 in AVCTL-II, while Central dropped to 3-4 with a 2-3 league record.

The Mustangs made the third-quarter run behind Nolan Puckett and Sid Duplessis, who combined for 21 of their 23 points in the period. Duplessis' 3-pointer at the buzzer trimmed the deficit to 50-43 at the end of the period and he twice cut it to five in the opening minute of the fourth before Valley Center regained control.

Duplessis, who missed 11 of his first 12 shots, came back to hit the next five plus four free throws on the way to a team-high 20 points. Puckett had 10 of his 13 points in the third quarter.

Center Noah Simmons had 20 points, going 12 of 14 from the free-throw line, with Davin Schmelzle adding 18 points and Dale Petrie and Sam Kemp 10 each for Valley Center. Simmons and Angel Loza led the Hornets to a 37-16 rebounding advantage with eight each.

"We didn't box out, and second chance points and fouls killed us," Modin said.

Central goes on the road Friday for a doubleheader at Goddard with the girls game at 6 p.m. and the boys following at about 7:30.