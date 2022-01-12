Make This The Year You Become Debt-Free

I was so eager to pay off my student loan debt that I decided to take an extreme approach. Here's what I did to pay it off in one year. I was much like a lot of young women at 22. Young and ambitious in addition to being broke and up to my neck in debt of various kinds. As a fresh college graduate with a sweet new job offer I was ready to finally get out of my family’s house, buy a new ride and do exactly what I had been dreaming of doing for the past as-long-as-I-could-remember — live! Except, I knew better.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 25 DAYS AGO