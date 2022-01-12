ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Make This The Year You Become Debt-Free

By Good Day Marketplace Team
myfox28columbus.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are all looking for ways to improve our lives in the new year, and...

myfox28columbus.com

wccbcharlotte.com

New Year, New You: 3 Money Moves That Make “Cents” In 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Many people want to get into financial shape for 2022. Lots of us want to save more money, but for some reason find it hard to do. Dr. Shante Williams is the CEO of Black Pearl Global Investments shared some simple ways to save more money for investments or a big ticket treat. She says all you need to do is Stop, Drop and Roll.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Madison365

“A generation of savers:” The pandemic reduced our credit card debt. Will it stick?

Analyzing data from The Urban Institute, LendingTree researchers found that credit card delinquency in Wisconsin fell 31 percent from February 2020 to October 2020. Additionally, the number of people with subprime credit scores fell by 15 percent, the number of people with delinquent student loans fell by 38 percent and the median amount of debt in collection fell by $148.
WISCONSIN STATE
SmartAsset

If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor

Money can’t buy happiness directly, but it seems like paying a financial advisor sure can help. A new survey found people with more than $1.2 million in household assets report higher levels of happiness when working with a financial advisor … Continue reading → The post If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
PERSONAL FINANCE
CNBC

With student loan payments frozen until May, here's how to use that money for a financial reset

With the federal student loan moratorium recently extended to May, borrowers get another reprieve on making monthly payments. But for borrowers that planned to resume payments over the next three months, this means that potentially thousands of dollars can now be used for other things, too, like topping up an emergency fund or paying down high-interest credit card debt.
PERSONAL FINANCE
money.com

How to Trick Yourself Into Saving More Money

Pour one out for your old spend-thrift self. In 2022, you’re finally going to grow into a money-saving superstar. Let's be real: Saving money is never going to be as fun as spending it. But you can make things easier by employing a few tricks of the behavioral economics trade.
PERSONAL FINANCE
CNBC

How to use a personal loan to pay off your debt faster

Paying down debt can be both expensive and exhausting — especially when you have multiple debts to account for each month. And with the added stress of interest rates that are higher than you'd like, it can feel like you'll never be debt-free. There are lots of popular debt...
CREDITS & LOANS
SFGate

3 Easy Ways to Start Saving for Your Retirement in 2022

You know your retirement isn’t going to pay for itself. Today, Social Security replaces only about 40% of the average earner’s former salary, and with the program facing a financial crunch, tomorrow it could be even less. But it can be hard to set money aside for the...
SHOPPING
thebalance.com

How To Make Your Debt Payoff Plan Stick

Paying off debt isn't easy, but having a solid debt payoff plan gives you a step-by-step process to reach your goal of debt freedom. And if you can make the plan motivating—or even dare we say, fun—it will be even easier to be free of all your debt (or debts).
PERSONAL FINANCE
Charlotte Stories

Should You Trust Freedom Debt Relief?

Are your unsecured loans becoming unmanageable? Debt settlement programs can assist you in paying them off more quickly and achieving a debt-free status. Freedom Debt Relief (FDR) is an accredited debt settlement firm that assists individuals in eliminating debt through debt reduction. Having probably heard about the firm, you might ask, “Should you trust Freedom Debt Relief?”
CREDITS & LOANS
Motley Fool

This Social Security Move Could Save You if You're Lacking Retirement Savings

Many people reach retirement without a lot of money in savings. If you're unhappy with your nest egg, one key Social Security decision could help compensate for that. These days, the general convention is that it's a good idea to close out your career with 10 to 12 times your ending salary on hand in a dedicated retirement plan. That sum should do a good job of helping you cover your senior living expenses.
BUSINESS
hermoney.com

What It Takes To Pay Off $20,000 In Student Loan Debt In One Year

I was so eager to pay off my student loan debt that I decided to take an extreme approach. Here's what I did to pay it off in one year. I was much like a lot of young women at 22. Young and ambitious in addition to being broke and up to my neck in debt of various kinds. As a fresh college graduate with a sweet new job offer I was ready to finally get out of my family’s house, buy a new ride and do exactly what I had been dreaming of doing for the past as-long-as-I-could-remember — live! Except, I knew better.
PERSONAL FINANCE
SmartAsset

Why You May Need to Save Twice As Much for Retirement As Your Parents

  How much will you need to save before you can retire? It’s a simple question at the root of most people’s plans for their golden years. Answering it, however, can be far more complicated. Using research that reexamined the … Continue reading → The post Why You May Need to Save Twice As Much for Retirement As Your Parents appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
BUSINESS

