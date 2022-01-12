ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Remember When Sugarland Were a Trio?

By Billy Dukes
US 103.3
US 103.3
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the bigger mysteries of the last several decades of country music is why Kristen Hall left Sugarland when the then-trio seemed to be on the brink of superstardom. The group showed up for a live appearance on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno minus one member on Jan. 12,...

us1033.com

Comments / 0

Related
cowboysindians.com

Country Music Memories

We talked to some of our favorite artists about their favorite country music memories. “Garth at Central Park has to be one of the most inspiring moments of my career. I always want to go bigger and better than anyone else, and this single concert is what I set my sights on.”
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind The Song Lyrics: “The River,” Garth Brooks

In our cover story with the legend Garth Brooks, he told American Songwriter how important James Taylor was to him while growing up. Brooks, who was raised in both a music-loving and at times-rough-and-tumble household, said that at any time, there could be fisticuffs afoot but when he came home and heard Taylor on the stereo, he knew things were okay.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristian Bush
Person
Jay Leno
Person
Jennifer Nettles
Person
Kristen Hall
countryfancast.com

Sugarland Already Gone (Music Video and Lyrics)

Sugarland is a Country Music duo from Atlanta, Georgia comprised of Jennifer Nettles (lead vocals) and Kristian Bush (vocals, mandolin, acoustic guitar, and harmonica). song was released in September 2008 as the second single from their album “Love on the Inside”. The song reached #1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart on January 17, 2009.
ATLANTA, GA
101.5 KNUE

Remember When Garth Brooks Hit No. 1 With ‘Unanswered Prayers’?

Garth Brooks scored his fourth No. 1 single with "Unanswered Prayers," and it's a song that drew directly from his relationship with his wife. Brooks teamed with Pat Alger and Larry Bastian to co-write "Unanswered Prayers," which tells the story of a man who runs into an old flame at a high school football game that he is attending with his wife. Seeing her again makes him realize that his fond memory of her does not line up with reality, forcing him to see that he made the right choice when he had previously doubted it.
MUSIC
Wide Open Country

10 of the Best '90s Country Songs

Country music was popular long before the 1990s, but thanks to breakout country artists like Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson, Shania Twain and others, the '90s were a time when country music gained popularity and began to rise to the forefront of American culture. The decade spawned songs that are still popular with people who lived through the decade, and many of those tunes can still be heard on country radio stations.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hall And Nettles
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'American Idol' Loses Major Star Ahead of New Season

Bobby Bones just confirmed that he will not be returning to American Idol as an in-house mentor. Bones, a radio personality and host, first appeared on the series as a guest mentor for season 16 in 2018. He was promoted to a full-time mentor for season 17, remaining for seasons 18 and 19. He's been MIA from the forthcoming Season 20 promos, causing fans to wonder if he would be on the show's milestone year. As it turns out, his four-year run has come to an end. Bones made the announcement during an Instagram Q&A with fans.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
DoYouRemember?

This Is The One Singer That Elvis Presley Called ‘The Greatest’

There is one singer that Elvis Presley called “the greatest,” and it’s someone who might even display the likings of Presley himself. That person is Roy Orbison. And Presley isn’t the only singer who fell for the charms and talents of Orbison. Other artists who called Orbison their biggest inspirations include everyone from U2 to Led Zeppelin and the Bee Gees. Even The Beatles said their song “Please Please Me” actually came to fruition after hearing Orbison on the radio.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

The Three Worst “Country” Songs Of 2021

Well, we’ve just about made it through another one. After the hell that was 2020, everybody went into 2021 full of optimism. Like, it has to get better, right?. As the year comes to an end, we always like to try to wrap things up and hope for better days ahead. And honestly it wasn’t all bad. There was some great country music that came out this year, and we have a killer list of our Top 40 Albums coming for you soon.
NFL
People

How Writing This Famous Song Freed Dolly Parton from Her 'Love-Hate Relationship' with Porter Wagoner

Dolly Parton knew her roots and was well-aware of how her career started. But she also knew when it was time to break free. Parton is the latest guest on filmmaker Ken Burns' UNUM project. In a PEOPLE exclusive clip from his film Country Music, the 75-year-old speaks about the moment she decided to terminate her musical partnership and long-term working relationship with Porter Wagoner in 1974, after working together for seven years.
CELEBRITIES
countryfancast.com

Meet Kellie Pickler’s Husband, Kyle Jacobs [Pictures]

Country music entertainer Kellie Pickler's husband, Kyle Jacobs, is also quite a creative force! Get to know her other half right here. Kellie Pickler’s husband, Kyle Jacobs, is the perfect counterpart to his dazzling wife! The Bloomington, Minnesota native is musically gifted too and has been a staff writer for Curb Music since 2003.
RELATIONSHIPS
US 103.3

US 103.3

Mandan, ND
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
562K+
Views
ABOUT

US 103.3 Country plays new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1033uscountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy