PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The grieving family of those killed in a tragic fire in Philadelphia’s Fairmount neighborhood are trying to pick up the pieces. People from all across the city are coming together to remember the victims killed. A cousin of some of the victims says she woke up Thursday feeling stunned and at a loss of words. But the victims are being remembered with a growing makeshift memorial at 23rd and Parrish Streets in Fairmount. Some people who are stopping by knew the victims, others are complete strangers like Jolie Marinucci. “I blessed myself and put down some rosary beads for those...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO