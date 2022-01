WEST CHESTER, Pa.- The West Chester men's basketball team (7-3, 2-3 PSAC) will return to action for the first time in nearly a month on Saturday afternoon at home against Mansfield, beginning at 3 p.m. Originally, scheduled to be the second game of a doubleheader vs the Mounties with the West Chester women's basketball team playing at 1 p.m., the game will now the lone game of the afternoon as the women's game vs Mansfield was postponed to February 7th beginning at 5:30 p.m.

WEST CHESTER, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO