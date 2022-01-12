ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden administration announces additional purchase of 500,000 AstraZeneca Covid-19 treatment courses

By Betsy Klein
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
(CNN) — The Biden administration announced Wednesday the purchase of additional courses of a Covid-19 treatment manufactured by drugmaker AstraZeneca. The White House is "in the process of ordering another half-million courses of AstraZeneca's preventive therapy for immunocompromised individuals," Covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said at Wednesday's Covid-19...

Comments / 98

2d ago

The drugs makers are making big buck$ for all of these many drugs. AZ never got EU approval, so what's going on here? Make sure the FDA and the Goverment are not in bed with these drug companies. And get the Doctors, etc. plenty of info and training. Not happy with this influx of meds.😠

Cathie Topping
2d ago

Logic and gut instinct are telling me that something about all this is not on the up and up. something is rotten in Denmark.

Breathe God'sGotThis
2d ago

Biden did not want us to live he even took treatment Florida was using and cut them off. But because all of this is blowing up in there face so now they are talking treatment 🙄. 800k people are dead , if Biden cared treatment would be for everyone. But I guess better late than sorry.

IN THIS ARTICLE
CNN

CNN

