Biden administration announces additional purchase of 500,000 AstraZeneca Covid-19 treatment courses

(CNN) — The Biden administration announced Wednesday the purchase of additional courses of a Covid-19 treatment manufactured by drugmaker AstraZeneca. The White House is "in the process of ordering another half-million courses of AstraZeneca's preventive therapy for immunocompromised individuals," Covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said at Wednesday's Covid-19...
WASHINGTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The Biden administration has procured about 380 million of the first tranche of COVID-19 tests that it plans to make available to Americans grappling with the highly infectious Omicron variant of the coronavirus, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Thursday. The White House announced...
Biden Administration To Purchase , 500 Million Extra COVID-19 Tests, , Offer Free Masks. Biden Administration To Purchase , 500 Million Extra COVID-19 Tests, , Offer Free Masks. NPR reports President Joe Biden announced Jan. 13 his administration's plans to purchase an additional 500 million at-home COVID-19 tests. The president had already committed to buying 500 million tests last month in response to the onset of the Omicron variant. According to NPR, the White House will launch a website soon, where Americans can order the free testing kits. Biden also announced his administration's intent to soon distribute high-quality masks at no cost to the general public. Biden also announced his administration's intent to soon distribute high-quality masks at no cost to the general public. The United States Postal Service is gearing up to deliver the tests to the citizens of America, which will create temporary work for up to 7,000 people. We're very excited, and at the end of the day, we're here to serve the people of the country and we're dedicated to that mission. , Mark Dimondstein, president of American Postal Workers Union, via statement. We're very excited, and at the end of the day, we're here to serve the people of the country and we're dedicated to that mission. , Mark Dimondstein, president of American Postal Workers Union, via statement. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said the U.S. Postal Service would "fulfill its mission of service to the nation.". The 650,000 women and men of the United States Postal Service are ready to deliver... , Louis DeJoy, Postmaster General of the United States Postal Service, via NPR. The 650,000 women and men of the United States Postal Service are ready to deliver... , Louis DeJoy, Postmaster General of the United States Postal Service, via NPR. We have been working closely with the Administration and are well prepared to accept and deliver test kits, Louis DeJoy, Postmaster General of the United States Postal Service, via NPR. We have been working closely with the Administration and are well prepared to accept and deliver test kits, Louis DeJoy, Postmaster General of the United States Postal Service, via NPR. President Biden implored the citizens of the United States, "if you haven't gotten vaccinated, do it.". Personal choice impacts us all, Joe Biden, President of the United States, via NPR.
The Biden administration on Wednesday announced new initiatives to provide an additional 10 million Covid-19 tests per month to schools and students in an effort to keep classrooms open. The administration will distribute 5 million free rapid tests and 5 million free PCR tests to schools each month, according to...
HHS says planning process for shipment of 30,000 additional doses underway. The Biden administration is delivering an additional 30,000 monoclonal antibody (mAbs) doses to Florida. And another 15,000 doses of Regeneron have been secured for Floridians to support new monoclonal antibody sites, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced. DeSantis has demanded that...
AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) said the U.S. government has agreed to purchase an additional 500,000 doses of its antibody cocktail, Evusheld, used to prevent COVID-19. The Company said the delivery of the doses was expected in Q1 of 2022, and more details about the deal would be announced in the coming weeks.
Jan 10 (Reuters) - The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Experimental Lilly drug neutralizes Omicron in test tubes. An experimental monoclonal antibody treatment from...
The Biden administration and much of the media continue to be hostile toward Ron DeSantis despite the Republican Florida governor's success in battling the coronavirus pandemic. DeSantis told "Life, Liberty & Levin" in an interview airing Sunday that the ongoing barrage of bad press and criticism from Washington is "all...
The Biden administration came under fire for its pandemic response and communications as the omicron variant continues to drive U.S. Covid-19 cases. Conflicting guidance on issues such as boosters and testing have left the public confused about how best to protect themselves, Republican Senator Richard Burr, the ranking member of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, said in a hearing Tuesday.
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Monday issued guidance requiring private health insurers to reimburse Americans for over-the-counter COVID-19 tests. Providers will be required to cover eight over-the-counter at-home tests per covered individual per month, or 32 tests per month for a family of four on the same plan.
(Corrects first paragraph to say Evusheld is used to prevent COVID-19, not treat) Jan 12 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca> said on Wednesday the U.S. government has agreed to purchase an additional 500,000 doses of its antibody cocktail Evusheld used to prevent COVID-19. The company said the delivery of the doses was...
The U.S. will provide the people of Afghanistan with over $308 million in humanitarian aid, as well as an additional one million COVID-19 vaccine doses, CNN reports, per the National Security Council. Independent humanitarian groups will disseminate the aid, which will "help provide lifesaving protection and shelter, essential health care,...
The U.S. has agreed to buy 600,000 more doses of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) and Vir Biotechnology Inc's (NASDAQ: VIR) COVID-19 antibody therapy for an undisclosed sum. The companies would supply the additional doses of sotrovimab to the U.S. in Q1 of 2022, taking the tally of doses secured by nations worldwide to roughly 1.7 million.
Noted author and social scientist Arthur Brooks says it’s time to depoliticize the COVID-19 vaccine, and time for the Biden administration to start over with its public health advisory team. “This is political. This is sociological. This is psychological at this point in time,” he said. “We need...
U.S. Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, Dr. Mehmet Oz, joined "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday to discuss the bureaucracy's role in tackling COVID-19, claiming the U.S. is enduring a "medical emergency caused by gross incompetence." Dr. Oz highlighted the need for accessible treatments and the massive testing shortage to Ainsley Earhardt, arguing the government is "stifling" science as the omicron variant continues to spread.
For months, President Biden has characterized the continued spread of the coronavirus as a "pandemic of the unvaccinated" and repeatedly claimed that vaccinated people cannot spread the virus, contradicting what his own Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been saying since at least April. "This is a pandemic of...
Today, notable members of the Biden administration's COVID-19 pandemic transition team called on the president to shift his approach to the virus, accepting that it will be endemic and that new variants could emerge and arguing that the country needs a new strategy for living with the virus 2 years after it was first identified in Wuhan, China.
The Biden administration has ordered an additional 10 million doses of Pfizer's antiviral COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid, the company announced Tuesday, doubling the federal government's initial order to 20 million. "We may need even more. That's the estimate we need right now," President Joe Biden said Tuesday, confirming the new order.
