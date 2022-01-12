Tips For Getting Organized In 2022

It’s time for a pantry refresh! If you do it the right way, not only will it help you get organized, you can save money while you’re at it. Anytime we embark on a New Year, we may start to feel that various parts of our lives need a refresh or a reset — even some areas that might surprise us. For example, if we’re considering a new job or moving to a new home, we’re probably also looking to update the space we’re in. For many of us, that involves cleaning out some long-forgotten spaces. If we’re cleaning out our homes, there’s perhaps no better place to start a clean-out than with your pantry. Lurking there, you’re likely to find expired goods, some things you bought and just never got around to using, and other items that have simply seen better days, and it’s time to toss them (or donate them!) and make a clean sweep.

