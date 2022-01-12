ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

USDA announces increased funding to support healthy school meals

By ops@our-hometown.com
ppioneer.com
 3 days ago

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack recently announced an adjustment in...

www.ppioneer.com

Comments / 0

Related
foodmanufacturing.com

USDA to Put Another $750M Toward Funding School Meals

WASHINGTON — On Jan. 7, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack announced an adjustment in school meal reimbursements to help schools continue to serve children healthy and nutritious meals. This move will put an estimated $750 million more into school meal programs across the nation this year, making sure federal reimbursements keep pace with food and operational costs, while ensuring children continue to receive healthy meals at school.
AGRICULTURE
thefern.org

USDA puts additional $750 million into school meals

An adjustment in reimbursement rates for school meals will put an additional $750 million into child nutrition programs that were expected to cost $27 billion this year, said the Agriculture Department. The adjustment came three weeks after the USDA said up to 100,000 schools would get a share of $1.5 billion dedicated to easing the… » Read More.
EDUCATION
agdaily.com

USDA renews partnership to support underserved landowners

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack joined Cornelius Blanding, executive director of the Federation of Southern Cooperatives/Land Assistance Fund, today to sign an agreement signifying a continued partnership between the USDA and the nonprofit organization. The partnership between the USDA and the Federation of Southern Cooperatives/Land Assistance Fund aims to increase the...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Vilsack
ppioneer.com

USDA Offers expanded conservation programs for Climate Smart Agriculture

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is announcing several new and expanded opportunities for climate smart agriculture in 2022. Updates include nationwide availability of the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) Conservation Incentive Contracts option, a new and streamlined EQIP Cover Crop Initiative, and added flexibilities for producers to easily re-enroll in the Conservation Stewardship Program […]
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

New USDA funding for conservation partnership program

New USDA funding for conservation partnership program. January 14, 2022 By Julie Harker Filed Under: Conservation, News. The USDA says it’s making $225-Million available through it’s Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP) for projects that address climate change, benefit historically underserved producers and support urban agriculture. Terry Cosby, head...
AGRICULTURE
Montana Free Press

Montana to receive USDA assistance for school foods

As K-12 students return to classrooms after the holiday break, school lunch rooms across the nation, including in Montana, continue to contend with food shortages and escalating prices resulting from global supply chain disruptions. But earlier this week the state Office of Public Instruction announced that new federal assistance to help alleviate the problem is on the way.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Meals
The Times

Schools asked to halt extracurricular activities as Omicron surges

Health advisory recommends pausing practices or reinstating masks; warns of 'serious threat' to in-person learningAs Oregon's education and health agencies warn that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 may have crippling impacts on schools, the agencies recommended the pause of extracurricular activities. In a joint school health advisory Monday, Jan. 3, the Oregon Department of Education and Oregon Health Authority called the need for layered mitigation strategies like vaccinations, boosters, frequent hand washing, masks and distancing at schools "more critical now than at any other time during this pandemic." The state agencies are asking schools to either pause extracurricular activities...
EDUCATION
1240 KLYQ

OPI Superintendent Arntzen on USDA Breakfast and Lunch Funding

Montana’s Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen spoke to KGVO News on Tuesday about over $5 million in funding for school breakfasts and lunches from the United States Department of Agriculture. Arntzen provided details on the latest funding from the USDA. “The U.S. Department of Agriculture which is where...
MONTANA STATE
AOL Corp

Schools adopting 'test-to-stay' policy as omicron shifts plans for 2022

As another surge of Covid cases has swept the U.S., school districts around the country are pushing to keep classrooms open next week when students return from winter breaks. Officials in the country’s largest school system, New York City’s, said Tuesday that they will double in-school testing of students even without symptoms or exposure, test both vaccinated and unvaccinated students and deploy millions of at-home rapid tests as the city and the state deal with record-shattering daily case counts because of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Urban Milwaukee

Gov. Evers and DHS Announce Rate Increase to Help Support Healthcare Workforce in the Midst of COVID-19 Case Surge

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers and the Department of Health Services (DHS) announced today that Wisconsin has increased reimbursement rates by five percent for several types of home and community-based services (HCBS) provided to members of Wisconsin’s Medicaid programs. The announcement from Gov. Evers and DHS today comes as the state continues to face healthcare workforce challenges in the midst of surging COVID-19 cases across Wisconsin. Last week, the Evers Administration announced the state has worked to recruit nearly 600 temporary staff to support the state’s healthcare workforce.
WISCONSIN STATE
vaco.org

VACo supports increasing eligibility for local use of state broadband funds

HB 249 (Davis) expands the eligibility criteria for counties applying for Virginia Telecommunications Initiative grant (VATI) funds. Specifically, the bill directs the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) to align the eligibility criteria with the same found in the U.S. Treasury’s Final Rule regarding the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. VACo supports this change as it will significantly increase the availability of state funds, that can be matched with federal and local dollars, to build broadband infrastructure at bandwidths and speeds capable of supporting reliable use.
VIRGINIA STATE
newscenter1.tv

RCAS, Custer Schools announce closures due to increased COVID cases

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Multiple school districts, including Rapid City Area Schools and Custer School District have announced closures due to rising COVID cases, influenza and other winter illnesses, as well as staff shortages. Black Hawk Elementary, Canyon Lake Elementary and Rapid Valley Elementary, North Middle School and South...
RAPID CITY, SD
The 74

Confronting Teacher Shortages: State Passes New Law to Aid Aspiring Educators

In an effort to reduce longstanding teacher shortages, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law in September creating new pathways to the classroom for would-be teachers who lack the proper credentials. Under the law, the state Department of Education will create a five-year pilot program in which officials will issue “limited certificates of eligibility” to prospective […]
EDUCATION
The Center Square

Ducey quietly bans all public worker vaccination mandates

(The Center Square) – In an unannounced executive order regarding enhanced monitoring of COVID-19 metrics, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey banned public employers from requiring a COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment. The order, signed Wednesday, primarily reactivates the state’s “enhanced surveillance advisory,” which requires most hospitals to provide...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Who benefits from a break on federal student loan payments? An economist answers 3 questions

Although President Joe Biden has extended the pause on federal student loan payments from February 1 to May 1 – a move that includes a suspension of interest on the loans – some advocates want the president to cancel student loan debt altogether. Here, economist William Chittenden illuminates who benefits and who pays when borrowers get a break on paying back their federal student loans.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy