SDSU Extension to host virtual BeefUP Course beginning Feb. 1

The Carroll County Iowa State University (ISU) Extension and Outreach Office has scheduled four upcoming pesticide applicator continuing instruction courses. The classes will be led by Extension Field Agronomist, Mike Witt, with the first scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 18 at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Swan Lake Education Center. The course is offered again on Thursday, Feb. 17 with morning and afternoon session. These sessions will also be held in the Education Center. Each class is expected to last around 2.5 hours including check-in and breaks. Topics to be covered include: review of pesticide labels with a focus on recent changes, pesticide use, environmental impacts and updates on pests and insect, weed and disease management. Pre-registration is not required, and admission is $20 per attendee. For more information, contact the Carroll County ISU Extension Office at 712-792-2364.

CARROLL COUNTY, IA ・ 10 DAYS AGO