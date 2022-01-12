ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SDSU Extension to host virtual BeefUP Course beginning Feb. 1

DSU Extension will be presenting BeefUP, a 6-week, self-paced virtual course starting Feb....

kfgo.com

SDSU Extension to Host ﻿Winter Agronomy Road Show

SDSU Extension will offer in-person agronomy clinics this winter at four different locations across the state. Kicking off Jan. 28 in Aberdeen, each location will have content that is customized to growers and agribusiness professionals in that area. “As growers across the state deal with high input prices and volatile...
AGRICULTURE
farmforum.net

SDSU Extension to host Women on the Range Mini Winter Workshop

Brookings, S.D. — Women in agriculture across South Dakota are invited to attend a Women on the Range Mini Winter Workshop on Jan. 14 in Fort Pierre and Pierre. Participants will learn about the importance of soil health and how to integrate it into their grazing management systems, as well as available winter feeding methods that also create ecosystem benefits.
BROOKINGS, SD
pendletontimespost.com

Purdue Extension plans in-person, virtual events

MADISON COUNTY – The public is invited to participate in upcoming in-person and virtual events sponsored by Purdue University Extension, including master gardener training and a conference for farmers. The spring 2022 Purdue master gardeners program will begin on Feb. 1 as a series of webinars. Purdue Extension specialists...
INDIANA STATE
Sand Hills Express

Extension Hosting Land Management, Farm Resiliency Workshop

USDA NRCS Montana/Flickr. (https://cap.unl.edu/management/land-management-farm-resiliency-workshops-planned-statewide) The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center for Agricultural Profitability will present a land management workshop in Broken Bow to address financial resiliency for agricultural operations to sustain risk while remaining profitable. “Building Farm and Ranch Resiliency in the Age of Financial Uncertainty” will be presented from...
BROKEN BOW, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sdsu#Dsu#Sdsu Extension#Beefup
K96 FM

MSU Extension Master Farmer Course Begins Jan. 20 in Conrad

MSU Extension Pondera County is offering Master Farmer once again in 2022. It will be offered in-person and online on Thursday evenings from January 20 – February 24. In person at the moose lodge in Conrad will cost $75 and include dinner and supplies, online will cost $20 and include all supplies. Pesticide points are available the first 3 weeks. Please contact Adriane at 271-4054 or adriane.good@montana.edu to register by January 14. Topics and speakers are:
CONRAD, MT
farmersadvance.com

Purdue Extension Master Gardener program to offer virtual basic training in spring

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN. — The spring 2022 Purdue Extension Master Gardener (EMG) basic training program will begin February 1 as a series of live virtual webinars. Visit bit.ly/2022PurdueEMGTraining and contact a hosting Purdue Extension educator to obtain an application. The application deadline is January 11. The training wraps up May 3. An individual registration costs $180 and includes a print version of the Purdue EMG manual. The fee for two people sharing a print version of the manual is $280.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
kchi.com

NCMC Hosting MU Extension Feedlot School

A Feedlot School will be conducted by the University of Missouri Extension, January 13th and 14th. MU Extension Beef Nutritionist Eric Bailey says the program will be held at NCMC Campus in Trenton. Bailey says there is renewed interest in feedlots due to new packing plants being built in and around Missouri. In the program, MU Extension specialists will tell the “ins and outs of feeding cattle in Missouri.”.
EDUCATION
mymoinfo.com

Extension Service to Host Home Gardening Webinar Series

Harvested vegetables, gardening gloves and hand cultivator garden. (Hillsboro) The University of Missouri Extension will host a virtual workshop soon on gardening. Debi Kelly is a horticulture field specialist with the Extension office in Hillsboro. She says anyone can be a part of this workshop, which runs one night a...
HILLSBORO, MO
vegetablegrowersnews.com

CFVGA annual conference Feb. 28-March 1 to be live, virtual

CFVGA annual conference Feb. 28-March 1 to be live, virtual. The Colorado Fruit & Vegetable Growers Association (CFVGA) will hold its eighth annual conference Feb. 28-March 1, both in-person at the Denver Renaissance Central Park Hotel and online. “While we are glad to be meeting in person this year, we...
DENVER, CO
auburn.edu

Human Resources Development courses begin next week

HR Development, or HRD, will offer approximately 70 professional development classes this semester. Classes begin on Jan. 12. Most classes will still be held virtually. Full-time, part-time and temporary employees are all eligible to register. The class schedule is available online, and detailed course descriptions are available via Fast-Train. New...
AUBURN, AL
ccis.edu

Columbia College to deliver courses virtually to begin Spring 2022 semester

Classes will be held virtually at all locations, with the exception of classes with labs, clinical experiences, student teaching or internships. These classes will continue in-seat and students are required to attend in person. Student-athletes and residential students in classes with in-seat requirements are required to return to residence halls. Limiting the number of people on campus to those who must be physically present will mitigate risk.
COLUMBIA, MO
thedesertreview.com

SDSU IV to go to virtual instruction, temporarily

In an email to the campus Jan. 5, San Diego State University announced that for the first two weeks of the spring semester, Jan. 19 through Friday, Feb. 4, instruction will be virtual due in most cases due to the post-holiday spike in Omicron variant infections. “Our chief concern is...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
1380kcim.com

Carroll County ISU Extension Schedules Pesticide Applicator Courses For Jan. 18 And Feb. 17

The Carroll County Iowa State University (ISU) Extension and Outreach Office has scheduled four upcoming pesticide applicator continuing instruction courses. The classes will be led by Extension Field Agronomist, Mike Witt, with the first scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 18 at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Swan Lake Education Center. The course is offered again on Thursday, Feb. 17 with morning and afternoon session. These sessions will also be held in the Education Center. Each class is expected to last around 2.5 hours including check-in and breaks. Topics to be covered include: review of pesticide labels with a focus on recent changes, pesticide use, environmental impacts and updates on pests and insect, weed and disease management. Pre-registration is not required, and admission is $20 per attendee. For more information, contact the Carroll County ISU Extension Office at 712-792-2364.
CARROLL COUNTY, IA
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Viterbo offering online program in servant leadership beginning Feb. 1

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Viterbo University is offering a new online certificate program in servant leadership beginning Feb. 1. The program will have participants reflect on their leadership experiences and develop skills in communication, storytelling and ethical decision-making to help build community and create a servant-led culture within their organizations, according to Viterbo.
LA CROSSE, WI
wiscassetnewspaper.com

UMaine Extension webinar on winter care of equines Feb. 1

University of Maine Cooperative Extension is offering an online workshop about best practices for winter care of equines from noon to 2 p.m. on Feb. 1. Workshop topics include winter health issues and options for fresh water, as well as mud management around the farmstead. Donna Coffin, UMaine Extension professor, and Dr. Beth McAvoy, consulting veterinarian and chief financial officer of Foxcroft Large Animal Veterinary Associates in Dover-Foxcroft, will lead the workshop.
ANIMALS
CBS 8

SDSU to begin spring 2022 semester remote, amid post-holiday COVID-19 spike

SAN DIEGO — The video above is from UC San Diego's announcement to go remote on Jan 3, 2022. San Diego State President, Adela de la Torre sent a letter to the SDSU community Wednesday announcing that "as a proactive measure in response to this public health modeling, during the first two weeks of the spring semester, Jan. 19 through Friday, Feb. 4, instruction will be virtual with some minor exceptions. Our normal in-person course schedule will resume as planned on Monday, Feb. 7.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ppioneer.com

SDSU Extension

South Dakota State University (SDSU) Extension will host a three-part webinar series geared towards anyone who helps a family elder or friend with routine tasks, from errands and chores to complex medical care. Another three-part series will focus on creative writing, obituary writing, and genealogy writing. All of these workshops are hosted online, but anyone with a phone capable dialing […]
COLLEGES
Westport News

The Value of Flexible Management in the Age of Remote Work

Usually, when people talk about flexibility, they discuss it in terms of the entire organization. However, achieving flexibility for the group depends on being flexible as a manager. Otherwise, your team simply isn’t free to explore, be creative, or find customized solutions that work for them in their specific roles. This has never been more important than in the modern era of remote work.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE

