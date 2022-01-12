Biggest snowmaker so far this season could be days away from Pittsburgh region

PITTSBURGH — The biggest snow so far this season could be just days away.

A storm system will develop along the gulf coast over the weekend and quickly drive northeast into the mid-Atlantic and Appalachians, bringing snow into the region Sunday afternoon and Sunday night.

The biggest question will be the track of the area of low pressure. The two main long-term computer models have vastly different solutions as of Wednesday morning.

Potential storm tracks (1/12/22) Potential storm tracks (WPXI/WPXI)

The American model brings us several inches of heavy, wet snow that will create major travel headaches as you’re heading out to watch the Steelers on WPXI-TV Sunday evening.

American model: Snow potential (1/12/22) American model: Snow potential (WPXI/WPXI)

The European computer model drives the snow farther east, giving us a light coating of snow with several inches in the mountains.

European model: Snow potential (1/12/22) European model: Snow potential (WPXI/WPXI)

A lot has to be sorted out over the next few days. Stay with our team of meteorologists as they fine tune the forecast heading toward the weekend.

