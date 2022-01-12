ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Biggest snowmaker so far this season could be days away from Pittsburgh region

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV
 2 days ago

PITTSBURGH — The biggest snow so far this season could be just days away.

A storm system will develop along the gulf coast over the weekend and quickly drive northeast into the mid-Atlantic and Appalachians, bringing snow into the region Sunday afternoon and Sunday night.

The biggest question will be the track of the area of low pressure. The two main long-term computer models have vastly different solutions as of Wednesday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E6HTO_0djaqCG300
Potential storm tracks (1/12/22) Potential storm tracks (WPXI/WPXI)

The American model brings us several inches of heavy, wet snow that will create major travel headaches as you’re heading out to watch the Steelers on WPXI-TV Sunday evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MYaeX_0djaqCG300
American model: Snow potential (1/12/22) American model: Snow potential (WPXI/WPXI)

The European computer model drives the snow farther east, giving us a light coating of snow with several inches in the mountains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CmVwM_0djaqCG300
European model: Snow potential (1/12/22) European model: Snow potential (WPXI/WPXI)

A lot has to be sorted out over the next few days. Stay with our team of meteorologists as they fine tune the forecast heading toward the weekend.

Comments / 20

James Shaw
2d ago

well, since we barely got 2 inches of snow that only lasted about 48hrs, I guess it WOULD be a bigger storm. how in the world do these weather forecasters get paid ??

Reply(2)
9
Western Pa. Rebel
1d ago

I love the snow! it's the drivers who lived in Pa. their entire lives and can't drive safely. Those people know who they are!! slow down, relax and maybe leave earlier. so you don't slide off the road. or into my car. 🙄..

Reply(4)
3
Samuel R Losier
1d ago

a couple inches of snow was called a storm. we can't count on what they say being far out. they can't predict the weather more than two days out.

Reply
2
 

