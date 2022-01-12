ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broomall, PA

2 New Food Establishments Planned for Lawrence Park Center in Broomall

 2 days ago

P.J. Whelihan's in Newtown Square.Image via P.J.W. Restaurant Group.

Food lovers will have to wait a bit, but there are two establishments getting ready to take up space at the Lawrence Park Shopping Center in Broomall, writes Max Bennett for patch.com.

A P.J. Whelihan’s Pub is slated to open a new location at the center in about nine months.  

It will be the 16th restaurant in Pennsylvania, including one in Newtown Square and West Chester; and the 22nd overall.

There is no word on the size of the sports bar/restaurant or where it will be located in the shopping center.

P.J. Whelihan’s is known for its chicken wings and a wide variety of beers. 

Also opening a shop at Lawrence Park Shopping Center is the popular cookie chain Crumbl Cookie.

This will be the fourth location in Pennsylvania. The 2,056 square-foot space is scheduled to open in the summer.

The chain also has shops in Wynnewood, Bensalem, and Jenkintown and operates more than 300 bakeries in 36 states.

The first Crumbl Cookies shop opened in 2017 in Logan, Utah. COO Sawyer Hemsley was attending Utah State University at the time.

Crumbl offers a rotating weekly menu of cookies.

Read more at patch.com about PJ Whelihan’s.

Read more at patch.com about Crumbl Cookies.

DELCO.Today

Delaware County Leadership: Matt Meyers, President, Pennsylvania Institute of Technology

Matt MeyersImage via Pennsylvania Institute of Technology. Matt Meyers, the President of Pennsylvania Institute of Technology, spoke with DELCO Today about growing up in Jenkintown and the activities he was involved in throughout high school; the first time he realized that people looked to him for leadership; the jobs he held as a teenager and the lessons he learned from them that stay with him today; and his decision to attend Muhlenberg College.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO Careers — CCRES

Current career opportunities of CCRES include teachers with skill in special needs students.Image via Atikah Akhtar at Unsplash. CCRES, Downingtown, specializes in providing over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of children and adults challenged by autism, behavioral health issues, mental illness, intellectual/developmental disabilities, and physical disabilities. It works in collaboration with school districts, intermediate units and the behavioral health system.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
DELCO.Today

Computer Pioneer Who Lived in Upper Darby Has Died

Bruce W. ArdenImage via Wikipedia. Bruce W. Arden, an expert in the early years of computer science who once lived in Upper Darby, died Dec. 8 in Livona, Mich. He was 94. One of his students at Princeton University, Eric Schmidt, who went on to become chief executive of Google, described Dr. Arden as “one of the founders of computer science, writes James R. Hagerty for The Wall Street Journal.
UPPER DARBY, PA
DELCO.Today

Malvern Bank House of the Week: Mediterranean Home in Bryn Mawr

Gorgeous Mediterranean home with eight bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Bryn Mawr. Shannon Circle is a hidden gem nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac in the Highland Lane community. Its exquisite and stately façade immediately gives you a feeling of being in the Italian countryside. The entry is surrounded by immaculate landscaping, a circular driveway, and a charming carriage house.
BRYN MAWR, PA
