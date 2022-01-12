2 New Food Establishments Planned for Lawrence Park Center in Broomall

P.J. Whelihan's in Newtown Square. Image via P.J.W. Restaurant Group.

Food lovers will have to wait a bit, but there are two establishments getting ready to take up space at the Lawrence Park Shopping Center in Broomall, writes Max Bennett for patch.com.

A P.J. Whelihan’s Pub is slated to open a new location at the center in about nine months.

It will be the 16th restaurant in Pennsylvania, including one in Newtown Square and West Chester; and the 22nd overall.

There is no word on the size of the sports bar/restaurant or where it will be located in the shopping center.

P.J. Whelihan’s is known for its chicken wings and a wide variety of beers.

Also opening a shop at Lawrence Park Shopping Center is the popular cookie chain Crumbl Cookie.

This will be the fourth location in Pennsylvania. The 2,056 square-foot space is scheduled to open in the summer.

The chain also has shops in Wynnewood, Bensalem, and Jenkintown and operates more than 300 bakeries in 36 states.

The first Crumbl Cookies shop opened in 2017 in Logan, Utah. COO Sawyer Hemsley was attending Utah State University at the time.

Crumbl offers a rotating weekly menu of cookies.

Read more at patch.co m about PJ Whelihan’s.