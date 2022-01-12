ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, WI

Elliott scores 25 to carry Marquette past DePaul 87-76

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zYKPC_0djapsr000

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Greg Elliott had a career-high 25 points as Marquette beat DePaul 87-76 on Tuesday night.

Elliott shot 4 for 6 from deep.

Darryl Morsell had 16 points for Marquette (11-6, 3-3 Big East Conference). Justin Lewis added 11 points and three blocks. Oso Ighodaro had 11 points. Tyler Kolek had a career-high 10 assists plus five points.

Marquette posted a season-high 27 assists.

Javon Freeman-Liberty had 24 points and 10 rebounds for the Blue Demons (9-6, 0-5), who have now lost five games in a row. Yor Anei added 16 points and 11 rebounds. David Jones had seven rebounds.

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

No. 13 Wisconsin beats No. 16 Ohio State for 6th win a row

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Brad Davison scored 25 points and No. 13 Wisconsin beat No. 16 Ohio State 78-68 on Thursday night for its sixth straight victory. Tyler Wahl added 20 points, one point shy of his career high, for the Badgers (14-2, 5-1 Big Ten). Johnny Davis had 14 points and nine rebounds.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depaul#Big East Conference#Basketball#College Sports#Ap
WausauPilot

Analysis: The top performers as NBA reaches midway point

The NBA season has reached the midway point, with a record number of players already having gotten minutes. Virus-related issues have forced every team to scramble on some nights to find players with plenty of surprises and, yes, plenty of disappointments. With basically 50% of the games played, there’s enough...
NBA
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy