Delaware County, PA

Delaware County’s Prison Stops Being Privately Run on April 6

 2 days ago

The GEO Group at the New York Stock Exchange in 2006. Its five-year, $295 million contract to run the prison was not renewed.Image via GEO Group Inc.

Delaware County will take over operations of the George W. Hill Correctional Facility from GEO Group Inc. on April 6, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times.

The county Jail Oversight Board voted 6-2 in September to end its contract with GEO Group, Inc.

In a prepared statement, GEO said it is working cooperatively with the county.

“As such, we hope the county can achieve its stated objectives directly managing the operations of the George W. Hill Correctional Facility,” it stated.

The county is currently hiring correctional officers for the 1,883-inmate facility.

Delaware County Council unanimously passed a 20-year pay scale for much of the prison staff. The scale is competitive with neighboring counties and includes a 1.5 percent pay increase each year. Cost to the county will be about $51 million.

About one out of four positions at the prison are currently vacant.

“We are hopeful that if the county approves the wage scale here, we will be able to hire appropriate number of staff,”  said Majid Alsayegh of Alta Management, owner representative to the county during the de-privatization transition.  

County Council also approved a $29.9 million three-year contract with WellPath to provide medical services.

Read more at the Daily Times about the county taking control of prison operations April 6.

Wolf Administration Omicron Strategy Boils Down to a Vaccines v. Shutdowns Decision

Gov. Tom Wolf is reluctant to return Pa. to shutdown status, preferring instead to continue to recommend vaccinations in light of rising COVID-19 cases.
Here's an MLK Day of Service List Courtesy of Foundation for Delaware County

There are a lot of different volunteer, charity and service activities planned in Delaware County to honor the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on and around MLK Day Jan. 17.
Misunderstandings Could be Triggered by Delco Emergency Radio Vulnerabilities

Delaware County's emergency radio system is vulnerable to attacks like one that happened last year in Chester when a voice suddenly spouted racial slurs and warnings, threatening to kill an officer on patrol and his family.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Delaware County Hospitals Now 'At Capacity' From COVID Spread

Rising COVID-19 cases in Delaware County means all of the county hospitals are now at capacity.
Delaware County, PA
