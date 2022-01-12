Delaware County’s Prison Stops Being Privately Run on April 6

The GEO Group at the New York Stock Exchange in 2006. Its five-year, $295 million contract to run the prison was not renewed. Image via GEO Group Inc.

Delaware County will take over operations of the George W. Hill Correctional Facility from GEO Group Inc. on April 6, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times.

The county Jail Oversight Board voted 6-2 in September to end its contract with GEO Group, Inc.

In a prepared statement, GEO said it is working cooperatively with the county.

“As such, we hope the county can achieve its stated objectives directly managing the operations of the George W. Hill Correctional Facility ,” it stated.

The county is currently hiring correctional officers for the 1,883-inmate facility.

Delaware County Council unanimously passed a 20-year pay scale for much of the prison staff. The scale is competitive with neighboring counties and includes a 1.5 percent pay increase each year. Cost to the county will be about $51 million.

About one out of four positions at the prison are currently vacant.

“We are hopeful that if the county approves the wage scale here, we will be able to hire appropriate number of staff,” said Majid Alsayegh of Alta Management, owner representative to the county during the de-privatization transition.

County Council also approved a $29.9 million three-year contract with WellPath to provide medical services.