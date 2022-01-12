ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covid cases fall 33% on last week as ‘encouraging’ data shows London ‘is past the peak’

By Ellie Cambridge
The US Sun
 2 days ago

COVID cases have fallen 33 per cent in a week today - as London shows "encouraging" signs of steadily dropping infections.

In the last 24 hours, 129,587 new cases were reported by infected Brits.

Cases increased last week but there are signs in fresh data London's Omicron wave has peaked Credit: LNP

This is a huge fall on from the 194,747 infections logged last Wednesday.

But deaths increased significantly yesterday and have remained high today, with 398 new fatalities reported this afternoon.

This fits with the pattern of a Covid wave however - a few weeks on from high cases, deaths are now sadly catching up for those harder hit with the virus.

A string of positive studies show Omicron is largely milder than other strains in the vaccinated, although can affect some older and more vulnerable people in different way.

However data has revealed the risk of hospitalisation is 50 to 70 per cent lower than with Delta.

Fresh data found infections rose to a high of 4.3million in the UK last week - but London cases are on the downturn.

The capital saw an explosion of Omicron infections at the start of December, becoming the country's variant epicentre, but now appears to have peaked.

Covid booster jabs protect against Omicron and offer the best chance to get through the pandemic, health officials have repeatedly said.

The Sun's Jabs Army campaign is helping get the vital extra vaccines in Brits' arms to ward off the need for any new restrictions and protect the NHS.

The latest Office for National Statistics showed an increase of 600,000 cases in the UK, compared to the week running up to the new year.

Around one in 15 people were hit with the virus in England up to January 7.

But the drop in infections in London is a promising green shoot, just weeks after the variant took hold of the country.

Yesterday the latest Government data showed London recorded 12,309 new cases - the lowest in a month.

Prof Kevin McConway, Emeritus Professor of Applied Statistics, The Open University, said: “On regions, there’s some encouraging news that the estimated rate of testing positive fell in London for the latest week compared to the week before, by 11 per cent.

Cases have increased but not at the sharp rate we saw throughout December

"That’s not a huge fall, and it could be a bit smaller (or indeed larger) because of the statistical uncertainty. And we can’t tell whether it will continue in future weeks.

"We’ve got to remember that there will be more mixing, and so probably more transmission of infection, as schools reopen and people go back to work after the holidays.

"But I’ll take the results as encouraging anyway. The estimated rate of testing positive in the latest week in London is about 1 in 15, though, which is still one of the higher rates across all the regions."

Sarah Crofts, Head of Analytical Outputs for the Covid-19 Infection Survey said: “It’s encouraging that infections in London have decreased in the most recent week.

"Infections have increased across all other English regions, apart from the East of England, where the trend is uncertain.

“Monitoring this situation is critical during this period of high infections.”

Over 1.2 million booster jab appointments are still available this week, as Brits have been encouraged to get fully protected.

NHS national medical director, Professor Stephen Powis, said: “There is no excuse not to get your boost of protection with over 1.2 million vaccine appointments up for grabs this week.

“We know that around one fifth of people who have had their first two doses and are eligible for their booster are yet to get protected but there is no time or reason to delay.

“If you have put it off, now is the time to book and get boosted – it will protect you and ensure you can get maximum protection from Omicron as well as protecting those you love."

Despite cases rapidly increasing, hospitals are thankfully not seeing the same level of admissions compared to last winter.

But some trusts have declared critical incidents and called in help from the army in two areas, as staff illnesses and increasing infections hit.

Yesterday Covid cases dropped 45 per cent in a week in further signs the Omicron outbreak is on the way out.

A further 120,821 infections were announced on Tuesday afternoon by the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA), compared with a record high of 218,724 reported seven days ago.

The January 4 data included extra cases and death that went unreported from Northern Ireland and Wales over the New Year bank holiday.

But yesterday's figures still mark a huge drop in case numbers week-on-week, indicating the country could be moving past the peak.

However the number of fatalities over the past seven days (1,660) is 81 per cent higher than the week prior.

Upticks in deaths and hospital patients always lags behind a surge in cases.

The number of deaths this winter has not yet come near the peak of previous waves despite a huge surge in Omicron cases over the festive period.

But yesterday's death figure is the highest since February 2021, as are hospital inpatients.

Professor Kevin Fenton, Public Health England’s regional director for London, said officials are starting to see a decrease in Covid prevalence in the capital.

“We think we may have passed or are at the peak,” he told Sky News on Sunday morning.

“Data from the ONS [Office for National Statistics] suggests that the peak may have occurred at or just about New Year period and we’re seeing reductions in overall case rates across the city and the prevalence of infections within the community.”

“Remember that infection levels are still very, very high… It means that we’re not yet out of this critical phase of the pandemic, although we may well be past the peak."

IN THIS ARTICLE
