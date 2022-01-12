ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles area surpasses 2M COVID-19 cases

 2 days ago
The Los Angeles area reached 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases this week.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Los Angeles County reported 43,582 new cases on Monday as the omicron variant continues to spread.

Officials told the news outlet that even the unprecedented case numbers could be an undercount as people who test positive with an at-home test may not be accounted for.

The county reportedly acknowledged the surge in cases as a “grim milestone.”

Nearly 250,000 cases were recorded in a seven-day period last week and more rapid spread was anticipated for this week, the Times reported.

California Public Health Director Mark Ghaly on Monday said omicron is presenting a challenge to California’s health systems and further impacting communities that have already been hit the hardest by the pandemic, the news outlet noted.

“We’re experiencing the highest case numbers that we’ve ever had, above 100,000 cases reported on a daily basis now for the last many days,” he said.

California on Monday reported about 308,820 new COVID-19 infections. According to state health officials, more than 600,000 COVID-19 tests are being administered daily, with a total number of cases in the state surpassing 6 million, the Times reported.

Despite the surge, Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer expressed optimism about moving forward while implementing COVID-19 precautions.

“While it is true that Omicron is much more infectious than previous COVID strains, there are many effective strategies available for reducing transmission risks over the next few weeks,” Ferrer reportedly said in a Monday statement.

“At the top of the list is avoiding hazardous activities where people are unmasked and in close contact with others. Gatherings should also be postponed for a few weeks, especially if there are participants who are not fully vaccinated, and everyone cannot test before getting together,” she added. “Lastly, upgrading masks to those that provide a better barrier against virus particles is a commonsense step that increases our own protection along with those around us.”

CBS LA

SoCal Study Finds Omicron Strain Of COVID Significantly Less Deadly Than Delta

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Southern California study from healthcare giant Kaiser Permanente has found that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is significantly less deadly as compared to the Delta variant. The study used the results of 88,576 positive cases detected between Nov. 30 and Jan. 1 among Kaiser Permanente members in the Southern California healthcare system. The study concluded that those with Omicron had a 74% lower risk of being admitted to an ICU than a patient with Delta. It also determined that an Omicron patient had a 91% lower risk of dying of the coronavirus than a patient with Delta. It...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS LA

COVID Cases Top 1,000 In Orange County; 6 Hospitals In Need Of 100 More Nurses

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — The Omicron-fueled surge of COVID-19 cases have sent cases skyrocketing in Orange County, where more than 1,000 people are hospitalized for the first time since last February. Hospitalizations in Orange County have swelled from 964 on Monday to 1,013 on Tuesday, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency. The number of intensive care unit patients are also up from 140 to 159, and the county reported three new deaths Tuesday. Hospital officials have expressed concerns about staffing to the county, due to many healthcare workers becoming infected or being exposed and having to isolate. Fountain Valley Hospital...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KDWN

Vegas-area hospital firm cuts staff COVID quarantine time

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A hospital company with facilities in southern Nevada is cutting to five days its return-to-work target for medical personnel who test positive for COVID-19. Dignity Health joined facilities around the nation taking steps to let nurses and other workers stay on the job if they have mild or no symptoms of illness. A company statement points to CDC guidelines and says it’s acting due to the rapid spread of the omicron variant in southern Nevada — and in anticipation of a continued increase. The Nevada Hospital Association last week declared a staffing crisis in southern Nevada and some rural areas due to the omicron wave.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS LA

Angelenos Should Avoid ‘Non-Essential Activities’ Amid COVID Surge, LA County Public Health Director Says

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – With COVID-19 cases rising to unprecedented levels due the highly-contagious Omicron variant, Los Angeles County public health officials are advising the public to avoid certain non-essential gatherings, such as indoor parties with people who are unvaccinated. A medical worker collects a swab sample at a COVID-19 drive-through testing site in Los Angeles on Jan. 10, 2022. (Getty Images) L.A. County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer issued the recommendation Tuesday while addressing the L.A. County Board of Supervisors. “While we’re in the surge, we do ask that you exercise more caution, even if you’re vaccinated and boosted,” Ferrer said....
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LA Nurses Protest Protocols Directing Healthcare Workers Asymptomatic With COVID to Return To Work

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Nurses held a news conference in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday morning to protest California’s decision to direct healthcare workers who test positive for COVID-19, but are asymptomatic, to return to work. Registered nurses Fernando Fernandez, left, and Akiko Gordon, in the ICU with a COVID-19 patient at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital on Dec. 31, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images) The California Department of Public Health issued new guidance Friday which states that healthcare workers who test positive for the coronavirus, but are asymptomatic, can return to work without testing or isolation periods. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles Area#Covid#The Los Angeles Times#Omicron
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Mayor Breed Orders Healthcare Providers To Increase COVID Testing Or Face Fines

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — As the demand for COVID testing spikes along with the omicron variant surge, San Francisco Mayor London Breed has ordered the city’s private healthcare providers to step up and increase testing capacity for their patients or face fines. In August, the city’s Department of Public Health issued an order requiring all large healthcare facilities to provide tests within 24 hours when a member patient or staffer reports being symptomatic or in close contact with someone with COVID. While health officials say the directive is being followed most of the time, Breed said Tuesday during a virtual press...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KABC

L.A. County Launches Take Home COVID Testing Program

(Los Angeles, CA) — Los Angeles County is starting a take-home coronavirus testing program. Residents will be able to pick up a PCR test kit at 13 different testing sites, no appointment needed. People can complete tests at home, then return them to one of several drop-off locations for processing. The tests will detect both COVID-19 and flu infections, and results should be available between 24 and 48 hours. L.A. County’s mail-in test kit program was suspended last week but is expected to resume this week.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
outbreaknewstoday.com

Canine influenza H3N2 outbreak in Los Angeles County update

In a follow-up on the canine influenza outbreak in Los Angeles County, Veterinary Public Health now reports 1284 confirmed and probable cases of canine influenza virus (CIV) H3N2 in dogs in LA County from July to December 20, 2021. The death toll has risen to 13 dogs linked to this...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
