ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Ireland to give adopted people their records to end 'historic wrong'

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CxnUi_0djaoCtx00

DUBLIN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Ireland will allow adopted people automatic access to their birth records for the first time under new laws the government hopes will end a "historic wrong", including for thousands sent for adoption in secret by Catholic institutions.

International laws say all children should be able to establish their identity but tens of thousands of adopted people in Ireland have no automatic right to their birth records or access to tracing services.

The legislation was published a year to the day since an inquiry found that thousands of infants died in Irish homes for unmarried mothers and their offspring mostly run by the Catholic Church from the 1920s to the 1990s. read more

Many infants were also taken from mothers and sent overseas to be adopted, that report, the latest in a series that have laid bare some of the Church's worst abuses, found. read more

Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman said the new law, if enacted, would provide for the full and unredacted release of birth, early life and medical information to anyone over the age of 16, regardless of their parents' wishes.

"We know that a historic wrong has been done to adopted people. With this bill, we are restoring the information so many of us take for granted as part of our own, personal stories," O'Gorman said, seeking to end Ireland's "outlier status".

Successive governments had argued that a 1998 Supreme Court ruling prevented them from opening adoption files because it emphasised the mother's right to privacy. A 2019 bill to improve access to records was scrapped after opposition in parliament and from advocacy groups.

Opposition parties broadly welcomed the new bill but criticised the fact that adopted people would still have to hold an "information session" with officials by phone where a parent has expressed a no-contact preference. An earlier version of the bill specified a mandatory meeting with a social worker.

Some campaigners also said the level of information the bill proposed was still insufficient and that the sources where the data can be collected from must be expanded to include all agencies and institutions.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
arcamax.com

Fewer People Charged For Weed Possession In Ireland Due To New Warning Scheme

According to the College of Psychiatrists in Ireland, some 45,000 people between the ages of 15 and 34 meet the criteria for marijuana dependence. In 2021, fewer people in Ireland were charged or issued a summons for possessing drugs following the introduction of a new scheme that allows for cannabis possession to be treated with a warning, reported The Irish Times.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roderic O'gorman
Silicon Republic

Dublin fintech Fenergo hiring 61 people in Ireland following financial growth

Fenergo’s CEO said the fintech unicorn is able to ‘scale faster’ and tap into tech talent after being acquired last year. Irish fintech Fenergo is hiring for 100 positions globally – 61 of which will be based in Ireland – including SaaS engineers, product consultants and solution architects.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Polish COVID advisers quit over lack of science influence on policy

WARSAW, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Thirteen of the 17 members of Poland's Medical Council advising the prime minister on COVID-19 resigned on Friday, condemning what they said was a lack of scientific influence on policy. Even with one of the world's highest per capita death rates, Poland has introduced much...
SCIENCE
Telegraph

Liz Truss targets Northern Ireland Protocol deal by end of March

Liz Truss on Thursday told the EU she wants a deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol by the end of March in her first face-to-face meeting with the bloc's Brexit negotiator. The two sides are expected to agree a new timetable for intensive talks over measures to avoid a hard border in an attempt to broker a compromise before the forthcoming Stormont elections.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ireland#Catholic#Irish#The Catholic Church#Children
Reuters

Shocked Ireland falls silent for murdered young woman

DUBLIN, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Thousands fell silent at candlelit vigils in towns and cities across Ireland on Friday in memory of a young jogger killed in broad daylight, in what campaigners called a "watershed moment" in the call to end violence against women. Ashling Murphy was killed in her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Lisbon fined for sharing protesters' data with targetted embassies

LISBON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The mayor's office in Lisbon has been fined 1.2 million euros ($1.4 million) for sharing the personal data of protest organisers with embassies of countries targetted by the protests, Portugal's data protection commission said on Friday. The mayor's office came under fire in June 2021...
ADVOCACY
Reuters

Croatia loses nearly 10% of people in past decade -census

SARAJEVO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Croatia has lost close to 400,000 people or nearly 10% of its population over the past decade due to emigration and a low fertility rate, according to preliminary results of the 2021 census published by the state news agency Hina. Croatia's population totalled 3.9 million...
CORONAVIRUS
Reuters

Pope says Italy's plunging birthrate is a 'tragedy'

VATICAN CITY, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Pope Francis bemoaned Italy's plunging birthrate on Sunday, warning that the decline represented a threat to the future of the country. Births in Italy last year hit their lowest level since the unification of the nation in 1861, the national statistics office said this month, with the figure falling for a 12th consecutive year. read more.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Insider

My Holocaust-surviving grandparents were stripped of their German citizenship by the Nazis. 80 years on, I'm one of the hundreds of Jews who have decided to reclaim it in 2021.

My maternal grandparents, both Holocaust survivors, were stripped of their German citizenship by the Nazis. In 2021, I used a specific German law to "restore" my citizenship. I now have a German passport. Since 2016, approximately 7,320 have applied for German citizenship. As my mother and I sat in an...
SOCIETY
leedaily.com

Austria Is Planning to Impose Fines on People Aged 14 and Older Who Are Unvaccinated, AP and Reuters Report

ASSERTION: The Austrian government is recruiting people to ‘hunt down’ people who are not vaccinated. AP’S EVALUATION: Missing context. Authorities in Linz, Austria, are recruiting employees to impose penalties on people who violate Austria’s programmed COVID-19 vaccine mandate, which is expected to be applicable in February and will apply to all people in Austria ages 14 and older. But the term “hunt down” misinterpreted the new roles, which are administrative jobs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Nigerian soldier arrested for accepting marriage proposal

A female soldier has been arrested in Nigeria for accepting a marriage proposal while on duty, an army spokesman has said. She had breached the military's code of conduct by "indulging in romance while in uniform", he added. A video emerged last week of the soldier accepting a ring from...
SOCIETY
raleighnews.net

After minister defends jihad, France closes mosque

BEAUVAIS, France: A mosque in the town of Beauvais, in the northern French region of Oise, was shut down for six months following an imam's radical sermons defending jihad. Oise's prefect of police said the sermons referred to jihadist fighters as "heroes" and incited hatred and violence. Two weeks ago,...
RELIGION
The Independent

Daily Covid-19 case numbers reach record total in Ireland

A new record daily number of Covid-19 cases has been recorded in Ireland A further 26,122 cases were announced on Saturday.Previously, the highest daily total was 23,817, notified on January 6.The @hpscireland has today been notified of 26,122 confirmed cases of #COVID19. As of 8am today, 917 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised of which 83 are in ICU.— Department of Health (@roinnslainte) January 8, 2022As of 8am on Saturday, there were 917 Covid-positive patients in hospital, of whom 83 were in intensive care.Warnings were issued last week that the health system will be challenged in the coming days as the state approaches the peak of the Omicron surge.Approximately 12% of healthcare staff were absent due to Covid-19 across all healthcare services on Friday. Read More Police investigate racial abuse directed at Ashley Cole during FA Cup clashSnow and icy patches forecast as heavy rain sweeps across UKPolice called to anti-lockdown protest in Glasgow city centre
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

276K+
Followers
267K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy