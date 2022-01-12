ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Trey Songz Denies Dylan Gonzalez’s Rape Allegations, Claims ‘An Abundance Of Exonerating Information’ Will Soon Surface

By rebecahjacobs
Bossip
Bossip
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G1Bkn_0djaoB1E00

Trey Songz is denying recent allegations that he raped a woman in a Las Vegas hotel room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lKpoS_0djaoB1E00

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

According to reports from TMZ , the singer’s team insists that as the legal process plays out, Songz will be proven innocent. This comes after allegations from artist Dylan Gonzalez , who is accusing the R&B singer of raping her in what she calls a “well known” Las Vegas hotel.

Gonzalez says she’s currently weighing her legal options, with a source close to her telling TMZ that this incident happened several years ago.

In response, a rep for Trey Songz told the publication the following:

“Trey and his team are confident in the legal process and that there will be an abundance of exonerating information to come over the next few weeks.”

As for Dylan’s legal team, attorneys Ariel Mitchell and George Vrabeck told TMZ they will consider pursuing any and all legal avenues and will take action in the next few weeks, with plans for filing a civil suit. They do not mention anything about filing a police report or criminal charges.
Trey is already being investigated for a separate alleged sexual assault in Vegas, which is said to have gone down at The Cosmopolitan in November 2021. In response to all of the chatter surrounding her accusations and this other investigation, Gonzalez posted a statement to Twitter on Tuesday, January 11 to let victims of sexual assault know she stands with them while also requesting her own privacy during this time.

“With what seems like endlessly reoccurring news of the alleged sexual assaults committed by Trey Songz, I am forced to repeatedly relive in my mind, and suffer anew, the long-suppressed horror and unbearable PTSD of my rape by his very hands at a well known Las Vegas hotel,” her statement began. “I want to send my love, strength, and hope to all who are victims of sexual assault and its fatal nature. You are not alone.”

She continued, “I stand with you and encourage all those who have suffered abuse to speak out and come forward. Suppression of our voices only emboldens our oppressors, and you cannot heal what you do not reveal. At this time, I humbly request my privacy, consideration and compassion while I fully commit to pursue the best course of action and all of my legal options.”

Comments / 5

Related
thesource.com

Former UNLV Star Issues Statement After Trey Songz Rape Allegations

After taking to social media to post about being raped by R&B crooner Trey Songz, former UNLV b-ball star Dylan Gonzalez has issued another statement via Twitter detailing her allegations against Songz that allegedly occurred in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last November. “With what seems like endlessly recurring news...
LAS VEGAS, NV
thesource.com

Trey Songz Accused of Rape by Basketball Star/Artist Dylan Gonzalez

R&B star Trey Songz has been accused of rape. Trey’s name began trending online after Dylan Gonzalez, a former UNLV basketball star, accused him of rape on Twitter. “Trey Songz is a rapist,” Gonzalez wrote. “Lord forgive me I couldn’t hold that in another year. See you in 2022.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trey Songz
syracuse.com

Trey Songz accused of rape; Oscars to have host again; ‘Studio 666’ trailer: Buzz

R&B singer Trey Songz has been accused of rape by another musician, former UNLV basketball star Dylan Gonzalez. “With what seems like endlessly reoccurring news of the alleged sexual assaults committed by Trey Songz, I am forced to repeatedly relive in my mind, and suffer anew, the long-suppressed horror and unbearable PTSD of my rape by his very hands at a well known Las Vegas Hotel,” she said on Instagram Tuesday. Billboard reports she has hired a lawyer and encouraged other victims of sexual abuse to come forward; she is not the first to accuse Songz of sexual misconduct. A rep for the “Can’t Help But Wait” singer, whose real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson, denied the allegations in a statement: “Trey and his team are confident in the legal process and that there will be an abundance of exonerating information to come over the next few weeks.”
CELEBRITIES
BET

Female ‘Prison Bae’ Sets Social Media On Fire With Her Pictures

An incarcerated woman shared her prison photo over the Christmas holiday and has attracted tons of suitors online. “Merry Christmas from the Pretty Gangsta, #FreeMe #FreeNyla,” the Dec. 25 post from Nyla Murrell’s Facebook account said. By Tuesday (Dec. 28), it received more than 10,000 likes and over 4,600 shares.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Attorneys#Las Vegas#Sexual Assaults#Twitter
TMZ.com

Cops Say Lawrence Taylor Failed To Reveal He Was Living In Hotel For Months

Cops say Lawrence Taylor was arrested because he had been living in a hotel for months -- but failed to reveal that to law enforcement despite being required to do so. It's all spelled out in new police documents, obtained by TMZ Sports, in which cops say the NFL legend committed a huge no-no after he failed to inform them that he had left his permanently registered address back in April.
NFL
Primetimer

Police arrest an actor on the set of NCIS: Los Angeles in connection with the deaths of two women

Brandt Osborn, 42, who has a sparse IMDb page, was one of three men taken into custody Wednesday in connection to the deaths of Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola and Christy Giles, who were found dumped in November outside separate Los Angeles hospitals last month. Osborn was arrested as the CBS drama filmed near Hollywood and Vine in Hollywood. The other arrestees include cameraman Michael Ansbach, whose credits include Vanderpump Rules, Dancing with the Stars, LA Ink and The Amazing Race.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vibe

Rick Ross Allegedly Paid $3 Million To Gangster Disciples

Rick Ross gave Larry Hoover one of his most notorious shout-outs on wax to date. However, Rozay allegedly had to fork over a large sum for invoking the Gangster Disciples founder’s name on his 2010 single. “B.M.F. (Blowing Money Fast).” According to court documents, Gangster Disciples member Markell White alleges that Rozay coughed up $3 million to the Gangster Disciples following alleged threats from the gang. Crowned TV Courts says White spoke on the payment while testifying against fellow members of the Gangster Disciples. “From my understanding, [Rick Ross] ended up paying like $3 million,” White said in court. “The initial payment...
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

New Prison Photo Of Sheff G Posted On His IG

Last November, Michael Williams aka Sheff G, was arrested on second degree illegal weapons possession and sentenced to two years after pleading guilty. The charge stems from a car accident, where Williams was carrying a firearm on his person when he crashed into a women’s car while fleeing from police back in January 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Free Lance-Star

Prince Andrew accuser agreed not to sue 'other defendants' in Epstein deal

Prince Andrew's sexual assault accuser had agreed not to sue "other potential defendants" related to Jeffrey Epstein's alleged sex crimes, a once-confidential document released Monday showed. Lawyers for the British royal argue that the settlement, unveiled by a New York court, means Virginia Giuffre's US lawsuit against the prince should be dismissed.
POLITICS
Complex

Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue Receives Prison Sentence Over $24 Million PPP Loan Scam

Florida rapper Diamond “Baby Blue” Smith has been sentenced over a year after being arrested in a COVID-19 loan scheme. According to court documents, the 37-year-old Pretty Ricky member will go to prison for 20 months after pleading guilty on Aug. 4 to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. In October 2020 he was apprehended for filing fraudulent loan applications in order to receive funds from the Paycheck Protection Program. Baby Blue was involved in a scam that received $24 million from the COVID relief program.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

Star Hobson's murderer laughs in court as she is handed life sentence

The killer of abused toddler Star Hobson laughed in the dock as she was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday after a judge said her behaviour had been "cruel and callous". Star was murdered by her mother’s girlfriend, Savannah Brockhill, in September last year following months of physical abuse throughout lockdown. Despite relatives reporting their concerns to Bradford Council’s social services, the authorities failed to act.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Radar Online.com

Nicki Minaj Breaks Silence Over Her and Kim Kardashian's Former Business Manager Angie Kukawski's Shocking Murder

Nicki Minaj posted a heartbreaking tribute to the former business manager that she shared with Kim Kardashian. Angie Kukawski's body was found inside her abandoned vehicle last week. Her boyfriend has since been arrested for the brutal murder. Article continues below advertisement. After learning about the shocking details surrounding the...
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy