Trey Songz Denies Dylan Gonzalez’s Rape Allegations, Claims ‘An Abundance Of Exonerating Information’ Will Soon Surface

Trey Songz is denying recent allegations that he raped a woman in a Las Vegas hotel room.

According to reports from TMZ , the singer’s team insists that as the legal process plays out, Songz will be proven innocent. This comes after allegations from artist Dylan Gonzalez , who is accusing the R&B singer of raping her in what she calls a “well known” Las Vegas hotel.

Gonzalez says she’s currently weighing her legal options, with a source close to her telling TMZ that this incident happened several years ago.

In response, a rep for Trey Songz told the publication the following:

“Trey and his team are confident in the legal process and that there will be an abundance of exonerating information to come over the next few weeks.”

As for Dylan’s legal team, attorneys Ariel Mitchell and George Vrabeck told TMZ they will consider pursuing any and all legal avenues and will take action in the next few weeks, with plans for filing a civil suit. They do not mention anything about filing a police report or criminal charges.

Trey is already being investigated for a separate alleged sexual assault in Vegas, which is said to have gone down at The Cosmopolitan in November 2021. In response to all of the chatter surrounding her accusations and this other investigation, Gonzalez posted a statement to Twitter on Tuesday, January 11 to let victims of sexual assault know she stands with them while also requesting her own privacy during this time.

“With what seems like endlessly reoccurring news of the alleged sexual assaults committed by Trey Songz, I am forced to repeatedly relive in my mind, and suffer anew, the long-suppressed horror and unbearable PTSD of my rape by his very hands at a well known Las Vegas hotel,” her statement began. “I want to send my love, strength, and hope to all who are victims of sexual assault and its fatal nature. You are not alone.”