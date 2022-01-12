ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man faces attempted murder charges after allegedly shooting couple in their car

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 2 days ago
Ronald Hudson Hudson, 40, is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm w/i to commit a felony. (SCSO)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after allegedly shooting a couple while they were sitting in their car.

On Jan. 9, Memphis police officers responded to Regional One in response to a shooting that happened at Chelsea Avenue and Hyde Park Street.

A man and his wife were at the hospital.

The man told police he had attempted to speak to a man they knew as “Black” at an address on Hyde Park, according to an affidavit.

During the visit, the pair encountered a man armed with an assault rifle.

According to police, the suspect shot the couple for no apparent reason while they sat in their vehicle.

The man was shot three times in the back. His wife was shot twice in the head, police said.

Both were in critical condition at the hospital.

The next afternoon, the couple identified Ronald Hudson as the shooter during a photo lineup, records show.

Hudson is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and other crimes.

Comments / 7

Southernnblessed
2d ago

People should be able to sit in their cars! WTH is wrong with these people? Seriously! Never let him out of jail!

Reply
6
 

Memphis, TN
