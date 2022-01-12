Man faces attempted murder charges after allegedly shooting couple in their car

Ronald Hudson Hudson, 40, is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm w/i to commit a felony. (SCSO)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after allegedly shooting a couple while they were sitting in their car.

On Jan. 9, Memphis police officers responded to Regional One in response to a shooting that happened at Chelsea Avenue and Hyde Park Street.

A man and his wife were at the hospital.

The man told police he had attempted to speak to a man they knew as “Black” at an address on Hyde Park, according to an affidavit.

During the visit, the pair encountered a man armed with an assault rifle.

According to police, the suspect shot the couple for no apparent reason while they sat in their vehicle.

The man was shot three times in the back. His wife was shot twice in the head, police said.

Both were in critical condition at the hospital.

The next afternoon, the couple identified Ronald Hudson as the shooter during a photo lineup, records show.

Hudson is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and other crimes.

