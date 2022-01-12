Rather Than Simply Providing Jobs, S&T Bank Offers Careers, Increases Base Pay Rate for Employees

Image via S&T Bank.

S&T Bank has announced it will raise its base pay rate to $15 per hour for all positions, effective this month, furthering its longstanding commitment to workforce development and to creating opportunities in the communities it serves.

“I am extremely proud and grateful of the efforts from our team members who are our most valuable resource,” said S&T Bank CEO Chris McComish. “This adjustment is just one way we are investing in our people.”

As some pay compression will result from the base rate increase, S&T has taken additional steps and will continue to implement measures to recognize and reward tenured employees that continue to serve customers and support the strategic initiatives of the bank. In total, 501 employees, or approximately 43 percent of S&T’s workforce, will receive an adjustment.

Rather than simply providing jobs, S&T is proud to offer its employees careers. The base rate increases — along with a comprehensive total compensation, which includes employee benefit plans, 401(k) contribution, workplace flexibility, paid time off, paid time for community involvement, and education and training opportunities, as well as tuition reimbursement programs — distinguish S&T in the market, allowing it to attract and retain top talent.