ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

France’s Pasteur institute sees Omicron wave peak mid-January

By Syndicated Content
ktwb.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – France’s Institut Pasteur said in a report published on Wednesday that it expects to see a peak...

ktwb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

South Africa’s government thinks the country’s Omicron wave may have already peaked as it lifts a night-time curfew

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. On Thursday, South Africa’s government lifted its national night-time curfew as the country's Omicron-driven wave of infections appears to be receding. Effective immediately, establishments like bars can remain open and people can gather between 12 a.m. and 4 a.m.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

110 British tourists are refused entry at Austrian airport after 'complete shambles' by authorities implementing new Covid travel rules

Dozens of British holidaymakers have been turned away from the Austrian border after falling foul of a last-minute change to Covid travel rules. Some 110 Britons who had arrived at Innsbruck airport, in western Austria, on December 26 were turned away by border guards for failing to comply with the new rules in what was described by one passenger as a 'complete shambles'.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pasteur Institute#Omicron#Infectious Diseases#Covid#Reuters#Institut Pasteur
The Independent

Omicron wave has peaked, South Africa says as officials lift curfew

South Africa’s fourth wave of Covid fuelled by the more contagious Omicron strain may have peaked, government officials believe as restrictions are lifted ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations.Infections rates in the country, where Omicron was first detected, have been steadily declining for days, with just under 13,000 recorded in the latest 24-hour period – compared to around 20,000 on 17 December.The seven-day average is rate is now at less than 11,000, compared with nearly 24,000 at the height of the Omicron wave earlier in December. At the beginning of November, before Omicron took hold, South Africa regularly logged less...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ktwb.com

Italy reports 101,762 coronavirus cases on Monday, 227 deaths

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy reported 101,762 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, against 155,659 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of coronavirus-related deaths rose to 227 from 157. Italy has registered 139,265 deaths linked to the virus since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, and...
WORLD
Fast Company

When will the omicron wave peak in the U.S.?

In Florida, as the incredibly contagious omicron variant spreads, the number of reported COVID cases jumped up 948% between December 20 and January 2. In New York, cases nearly tripled. In D.C., cases were up 485%. The seven-day average of new cases in the U.S is now higher than it’s been at any other time during the pandemic. The real number is surely even higher than that since the holidays have delayed reporting, many people taking tests at home aren’t sharing their data, and others aren’t getting tested at all.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Omicron wave in South Africa peaks with no significant uptick in deaths

South Africa, where the omicron variant was detected in November, announced that the country's latest coronavirus wave had likely passed its peak without a significant increase in deaths and that restrictions would be eased. The highly contagious omicron variant, which contains a number of mutations, has fuelled an end-of-year global...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ktwb.com

Turkey logs record daily COVID-19 cases at almost 78,000

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey recorded 77,722 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, its highest daily figure of the pandemic, health ministry data showed on Wednesday. There were 145 deaths related to coronavirus in the same period, the data showed. In late December, daily cases stood at about 20,000.
WORLD
ktwb.com

UK records 141,472 new COVID-19 cases, 97 deaths

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain reported 141,472 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, down from 146,390 cases on Saturday, while the number of new deaths reported fell to 97 from 313, official figures showed. Britain has seen a surge of cases linked to the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in recent...
PUBLIC HEALTH
740thefan.com

Peak Omicron? Experts wary of calling time on variant wave in Europe

(Reuters) – A surge in coronavirus cases caused by the Omicron variant may have peaked in some parts of Europe but medics say the impact will continue to be felt across the region, with hospitals still at risk of facing a rush of admissions. Health experts and politicians warn...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ktwb.com

India reports 264,202 new coronavirus infections in past 24 hours

Mumbai (Reuters) – India reported 264,202 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking its total tally to 36.58 million, the federal health ministry said on Friday. Deaths from COVID-19 rose by 315, with total mortalities now at 485,350, the ministry said. (Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
WORLD
BBC

Omicron: Has the winter wave peaked already?

Covid cases in the UK are on the way down - at least according to the daily figures released by the government. The number of cases confirmed over the past seven days is 13% down on the previous week. But does this really mean the Omicron wave has peaked?. These...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy