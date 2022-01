Rory MacDonald was comfortable with his night’s work—until the stunning verdict was read. Gleison Tibau sprang a shocking upset under the Professional Fighters League marquee when he claimed a controversial split decision from the former Bellator MMA and King of the Cage champion in the PFL 5 headliner on June 17 at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey. All three cageside judges scored it 29-28: Eric Colon for MacDonald, Dave Tirelli and Cardo Urso for Tibau. In an instant, Sherdog’s 2021 “Robbery of the Year” was born.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 15 DAYS AGO