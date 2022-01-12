ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

USDA frozen pizza recall means you need to check your fridge now

By Chris Smith
BGR.com
BGR.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EC9Zf_0djam6cQ00

Products that might be contaminated with pathogens are routinely recalled, but that isn’t the only reason to pull food products from store shelves. Sometimes, the food items come in the wrong kind of packages that do not list all the ingredients in the product. That sort of mistake can have fatal consequences, as people suffering from various allergies might consume a product thinking it doesn’t contain an ingredient they’re allergic to. As a result, companies issue recalls for mislabeled products. That’s the case with the Kettle River Products chicken alfredo pizza recall.

The manufacturer discovered that the product label does not list wheat, even though the product contains the ingredient.

The chicken alfredo pizza recall

Kettle River Products said in a press release that it used labels intended for a different product on some chicken alfredo pizzas. The company reported the issue to the US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), initiating the recall.

The company is recalling 1,464 pounds of chicken alfredo pizza with incorrect labels. The product in the recall is frozen, heat-treated, and not fully cooked pizza. Kettle River produced them between December 9th, 2021, and January 3rd, 2022. The following lot codes are part of the chicken alfredo pizza recall:

  • 12-inch, 25-oz. plastic-wrapped “KETTLE RIVER Chicken Alfredo Pizza” with lot codes “21343, 21349, 21362 or 22011” stamped on the bottom of the product packaging.

The pizzas have an establishment number “P-04203” inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were available to buyers in retail and restaurant locations in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Wheat allergies and gluten issues

The company says it has received no reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these frozen pizzas. But the presence of wheat in a product with a label that doesn’t list the ingredient is a health hazard.

People consuming chicken alfredo pizza from the recall are at risk if they have a wheat allergy. Also, people suffering from gluten-related health problems like celiac disease should avoid the product.

Food allergies can cause potentially severe reactions, like difficulty breathing and anaphylaxis. People who suffer from such severe allergies usually carry EpiPens with them. The adrenaline shot has to be administered immediately to treat severe allergic reactions. Some people will require medical attention after an episode.

What you should do

If you don’t suffer from wheat allergies, you can still consume the chicken alfredo pizza in the recall. The same goes for people who do not have gluten sensitivities. But you should avoid serving the mislabelled Kettle River Products pizza to any friends or family members unless you confirm that they don't have wheat-related health issues.

The USDA advises people not to consume the recalled products. Instead, they should discard the product or return it to the place of purchase.

People who think they might have consumed the chicken alfredo pizza product in the recall and suffer from wheat-related health issues should consider contacting a doctor, especially if they experience any symptoms.

Finally, make sure you check the full chicken alfredo pizza recall announcement at this link.

Comments / 34

Larry Bighead
2d ago

They are recalling everything for their own agenda.. ill eat what I buy !

Reply(7)
8
ron harding
1d ago

kind of makes you wonder; how many vaccinated people are going to end up with new and frightening food allergies due to covid virus and or due to covid vaccine??

Reply
3
Susan Thomas
1d ago

So many Recalls...Why don't inspectors see these problems until it's on the shelves ? is it worth the risk.

Reply
3
Related
BGR.com

Recall alert: If you have any of this bread or pasta, you may need to throw it away

Don't Miss: Thursday's deals: COVID rapid tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, AmazonBasics mega-sale, more People suffering from food allergies should always be on the lookout for health alerts detailing food product recalls that can contain undeclared allergens. That’s the case with the Local Fixe pasta and bread recall that the company announced a little while ago. Several products might contain wheat, but Local Fixe did not list the ingredient on the product packages. Most people can still consume the products in this pasta and bread recall without experiencing any issues. But those who are allergic to wheat should avoid them. The same...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

Urgent Walmart recall means you should stop using this popular product now

Don't Miss: 10 Amazon deals you need to see on Sunday: Quest protein bars, COVID tests, $189 AirPods Pro We recently warned you about a Target mailbox recall that was issued due to laceration hazards. But that’s not the only product that can malfunction and lead to injuries that might require medical attention. Scott Fetzer Consumer Brands issued an electric knife recall for fillet knives sold at Walmart and Amazon. The knives are very dangerous because they can malfunction and pose a serious laceration risk. If you bought any of the knife models in the recall, you should stop using them right...
RETAIL
BGR.com

Ice cream recall: Check your freezer right now

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, last chance for Black Friday deals, more One of the great things about ice cream is that you can enjoy it all year round. It’s a versatile treat. Sure, it might hit different during those hot summer days, but there’s something to be said about downing a pint of your favorite ice cream during the frigid winter months as well. With that said, if you’re a winter ice cream connoisseur like myself, there’s a new ice cream recall you’ll want to pay attention to. Earlier this week, the FDA announced a recall involving ice...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Throw Your Cheese Away Immediately If You Notice This

Just because you spot a bit of mold on your cheese doesn't automatically mean you should toss it in the trash, but it is important to know when to cut your losses. According to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, "mold is sometimes intentionally added to many cheeses as part of the ripening process." Think blue cheese and gorgonzola. Deciding what to save and what to discard depends more on the type of cheese involved. Business Insider explains that "when it comes to cheese, perishability has a lot to do with the moisture it contains."
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
spoonuniversity.com

Over Two Million Pounds of Pork Are Recalled Across the U.S.

If you were thinking of serving any type of pork for Christmas dinner — or any dinner this year, you might want to hold that thought. Earlier this month, Alexander & Hornung — a unit of Perdue Premium Meat Company, Inc. — recalled 234,391 pounds of pork products due to possible Listeria contamination. Since then, the recall has expanded to over two million pounds of pork products.
AGRICULTURE
BGR.com

Pet food recall: Stop feeding this food to your dog immediately

A pet food recall due to Salmonella contamination is just as important as human food recalls caused by the detection of the pathogen in routine sample tests. On top of that, it’s not just pets that risk developing a Salmonella infection. Humans who handle the food for their pets can also be infected. That’s why the Woody’s Pet Food Deli recall is something that should be on your radar. If you purchased Raw Cornish Hen pet food “With Supplements,” you should stop feeding it to your dog immediately. As a matter of fact, you shouldn’t even touch it.
PET SERVICES
WKRC

FDA issues recall on several bread products from two companies

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued two recalls on bread products from two different companies. Both manufacturers discovered substances that are not listed as ingredients, which poses a risk to people with allergies. The first product is limited quantity Flower Foods honey wheat bread. It...
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Department Of Agriculture#Frozen Pizza#Pizzeria#Food Drink#Kettle River Products#Alfredo Pizza#Fsis#Kettle River Chicken
SELF

A Ground Beef Recall Is Affecting Meat in These States

New year, new food recall. On January 6, the Food Safety and Inspection Service announced a ground beef recall due to possible E. coli contamination. The recall applies to over 28,000 pounds of ground beef products that originated at the Interstate Meat Dist. Inc. facility in Oregon on December 20 and were then shipped to stores in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes With Frozen Waffles

Sometimes, you wake up on a Sunday with plenty of energy, decide to visit the farmers' market to get some fresh eggs and produce, and whip up a healthy breakfast as the birds sing outside your window. If you can manage that kind of breakfast more than once a week, we envy you — because for most of us, breakfast is just another task to complete in our mad dash from our beds to the office, no more eventful than flossing or making sure the cat is fed. On these types of mornings, breakfast is comprised not of a beautiful frittata brimming with fresh veg, but is rather stashed somewhere in the back of the freezer. And one freezer breakfast rises above all the rest: the humble frozen waffle.
FOOD & DRINKS
Food Network

2 Salad Greens Recalls Have Been Issued — Time to Check Your Fridge

The FDA announced recalls from Fresh Express, Simple Truth and Nature’s Basket. Many bagged and boxed greens are affected, here is what you need to know. The company announced a recall on December 20th, 2021 of several bagged and boxed salad greens including labels that were branded (will say Fresh Express) and private (will be labeled as something other than Fresh Express) because of concerns of Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The salad greens were distributed throughout the Northeast and Midwest and the FDA has provided a full-list (including photos) of all the bags affected in the recall. Products will have either Z324 or Z350 labeled under the Use-By date on the front of the bag/box. If any of these products are in your fridge they should be thrown out immediately.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Frozen Fish Brand Recalls Product After Customer Reports Fish Poisoning

A California food company voluntarily recalled a fish product earlier this week after a consumer complained about potential poisoning. Relish Foods, Inc. of El Segundo recalled its Frozen Pacific Fusion brand tuna steaks following the complaint and later FDA testing, which found the product could include levels on histamines that could produce an allergic reaction. The affected products were sold in Northern California.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Popculture

Ice Cream Recall Issued, 8,040 Pints Affected

Those with a sweet tooth may want to check their freezer. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued an ice cream recall that impacts 8,040 pints of product in the Southeast. Certain products from the Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association are affected, per the FDA. In this case, the recall is not because of some sort of contamination, but because of extra ingredients which were not on the label.
FOOD SAFETY
KRMS Radio

Pork Recall Affects Numerous Brands Sold At Various Stores

If you’re a fan of Pork you may want to listen up…there’s a nationwide recall underway and it could involve your favorite brand. More than 2 million pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni products possibly tainted by listeria are now being recalled. They were sold at...
AGRICULTURE
Allrecipes.com

Diet Sodas Are Disappearing From Store Shelves — Here's Why

Diet soda has been a staple in restaurants and households, vending machines and convenience stores for decades. Whether you're watching your calories or just trying to balance out the burger and fries you're getting at the local diner, a diet soda can be counted on to be satisfying and hit the spot, minus extra calories and sugar.
FOOD & DRINKS
fox10phoenix.com

Nature's Own bread recall: 3,000 loaves recalled due to undeclared milk

THOMASVILLE, Ga. - Roughly 3,000 loaves of Nature’s Own Honey Wheat bread sold in six U.S. states are being recalled due to the presence of undeclared milk, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced. Flowers Foods, Inc. issued the voluntary recall after discovering that loaves of Nature’s Own Butterbread...
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

Serious recall issued for 19 delicious desserts – throw them out now

Don't Miss: Wednesday's deals: COVID home tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, sleep aids, more Kroger Co. recently issued a recall for a variety of baked goods because of the possibility the items may contain metal fragments. Specifically, the Kroger recall went into effect earlier this month and if you purchased any baked goods from the grocery giant in recent weeks, you'll definitely want to take a close look at the items at issue. Note that the recalled products were all sold under the Country Oven brand. And if you have any, you need to be sure not to consume them. You'll find...
FOOD & DRINKS
BGR.com

Urgent E coli warning: If you bought this meat, throw it out now

Whenever routine testing detects the presence of harmful bacteria in food, authorities issue warnings and recalls for the impacted products. One particular strain of the E. coli bacteria is often responsible for health alerts and recalls: O157:H7. That’s the strain that Consumer Reports discovered while testing a sample of Kroger-brand ground beef. As a result, the group issued a health alert.
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

BGR.com

292K+
Followers
6K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy