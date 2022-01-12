Parts of north Georgia could see winter weather this weekend

Parts of north Georgia are likely to see some winter weather this weekend, and those winter weather threats could even extend into parts of metro Atlanta.

It is still too early to pin down exactly where the rain/snow/mix line will set up and amounts, but we want you to be aware of the possibilities for this weekend.

Parts of north Georgia could see winter weather this weekend (NOAA)

95.5 WSB Meteorologist Christina Edwards said that early weather models show a wintry mix for parts of north Georgia late Saturday night into Sunday.

Edwards adds that it’s too early to talk about what parts of north Georgia could see winter weather, but you’ll want to plan your weekend accordingly.

