Obituaries

Barbara Fay Rohrbach

Times News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarbara Fay Rohrbach, 82, died Dec. 17, 2021. She was the wife of the late Ernie Rohrbach for 45 years. She was the daughter of the late Rudolph and Rose Schmaldinst. When she and her siblings entered adulthood, her parents offered their land to them and their spouses to build a...

www.tnonline.com

Cleveland Jewish News

Kleins celebrate 75th anniversary

Morton and Shirley Klein celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary on Dec. 21. Mort and Shirley have been Beachwood residents for over 50 years and members of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple for over 75 years. The Kleins are parents of Linda (Mark) Goldman, Bonnie (Bob) Bernstein) and Howard (Michele) Klein; grandparents of Jessica Goldman, Joshua (Laura) Goldman, Brooke (Adam) Zelwin, Katie (Scott) Matarese and Hallie (David) Moldawer; and great-grandparents of Ari, Chase, Zack, Hannah, Jonathan, Ellie and Molly. Dad still plays duplicate bridge each week at Beachwood Community Center and Mom still enjoys cooking and baking for her family.
BEACHWOOD, OH
easternshorepost.com

Rita C. Scharwath Joyce

Ms. Rita C. Scharwath Joyce, 90, went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 27, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Onancock. She was born April 30, 1931, in Orange, N.J., to Elizabeth and Clemmons Scharwath. She is predeceased by her parents; her infant daughter, Debra Lee Danziger;...
ONANCOCK, VA
Natchez Democrat

Tanya Denise Blanton

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Tanya Denise Blanton, 48, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Natchez, will be held Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Grove A.M.E. Church with Pastor Michelle Brooks officiating. Burial will follow at the Church Cemetery under the direction of...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Jakari Jamal Fitzgerald

NATCHEZ – Graveside service for Jakari Jamal Fitzgerald will be at 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Rounds Cemetery, in Natchez, MS. JaKari was born in Natchez, MS, June 30, 2021, to Darren Fleming and Lamonica Fitzgerald. He returned to heaven Dec. 26, 2021. Although so small and precious, JaKari made a big impact on our lives. He and his twin brother, JaMari were born three months early and weighed only 1 pound 10 ounces. Our precious boys were kept in NICU in Jackson, MS for five months. JaKari will be remembered as a fighter, for he fought to stay with us, but it was just not to be. He is our little angel, and we will forever hold him dear in our hearts.
NATCHEZ, MS
The Uvalde Leader-News

Lynn Watkins

Lynn Watkins, 79, of Uvalde died on Dec. 30, 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospital in San Antonio. A graveside service will be held on tomorrow at 11 a.m. at Montell Cemetery in Montell. Arrangements are under the direction of Rushing-Estes-Knowles Mortuary, and a complete obituary will appear in a...
UVALDE, TX
Weirton Daily Times

Chuck Svokas recognized

In a brief ceremony Friday morning, the board of directors and members of the Greater Weirton Senior Center celebrated the career of Chuck Svokas, who, after 25 years, is stepping down as chairman of the center’s board. Svokas will remain a member of the board, with Eron Chek stepping in as the new chair. Svokas was presented with a plaque of appreciation, as well as other gifts, including a poem written by Pastor Gary Lilly. The Greater Weirton Senior Center is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Friday, providing meals, activities and fellowship for local senior citizens.
WEIRTON, WV
kwbg.com

Crystal L. Foster

BOONE, Iowa—Crystal L. Foster, age 61, of Boone, Iowa passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022, at the Boone County Hospital in Boone. No services are planned at this time. Crystal was born March 20, 1960, in Boone, the daughter of James and Donna (Long) Walker, Sr. She was a simple lady with a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone. Crystal was very social person and was known to attend numerous garage sales and thrift stores, looking for that special treasure, while meeting the different people. She collected rocks and enjoyed watching CSI, Family Feud, The Blind Side and The Fast and Furious. Crystal liked dressing up and was a member of the Red Hat Society. She absolutely loved her family the most and spending time with her grandchildren.
BOONE, IA
huroninsider.com

Betty Trammell

Betty J. Trammell, 86, of Sandusky, went home to be with her Lord, family members, and friends on January 3, 2022. Betty was born to Mary Alice (Caincross) and Thomas Branard on February 7, 1935, in Charleston, WV. She is the beloved sister to Thomas (Micky) of Radcliff KY, and deceased siblings Ray, Darlis, Sherlene, and Gladys Annalee.
SANDUSKY, OH
iowa.media

Jackie Umland of Perry

Jacqueline Ellen Umland, 66, was born in Waterloo, Iowa, on Dec. 21, 1955, the daughter of Billy Lee and Maureen Hansen, and she died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Bright Kavanagh House in Des Moines, Iowa. Jackie married David Benjamin Umland on Dec. 15, 1979, in Adel. They lived in...
PERRY, IA
KMZU

Brenda Joyce Conaway

Brenda Joyce Conaway was born on August 4, 1948 to Nelson and Carolyn Tripp. Brenda departed from our presence, peacefully in her sleep on December 27, 2021. Brenda lived her life sharing her love and her home with her family as well as countless Foster Children through the years. Brenda found great joy in having family gatherings in her home for holiday celebrations. She also enjoyed treating her grandchildren and great grandchildren with wristbands for the Marceline carnival on July 4th weekend.
BROOKFIELD, MO
myaustinminnesota.com

Funeral announcements for 1/3/22

A Memorial Service will be held for Sharon K. Marsolek, age 82 of Austin at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 4th at the Mayer Funeral Home in Austin. There will be visitation from 9:00-11:00 a.m. the day of the service at the Mayer Funeral Home. A memorial service will be...
AUSTIN, MN
Baker City Herald

Pitching In

Kyle Sullivan has helped collect Christmas trees with the Boy Scouts for about six years. On Sunday, Jan. 2, he had one word to describe this year’s collection:. But at least Jan. 2, when Scouts and their parents drove the streets of Baker City to pick up discarded trees, wasn’t quite as frigid as Saturday, Jan. 1.
BAKER CITY, OR
hopkintonindependent.com

Frederick Murphy, 77

Frederick Leo Murphy Jr., a longtime resident of Hopkinton, passed away Jan. 1 after a long battle with Lewy body dementia. He was 77 years old and the devoted husband of 56 years to Judith (Hamilton) Murphy. Born in Natick on Feb. 25, 1944, he was the son of the late Frederick and Katherine (Moran) Murphy. He moved to Hopkinton at the age of 5.
HOPKINTON, MA
walterborolive.com

Green Pond has H.O.P.E.

Green Pond businessmen and friends Romeo Edwards and Kenneth White sponsored the GP H.O.P.E., Inc. toy drive on Dec. 18 in Green Pond, which prompted dozens of adults and children to stand in line and take part in the event. Romeo Edwards is the founder/CEO of the charitable group and...
GREEN POND, SC
Times News

SS. Peter and Paul

The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass is offered on the Lord’s Day at SS. Peter and Paul Parish by Father Christopher M. Zelonis, assisted by Deacon Joseph C. Wilhelm Jr., on Saturdays at 4 p.m. and Sundays at 7:45 a.m. and 10 a.m. Daily Masses are on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 8 a.m. Father Zelonis offers the Sacrament of Reconciliation (Confession) 45 minutes before Masses on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
RELIGION
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Times News

Lehighton man turns 100

It’s taken him a century to do it. All these years later, a Lehighton man has reached the century mark. Much to the delight of him and his family, Edward Francis Bair turned 100 years old today. Reached by telephone Tuesday afternoon, Bair was clearly excited to hit the...
LEHIGHTON, PA
ETOnline.com

Candice Murley, TikTok Star, Dead at 36

Candice Murley, who entertained the world of TikTok with her dancing and cooking videos, has died. She was 36. According to an obituary posted by a funeral home in Murley's hometown of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Murley died at her home on Jan. 2. While Murley's cause of death has...
TV & VIDEOS

