YouTube under fire: 80+ fact-checking groups cite ‘insuffient’ response to misinformation

By Clare Duffy, CNN Business
wraltechwire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of more than 80 fact-checking organizations from around the world has called YouTube “one of the major conduits of online disinformation and misinformation worldwide” and wants the platform to do more to address the problem. In an open letter to YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki published...

