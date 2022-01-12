Screw Workout Monotony and Take a Class at This New Method-Less Studio Instead

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+. It’s Day 6 of our 30-day Do Something Streak, which means it’s time to pump **clap** you up. In addition to helping you to ease into a consistent training routine, the Do Something Streak is designed to help teach you the skills you’ll need to be a happier, healthier, more well-rounded triathlete. That means going beyond swim-bike-run training to incorporate strength work. This strength workout from coach Kate Ligler puts to rest the notion that strength training requires a costly gym membership or complex moves. This at-home session is designed to get you moving well and building strength in the simplest, most efficient way possible. It includes some mobility/activation work for warm-up, followed by three rounds of core conditioning and three rounds of lower body and hip exercises. Included in the lower body and hip exercises are options to use weights (5-15 pounds) if desired—or just stick to bodyweight only. You don’t have to go overboard – remember, the only requirement for the streak is that you do something!

WORKOUTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO