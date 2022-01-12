ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

Screw Workout Monotony and Take a Class at This New Method-Less Studio Instead

By Laura Brzyski
Phillymag.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTogether in Old City allows instructors-in-residence to teach what they want, shaking up your typical workout routine. Get wellness tips, workout trends, healthy eating, and more delivered right to your inbox with our Be Well newsletter. Kate DeGennaro has been part of the Philly fitness industry for the past...

www.phillymag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Woman's World

Walking for This Many Minutes Each Day Boosts Weight Loss

The new year is almost here, and if you’re like us, you’re ready to kiss 2021 goodbye and start 2022 off right. If one of your goals is to get healthier and feel better, one of the best ways to do that is to move your body more. And it’s not as hard as you might think: Research shows that simply walking for a half hour each day can help you meet your weight loss goals!
WEIGHT LOSS
Shape Magazine

This Yoga Strength Training Workout Will Make You Feel So Powerful

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. It's a common misconception of the unfamiliar to think yoga is little more than stretching with some "oms" sprinkled between poses. But if you've ever seen a newbie try to walk the day after their first vinyasa class, you know those misconceptions about the strength and stamina needed to practice yoga are anything but true.
WORKOUTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Shaw
TODAY.com

If all I do is walk, is that a good enough workout?

As a personal trainer and weight-loss coach, I am constantly answering health and fitness questions from my clients, on social media and in our Start TODAY Facebook group. In this column, I address some of the most common questions and roadblocks that trip people up on their journey to establish a health and fitness routine.
WORKOUTS
SPY

The 10 Best Ab Exercises to Torch Your Core in the New Year

It’s officially the new year, a.k.a the perfect time to start a new fitness or workout regimen and meet your health goals. Whether you’re looking for a new treadmill to quicken your mile time, are finally going to pick up cycling or want to start strength training — 2022 is as great a time as ever to get it done. Bulging biceps and sculpted shoulders often get all the love, but six-pack abs? Synonymous with the “beach body,” they’re so desirable partly because of the discipline and hard work required to attain them. And while those washboard abs are often sought-after...
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Screw#Old City#Philly#Flywheel#Slt#Vinyasa
Well+Good

Use This Machine For Your Best High-Cardio, Low-Impact Workout Yet

Growing up, I loved riding my bike. Right after school, I’d pedal up and down the street, dodging cars and speeding down empty driveways. Nowadays, most of the bikes I ride don't move an inch from where they're planted. Given the popularity of stationary bikes like SoulCycle and Peloton, I know I'm not alone. Whether you're looking for a high-intensity, in-your-face workout—or something a little more low-tech on a foldable exercise bike—stationary bike workouts may be just what your body needs. Below, Chevy Laurent, a certified personal trainer and the founder of RydeFYR Indoor Cycling Experience in Hermosa Beach, California, explains why taking a spin on a stationary bike might be the best high-cardio, low-impact workout you can do.
WORKOUTS
Shape Magazine

This Active Recovery Workout Will Help You Bring Your A-Game to Every Routine

If you have grown to love your fitness routine, it can be tough to give it up — even for a day. You understand firsthand what moving your body, working toward goals, and getting the powerful rush of endorphins can do for your mental health and overall wellbeing. Nevertheless, if you aren't allowing yourself a proper rest day, you're setting yourself up for failure down the road.
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Yoga
POPSUGAR

I Tried 12-Hour Fasting For 21 Days — Here Are the 3 Major Changes That Happened to My Body

Twelve-hour fasting is a form of intermittent fasting (IF) also known as 12:12 that many people try for weight loss and health benefits, including improved digestion, increased energy, and improved sleep. As a certified personal trainer, I don't follow a specific diet, but I recently tried the Clean Program, a 21-day detox created by Dr. Alejandro Junger, and one component of the cleanse is the 12-hour fasting window. I found it to be extremely effective. Keep reading to learn more about 12:12 and what benefits I experienced after three weeks.
WEIGHT LOSS
boxrox.com

The Ultimate Guide to the Dumbbell Squat: Benefits, Form & Workouts

A movement that activates muscles in the hips and legs, the dumbbell squat is classic foundational exercise to build strength and power in the quads, hamstrings and glutes. Dumbbell squats might not look as impressive as squatting a heavy barbell, but they are the perfect exercise to practice good form, as they tend to utilize lighter weight as resistance for a higher number of reps.
WORKOUTS
dexerto.com

What is TikTok’s 12-3-30 treadmill workout? Walking routine goes viral

TikTok has sparked a new treadmill workout routine that’s taking the social media app by storm. Here’s everything you need to know about the 12-3-30 fitness craze. When it comes to online trends, TikTok is the number one place to see what’s getting popular. The video-sharing app has spawned a slew of viral dances, recipes, hairstyles, and more.
RECIPES
boxrox.com

12 Minute Hip Mobility Routine for All Athletes (FOLLOW ALONG)

This 12 Minute Hip Mobility Routine will help you optimise your movement and health. It will improve internal and external rotation of the hip, as well as squat flexibility, and is a good warm-up or cool down for a squat session. Why is Hip Mobility Important?. Hip mobility is important...
FITNESS
TODAY.com

Ease into strength training with this 31-day resistance band workout

Are you up for a 31-day challenge? Join us on the START Today Facebook group for daily tips and motivation, to connect with others following the plan, and to get real-time advice from trainer Stephanie Mansour!. You likely found your way here because you’ve set a resolution to get your...
WORKOUTS
triathlete.com

Do Something Streak, Day 6: At Home Strength Workout

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+. It’s Day 6 of our 30-day Do Something Streak, which means it’s time to pump **clap** you up. In addition to helping you to ease into a consistent training routine, the Do Something Streak is designed to help teach you the skills you’ll need to be a happier, healthier, more well-rounded triathlete. That means going beyond swim-bike-run training to incorporate strength work. This strength workout from coach Kate Ligler puts to rest the notion that strength training requires a costly gym membership or complex moves. This at-home session is designed to get you moving well and building strength in the simplest, most efficient way possible. It includes some mobility/activation work for warm-up, followed by three rounds of core conditioning and three rounds of lower body and hip exercises. Included in the lower body and hip exercises are options to use weights (5-15 pounds) if desired—or just stick to bodyweight only. You don’t have to go overboard – remember, the only requirement for the streak is that you do something!
WORKOUTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy