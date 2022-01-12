ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Suspect detained over 2012 slayings in French Alps

WHEC TV-10
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (AP) - A suspect in the 2012 slayings of a British-Iraqi family vacationing in the French Alps...

www.whec.com

