VISTA Today Accepting Nominations for VISTA Millennial Superstars; Annual Program Now Bigger, Better Than Ever

The inaugural VISTA Millennial Superstars Awards Reception & Celebration Image via VISTA Today

VISTA Today can think of no better way to ring in the new year than with the return of VISTA Millennial Superstars.

In 2019, VISTA Today created the initiative to identify and honor Chester County’s most dynamic business and professional leaders, under the age of 40, who are shaping the county’s bright future.

After two highly successful installments of VISTA Millennial Superstars, it’s now time to launch, with the help of Penn State Great Valley and the Chester County Economic Development Council, our search for the third class of honorees.

The annual Awards Reception & Celebration will be held outdoors, to accommodate a larger number of guests, on Tuesday, May 10 at Penn State Great Valley. An in-person event, the Awards Reception & Celebration will also be live-streamed.

What is a VISTA Millennial Superstar?

It’s a young professional (under the age of 40) who is breaking down walls, shattering expectations, and doing remarkable work in his or her profession or community. VISTA Millennial Superstars are blazing trails of success throughout Chester County, making it a better place to live.

How does the process work? Nominate yourself, a friend, colleague, or associate to be in the 2022 class of VISTA Millennial Superstars. Nominations must be submitted by midnight, Feb. 11.

A committee will then evaluate and select 40 honorees from the hundreds of expected submissions based on:

business success (financial results, career growth)

community involvement (volunteer work, advocacy)

leadership ability (public profile, reputation)

influence (positive impact on community, company, industry, or Chester County’s overall quality of place)

The winners will be announced the week of March 7, and their profiles will be featured on VISTA Today every day leading up to the Awards Reception & Celebration on May 10.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Handi-Crafters, a Thorndale-based nonprofit that empowers individuals with disabilities to live more productive, independent, and fulfilling lives.

Have questions or want to know more about VISTA Millennial Superstars? Check out our FAQs .

Nominate someone to be a VISTA Millennial Superstar .

Sponsors are still being sought for the program. Click here to learn more about the various opportunities available to partner with VISTA Today as it honors Chester County’s next generation of leaders.