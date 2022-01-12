ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

VISTA Today Accepting Nominations for VISTA Millennial Superstars; Annual Program Now Bigger, Better Than Ever

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c0QrV_0djakBA400
The inaugural VISTA Millennial Superstars Awards Reception & CelebrationImage via VISTA Today

VISTA Today can think of no better way to ring in the new year than with the return of VISTA Millennial Superstars.

In 2019, VISTA Today created the initiative to identify and honor Chester County’s most dynamic business and professional leaders, under the age of 40, who are shaping the county’s bright future.

After two highly successful installments of VISTA Millennial Superstars, it’s now time to launch, with the help of Penn State Great Valley and the Chester County Economic Development Council, our search for the third class of honorees.

The annual Awards Reception & Celebration will be held outdoors, to accommodate a larger number of guests, on Tuesday, May 10 at Penn State Great Valley. An in-person event, the Awards Reception & Celebration will also be live-streamed.

What is a VISTA Millennial Superstar?

It’s a young professional (under the age of 40) who is breaking down walls, shattering expectations, and doing remarkable work in his or her profession or community. VISTA Millennial Superstars are blazing trails of success throughout Chester County, making it a better place to live.

How does the process work? Nominate yourself, a friend, colleague, or associate to be in the 2022 class of VISTA Millennial Superstars. Nominations must be submitted by midnight, Feb. 11.

A committee will then evaluate and select 40 honorees from the hundreds of expected submissions based on:

  • business success (financial results, career growth)
  • community involvement (volunteer work, advocacy)
  • leadership ability (public profile, reputation)
  • influence (positive impact on community, company, industry, or Chester County’s overall quality of place)

The winners will be announced the week of March 7, and their profiles will be featured on VISTA Today every day leading up to the Awards Reception & Celebration on May 10.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Handi-Crafters, a Thorndale-based nonprofit that empowers individuals with disabilities to live more productive, independent, and fulfilling lives.

Have questions or want to know more about VISTA Millennial Superstars? Check out our FAQs.

Nominate someone to be a VISTA Millennial Superstar.

Sponsors are still being sought for the program. Click here to learn more about the various opportunities available to partner with VISTA Today as it honors Chester County’s next generation of leaders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TyXei_0djakBA400
Penn State Great Valley is the Presenting Sponsor for the 2022 VISTA Millennial SuperstarsImage via Penn State Great Valley.

Comments / 0

Related
VISTA.Today

VISTA Careers – YMCA of Greater Brandywine

The YMCA of Greater Brandywine, an association of eight YMCAs serving Chester County, is a nonprofit organization committed to nurturing the potential of every child, promoting healthy living, and fostering social responsibility through life-changing programs for all. Administrative Coordinator (Octorara YMCA) This position will perform administrative tasks such as inputting...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Chester County Food Bank Receives $357,000 from Bentley Systems’ Sustaining Community Match Challenge

Bentley Systems’ inaugural Sustaining Community $150,000 Match Challenge has surpassed its fundraising goal for the Chester County Food Bank. The Exton-based software development company matched, dollar for dollar up to $150,000, more than 450 contributions that were donated from Nov.1 through the end of the year. The initiative raised $357,746 to help Chester County Food Bank provide more than 140,000 healthy meals to those in need at a time when demand created by the pandemic has stretched the nonprofit’s resources to the limit.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

As One of Local Charity’s Founders, MacElree Harvey’s Michael Louis Has Helped the Working Poor for 30 Years

Michael Louis.Image via MacElree Harvey. In the early 1990s, MacElree Harvey attorney Michael Louis helped create a local charity to aid single parents with dependent children. Now in its third decade, the nonprofit continues to steer families in Chester County away from homelessness and toward stability and financial independence.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millennial#Vista Today Vista#Penn State Great Valley
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy