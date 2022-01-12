ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

AOC tests positive for Covid days after partying maskless in Miami

By Christian Winthrop
 2 days ago
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement from her office on Sunday night. This comes on the heels of photos showing AOC partying without a mask at a bar in South Beach Miami.

“Representative Ocasio-Cortez has received a positive test result for COVID-19. She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home,” the statement said.

“The Congresswoman received her booster shot this fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance.”

