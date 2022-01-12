ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Ben Bender, Roman Celentano lead 2022 MLS SuperDraft

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GwIQW_0djajtWT00

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Maryland midfielder Ben Bender, Indiana goalie Roman Celentano and Saint Louis University forward Isaiah Parker were the first three players selected in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft.

New MLS expansion franchise Charlotte FC selected Bender with the first pick Tuesday in the virtual draft. FC Cincinnati and FC Dallas owned the second and third picks, respectively.

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson announced the first selection of the draft, which broadcasted Tuesday on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and MLSSoccer.com.

"I've heard the fans are itching to see soccer in Charlotte," Bender said on the broadcast. "I can't wait to get started. I know the futbol down there will be a good brand. I just want to be a part of that."

The Houston Dynamo selected Duke forward Thorleifur Ulfarsson at No. 4. Austin FC selected Saint Louis University defender Kipp Keller at No. 5 overall.

FC Dallas picked three times in the first round. They also selected St. John's defender Lucas Bartlett at No. 6 overall and Oregon State forward Tsiki Ntsabeleng at No. 28 overall.

FC Cincinnati, the New York Red Bulls, San Jose Earthquakes and Colorado Rapids each picked twice. FC Cincinnati took Duke defender Ian Murphy at No. 14, in addition to Celetano. The Red Bulls picked Naval Academy defender Matthew Nocita at No. 7 and Florida Gulf Coast forward O'Vonte Mullings at No. 20.

The Earthquakes picked Stanford forward Ousseni Bouda at No. 8 and Clemson defender Oskar Agren at No. 13. The Rapids selected Notre Dame midfielder Mohamed Omar at No. 23 and Northern Illinois defender Anthony Markanich at No. 26.

Another 28 players were selected in the second round of the MLS SuperDraft. The third round features 33 selections.

Austin FC selected former Virginia Tech midfielder Daniel Pereira with the No. 1 overall pick in last year's MLS SuperDraft. Former Wake Forest forward Calvin Harris and Clemson midfielder Philip Mayaka also were among the Top 3 players picked in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft.

The 2022 MLS season starts Feb. 26. The MLS Cup Playoffs title game is scheduled for Nov. 5.

Comments / 0

Related
restorationnewsmedia.com

Maryland midfielder Bender taken with top pick in MLS draft

Midfielder Ben Bender out of Maryland was the first pick in Major League Soccer’s SuperDraft on Tues... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
MLS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Indiana State
CharlotteObserver.com

Meet Ben Bender: Nature-lover and Charlotte FC’s No. 1 MLS draft pick with a USMNT dream

Ben Bender is a self-described outdoorsman who will likely feel right at home among North Carolina’s trees and trails. His familiarity with Charlotte is limited to the knowledge his older brother, Jacob Bender, gleaned while playing with the USL’s Charlotte Independence in 2017, then passed on to Ben ahead of his selection in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft.
MLS
The Baltimore Sun

‘It’s pretty special’: Former MIAA rivals, Maryland soccer stars Ben Bender and Brett St. Martin selected in 2022 MLS SuperDraft

Ben Bender and Brett St. Martin started as rivals during their high school soccer days in Baltimore before becoming teammates at Maryland the past two years. On Tuesday, Bender, a 2020 Calvert Hall graduate, and St. Martin, a 2018 Mount Saint Joseph grad, enjoyed the biggest moments of their careers to date. Bender was the No. 1 overall pick by expansion Charlotte FC in the 2022 Major League ...
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmie Johnson
ClutchPoints

Brian Kelly’s net worth in 2021

Brian Kelly’s net worth in 2021 is $30 million. Kelly is a college football coach who has won several Coach of the Year Awards. He is currently the head coach of LSU Tigers football team. In this article, we will take a look at Brian Kelly’s net worth in 2021.
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Trinity Rodman called up for USWNT camp

Trinity Rodman -- the National Women's Soccer League's Rookie of the Year in 2021 -- is among the 25 players called into the first camp of the year for the U.S. women's national team, which announced its roster Wednesday. This is the first time that Rodman, 19, has accepted a...
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mls Superdraft#Mls Cup Playoffs#Saint Louis University#Charlotte Fc#Fc Dallas#Twitter#Mlssoccer Com#The Houston Dynamo#Oregon State#The New York Red Bulls#The Red Bulls#Naval Academy#Stanford#Notre Dame#The Mls Superdraft#Virginia Tech#Wake Forest
austinfc.com

WATCH LIVE: 2022 MLS SuperDraft Presented by adidas

The 2022 MLS SuperDraft is underway! Watch live right here on AustinFC.com. The 2022 MLS SuperDraft is entirely virtual. Austin FC has the fifth pick in the first round (fifth overall), the seventh pick in the second round (35th overall), and the fifth pick of the third round (61st overall).
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Miami

2022 MLS SuperDraft: Inter Miami CF Selects Defender, Forward & Pair Of Midfielders

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF selected four players in Tuesday’s Major League Soccer SuperDraft. In the first round, with the 9th overall selection, the club drafted defender Ryan Sailor from the University of Washington. The 24-year-old central defender made a total 49 appearances for Washington, scoring 10 times and dishing out three assists. Inter Miami used the 37th overall pick to select forward Lucas Meek, another University of Washington product. Meek, 23, netted 16 goals and registered 13 assists for the Huskies over 48 appearances, including 33 starts. Eleven picks later, the club took Loyola University Maryland midfielder Justin Ingram. The 24-year-old central midfielder scored 7 goals and added 10 assists while leading the Greyhounds to the 2021 Patriot League regular season and tournament championships. Inter Miami used its 54th overall pick on attacking midfielder Tyler Bagley from Cornell University. In 65 appearances, 48 of them starts, the 22-year-old scored 17 goals and added 16 assists.
MLS
goduke.com

Ulfarsson, Murphy Selected in 2022 MLS SuperDraft

DURHAM – Duke men's soccer sophomore Thorleifur Ulfarsson and senior Ian Murphy were selected in Tuesday's 2022 MLS SuperDraft. Ulfarsson was drafted as the fourth overall pick by Houston Dynamo FC, with Murphy following soon after as the 14th overall pick by FC Cincinnati. The duo becomes the second pair of Blue Devils under head coach John Kerr to go in the first round of the same draft since Brian White and Carter Manley did so in 2018.
MLS
Mount Royal Soccer

Montreal Lands Two in MLS Superdraft

CF Montreal welcomed Jojea Kwizera to its roster after selecting the Congolese-born attacking midfielder with the 15th overall pick in the 2022 Major League Soccer (MLS) SuperDraft. The American is a product of the Utah Valley University Wolverines and makes program history as the college’s first-ever player to emerge from...
MLS
fcdallas.com

FC Dallas Selects Six Players in 2022 MLS SuperDraft

FRISCO, Texas (January 11, 2022) – FC Dallas selected Isaiah Parker (3rd overall, Saint Louis University), Lucas Bartlett (6th overall, St. John’s University) and Katlego “Tsiki” Ntsabeleng (28th overall, Oregon State University) in the first round, Alec Smir (62nd overall, University of North Carolina), Chase Niece (66th overall, Saint Louis University) and Holland Rula (87th overall, Wake Forest University) in the third round of the 2022 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas on January 11.
MLS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
257K+
Followers
48K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy