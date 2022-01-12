Intuitive provides soft guidance for next year, Q4 revenue up 17%: Prelim

In a volatile market environment, the best types of growth investments to seek out are ones currently showing profitability and ZoomInfo fits that description. During these times of high inflation and the Fed potentially raising interest rates three or four times this year, the best types of growth investments for 2022 will likely be companies with accelerating growth that are both profitable and free cash flow positive. ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a stock that fits that category. Third quarter 2021 results showed a company with accelerating revenue growth, strong operating margins, and strong free cash flow generation.
Comments / 0