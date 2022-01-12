Intuitive provides soft guidance for next year, Q4 revenue up 17%: Prelim

UHT is undervalued, has a 20-year dividend raising history, and is currently yielding 4.8%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) is facing some challenges both internal and external but I am convinced it will make no difference in the long-term profitability of the company. The short-term rise of the cost of capital is already hurting the company’s income and some of their tenants terminated the leases in 2021 which will be a missing income this year until they find suitable new ones. The company is undervalued with a 4.8% dividend yield and probably one of the best choices among its peers in the lower market cap Healthcare REIT sector for income investors.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO