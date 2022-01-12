ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intuitive provides soft guidance for next year, Q4 revenue up 17%: Prelim

By Shweta Agarwal
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Intuitive (NASDAQ:ISRG) reports 19% Y/Y growth in its global da Vinci procedures for 4Q21; the growth is 13% when compared with pre-pandemic level of 4Q19. 4Q21 preliminary revenue...

LXRandCo revenue up 60% as e-commerce growth continues: Prelim

LXRandCo (OTC:GGBBF) reports 60% Y/Y growth in revenue to C$2.1M during the month of December 2021. It included e-commerce revenue of C$1M, up 29% Y/Y. For last 12 months, total revenue reached C$18.1M (+31% Y/Y) with e-commerce revenue of C$10.4M (+137% Y/Y). Earlier, LXRandCo reports Q3 results.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
PROS guides Q4 revenue above consensus estimates

PROS (NYSE:PRO) is +1.31% in after-hours trading after providing an updated outlook for Q4 and FY21. Q4 Outlook: Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $64M to $64.5M (vs. prior guidance of $63M to $64M and consensus of $63.51M); non-GAAP loss per share of -$0.19 to -$0.18 (vs. prior guidance of -$0.24 to -$0.22 and consensus: -$0.50); and adj. EBITDA of -$7.7M to -$7.2M (vs. prior guidance of -$10M to -$9M).
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Street firms slash price target on GrowGeneration after downside guidance

After falling nearly 11% yesterday, shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) extends decline, down 4.3% premarket, after the company lowered its revenue outlook for Q4 and FY 2021. GRWG sees FY21 revenues of $420M-422M vs. consensus of $435.31M. This down from prior guidance of $435M-440M. Same-store-sales for FY2021 is expected to increase...
STOCKS
Universal Health: Short-Term Challenges With A 4.8% Dividend Yield

UHT is undervalued, has a 20-year dividend raising history, and is currently yielding 4.8%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) is facing some challenges both internal and external but I am convinced it will make no difference in the long-term profitability of the company. The short-term rise of the cost of capital is already hurting the company’s income and some of their tenants terminated the leases in 2021 which will be a missing income this year until they find suitable new ones. The company is undervalued with a 4.8% dividend yield and probably one of the best choices among its peers in the lower market cap Healthcare REIT sector for income investors.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Record freight rates prompt another Maersk profit upgrade

AP Moller-Maersk (OTCPK:AMKBY) reports better than expected Q4 earnings and revenues while again raising its full-year guidance, backed by record freight rates for container shipping. Maersk says Q4 underlying EBITDA totaled $8B on revenues of $18.5B, as a 4% decline in container volumes was more than offset by an 80%...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
BlackRock Earnings Beat, Revenue Inline In Q4

Investing.com - BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) reported on Friday fourth quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that was inline with expectations. BlackRock announced earnings per share of $10.42 on revenue of $5.11B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $10.06 on revenue of $5.11B. BlackRock shares are down 5% from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
JPMorgan Earnings beat, Revenue misses In Q4

Investing.com - JPMorgan (NYSE: JPM ) reported on Friday fourth quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations. JPMorgan announced earnings per share of $3.33 on revenue of $29.26B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $3 on revenue of $29.87B. JPMorgan shares are up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Venus Concept to raise capital via 13.6M shares in stock offering

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) filed with U.S. SEC to offer 13.6M shares including 9.8M shares and 3.8M shares issuable on conversion of outstanding shares of nonvoting convertible preferred stock. Selling stockholders will sell the shares and the company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares.
STOCKS
SAP preliminary Q4 results stronger than expected - cloud revenue up 28%

Late last night German software giant SAP released some preliminary fourth quarter and full year figures, which show stronger than expected growth for the company's cloud business. SAP also pointed to a "rapid expansion" of its current cloud backlog, as well as its S/4 HANA cloud backlog, which it said has been driven by strong adoption of ‘RISE with SAP'.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ZoomInfo: A Great Growth Investment In A Volatile Market

In a volatile market environment, the best types of growth investments to seek out are ones currently showing profitability and ZoomInfo fits that description. During these times of high inflation and the Fed potentially raising interest rates three or four times this year, the best types of growth investments for 2022 will likely be companies with accelerating growth that are both profitable and free cash flow positive. ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a stock that fits that category. Third quarter 2021 results showed a company with accelerating revenue growth, strong operating margins, and strong free cash flow generation.
MARKETS
Launchpad Capital backed Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I prices $250M IPO, to debut today

SPAC Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (PPYAU) has priced its initial public offering of 25M units at $10.00 per unit. The units are expected kick-off trading today on Nasdaq. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share of Class A common stock at $11.50 per share.
STOCKS
EQT: Holding Up Progress

Secondary common stock offerings will temporarily depress the stock price. Recently EQT (EQT) announced another secondary offering by selling shareholders. The market has to absorb that additional stock before the stock price moves forward. This represents a risk of using equity to finance transactions. Oftentimes, the buyers want to sell the stock fairly quickly to realize the cash that the sale was intended to raise in the original transaction.
STOCKS
Novartis downgraded at Morgan Stanley on near-term concerns

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) ADRs are trading flat in the pre-market after Morgan Stanley lowered its rating on the Swiss Pharma giant to Equal Weight from Overweight, noting a lack of catalysts and execution concerns in the near term. “With limited catalysts in 1H22 and our FY22e earnings estimates in line with...
MARKETS
KB Home Is Still A Good Buy Despite The Post-Earnings Run-Up

KB Home reported mixed results, but its gross margin guidance positively surprised many investors. KB Home (KBH) recently reported strong fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021 results with an EPS of $1.91 beating estimates by $0.14 and revenues of $1.68 bn missing estimates by $31.05 mn. However, the biggest highlight was the company's gross margin guidance for FY2022. Prior to the earnings, sell-side consensus estimates for FY2022 gross margins were at ~21.7% or ~10 bps improvement versus FY2021 levels. However, the company guided for gross margins in the range of 25.4% to 26.2% for FY2022. This resulted in a significant jump in the company's stock price as sell-side analysts rushed to revise their estimates upwards.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
SmileDirectClub posts sharpest gain in almost a year on heavy volume

Recording the biggest intraday gain since Jan. 2021, SmileDirectClub (SDC +17.3%) shares have added more than a tenth on above-average volume. Nearly 14.0M company shares have changed hands compared to the 65-day average of ~9.6M. Recently, SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) formed a new "Confidence Council" involving ‘Queer Eye’ star Jonathan Van Ness,...
MARKETS
