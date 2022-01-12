ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Budweiser slipping golden cans into packs for a million-dollar prize

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS, Mo. (KTVI) – Anheuser-Busch is borrowing an idea from Willy Wonka with their new “Live Like a King” sweepstakes. The company is placing 10,000 golden cans of beer (instead of tickets) in specially marked packs across the United States. Anyone who finds...

$1M quest: Budweiser channels Willy Wonka in nationwide contest for golden beer can

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- It may not be the chocolate factory but Budweiser has launched the nationwide Willy Wonka-style contest with a $1 million payout. Anheuser-Busch has scattered 10,000 golden beer cans in specially-marked cases around the country. If you find one of those lucky cans, you can enter the Live a King Sweepstakes for the chance to win $1 million.
Budweiser Brings Back Golden Can Sweepstakes

Anhueser Busch is taking a nod from Willy Wonka with their latest contest. Just like finding a golden ticket, you need to find a golden beer can. Budweiser has crammed 10,000 golden cans of beer instead of tickets in specially marked packs across the United States for their "LIVE LIKE A KING" contest. Everyone who finds one is eligible to win the million-dollar grand prize if they post a picture.
