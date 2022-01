LINCOLN, Neb. — Speaker Mike Hilgers has announced streamlined updates to the public hearing process for the upcoming legislative session. “These changes are intended to help streamline the process for submitting position statements and providing electronic comments as well as making it easier for senators and staff to access those comments,” Hilgers said. “The Legislature received thousands of comments last year, and we look forward to expanded use of this submission format.”

