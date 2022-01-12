Person shot after forcing entry into a home near Hemingway
HEMINGWAY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Williamsburg County said one person was shot Tuesday after forcing their way inside a residence.
Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting at a home on Baptist Road in the Hemingway area.
An investigation revealed the individual forced entry into the home and an altercation ensued. At some point, the occupant shot the person who entered the home.2 people shot during forced entry, altercation at home in Kingstree
The person ran from the home and was later located by deputies on St. James Road suffering from a gunshot wound. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
An investigation is ongoing.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.
Comments / 0