Cougars split games over weekend

By Ethan Reddish
Post-Searchlight
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe GCA Cougars faced off against Fullington Academy Friday night, taking home an impressive win, 71-39. Carter Hathcoat led the boys in the first quarter, scoring 11 points through several free throws and lay-ups. Jafus Ferguson trailed not too far after Hathcoat, scoring 7 points, followed by Kevin Brooks...

www.thepostsearchlight.com

Post-Searchlight

Bearcats claw at region competitors over weekend

The Bearcats Basketball team is making a comeback after a loss to the Monroe Tornadoes. They have since won two region games against TCC and Cairo, placing them 3rd in the region. The Bearcats faced off against TCC on Friday night at TCC, winning 57-43. The team started off strong,...
CAIRO, GA

