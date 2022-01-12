ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Brief…'Dexter' reboot finale slays; 'Station 19' back for season 6, and more

 2 days ago

Dexter: New Blood has become the most-watched series in Showtime’s history, averaging more than six million viewers a week across its 10-episode run, according to Variety. Additionally, the season finale brought in three million viewers in its Sunday debut, making it the biggest Showtime finale in more than eight years. The...

TV Fanatic

TV Shows That Wore Out Their Welcome in 2021

Sometimes even our favorite shows wear out their welcome and leave us wishing for their demise. In 2021, we have more than a few of those, and TV Fanatics are more than opinionated about television and don't mind expressing ourselves. Whether the writing went downhill, our favorite actors left the...
TV SERIES
Distractify

Is Wilmer Valderrama Leaving 'NCIS' After Being on the Drama Series for Five Seasons?

When actor Wilmer Valderamma joined the cast of NCIS as Special Agent Nick Torres in Season 14, he quickly became a fan favorite. At first, it may have seemed like a humorous choice to cast Fez as an NCIS agent, but he’s become a series veteran and an essential of the series over time. Currently, the hit drama is on winter hiatus, taking a break from CBS audiences’ screens before it returns in the New Year.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Station 19' Fans Will Definitely Be on Edge After Hearing This News

Christmas began early and with a bang courtesy of the winter finales of Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy. Last Thursday, ABC aired incredible episodes of Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy, and in typical Shondaland style, the shows left fans with cliffhangers and wanting to know more. This is the 18th season of Grey’s Anatomy and the fifth season of Station 19, and fans are excited to see what's next for both of the popular Shondaland programs.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Dexter: New Blood’ Boss On Shocking Finale; Teases Possible New Season

SPOILER ALERT: This interview reveals major storylines from the finale of Showtime’s Dexter: New Blood. When Clyde Phillips met with Michael C. Hall about returning to the role of Dexter Morgan in what would become Dexter: New Blood, he already knew the serial killer’s life would end. Hall signed up without hesitation. Fans of the hit Showtime series Dexter, which ran eight seasons from 2006-2013, rejoined the former Miami Metro blood spatter analyst —now known by the alias Jim Lindsay—and have enthusiastically tuned in to watch his final adventure unfold. And though that journey has now come to an end with his shocking...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘And Just Like That…’ Chris Noth Cut From Season 1 Finale

Chris Noth‘s surprise appearance in And Just Like That‘s finale airing on Feb. 3 has been scrapped, a source has confirmed to Deadline. The scrubbing is the latest fallout for Noth following accusations of sexual assault were made against the actor by multiple women. He has denied the allegations. Noth, who portrays Mr. Big in the franchise, died in the premiere episode of HBO Max’s Sex and the City spin-off but was due to return in a flashback scene set in Paris. Big’s wife Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), tucked his ashes away in the closet of her Brownstone until she could find where he wanted to be. In paparazzi photos shot in Paris, Carrie is shown emptying out what looked like ashes out of her Eiffel Tower purse and into the Seine River. HBO Max has declined to comment. According to TV Line who broke the news of the finale edit, the creative team behind the series decided the images shot in the City of Lights were not integral to the scene. Noth recently made his final appearance in CBS’ The Equilizer after it was announced he was fired from the show in connection to the same allegations.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Dexter: New Blood’ Star Says He Wasn’t Told How New Series Ends

Dexter is back folks, and the new season on showtime is already deep into the new season as we kick-off 2022. With the return of Michael C. Hall and the character of Dexter, a lot has been made about how the show will work to earn back the trust of fans with how the return ends. The ending of the show’s original run is still quite complicated for so many folks who loved the show, especially early on. Now, everyone wants to know how this new series ends. Even Clancy Brown said not even he was told how the new series would end.
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

'The Conners' EPs on Katey Sagal's Accident and What's in Store for Season 4 (Exclusive)

After a month-long winter hiatus, The Conners is back on ABC with all-new episodes. And the series wastes no time throwing key family members into the thick of it in the first few episodes back. Executive producers Bruce Helford and Dave Caplan chatted with ET about what’s in store for Darlene (Sara Gilbert), Mark (Ames McNamara), Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) while revealing when fans can expect to see Louise onscreen again after Katey Sagal was hit by a car last October.
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

How ‘NCIS’ Continues to Keep Gibbs Part of the Story (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for NCIS Season 19 Episode 10 “Pledge of Allegiance.”]. Who sent Special Agent Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) and Dr. Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) $10,000? That’s the question for the latest NCIS episode, and yes, it does lead exactly where you expected.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Dexter: New Blood’: Michael C. Hall’s Mom Pitched Hilarious Idea for a Season of Show

Michael C. Hall has played a serial killer off and on for the last 15 years or so. With Dexter: New Blood, he reprises his role as everyone’s favorite killer. Now look, us fans love Dexter. He is complex, conflicted, humourous in the darkest way, and just so fun to watch. However, when it comes to Hall playing the role, not everyone is a huge fan. Mainly, his mom. She is proud of her son and his accomplishments, of course, but she just wishes he didn’t portray such a killer.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Dexter: New Blood’: Harrison May Go Over the Line in Upcoming Finale

Dexter: New Blood, like Mayor of Kingstown on Paramount Plus, quickly inching closer and closer to the finale for the season. Yes, Outsiders, it’s already here with the stakes and interest in Dexter: New Blood soaring on Showtime. A lot of folks have theories and thoughts as to how the series will wrap up in the finale. One possible situation involves Dexter’s son Harrison who may really go over the line in an upcoming finale.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

New Amsterdam: Season Four; NBC Teases Medical Drama’s 2022 Return (Watch)

New Amsterdam returns from its winter hiatus next week, and NBC has released a video preview and new photos teasing the next episode of season four. The medical drama stars Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery, Freema Agyeman, Jocko Sims, Tyler Labine, Shiva Kalaiselvan, and Chloe Freeman with Michelle Forbes and Sandra Mae Frank recurring. Viewers will see some significant changes when the series returns on January 4th.
TV SERIES
womansday.com

'NCIS' Fans Are Worried After Wilmer Valderrama Shared Huge Career News

NCIS is looking different these days, and well into season 19 of the hit CBS drama, fans are still getting used to the new team. While many folks are hoping that Gibbs (Mark Harmon) will eventually return, others are keeping a close eye on Torres (Wilmer Valderrama). On December 7,...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Dexter: New Blood' Finale Trailer Teases Nail-Biting Conclusion

The Dexter: New Blood season finale is only a week away, and a new trailer for the big episode is teasing a nail-biting conclusion. The 10-episode revival is possibly coming to an end next Sunday as there is currently no word on whether or not the show will continue, or if this is really the end for everyone's favorite TV serial killer. [Please note: Spoilers below for Dexter: New Blood.]
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

16 Actors You May Have Forgotten Were On Criminal Minds

The esteemed actors of the Criminal Minds cast not only had the honor of starring on one of the longest-running and most beloved crime procedurals on TV, but also had the pleasure of sharing the screen with many guest stars who would go on to become some of the biggest stars of today. Considering how it ran for a whopping total of 15 seasons on CBS, you can only imagine how many future Hollywood heavies appeared on the series. The following are some of the most recognizable names we dug up after their roles on Criminal Minds completely slipped our minds, starting with one actor who just a few years away from becoming TV royalty.
MOVIES
Popculture

'NCIS' Revealed a Gibbs-Related Twist in Season 19, Episode 10

Gibbs might have left NCIS, but he'll never be forgotten. In a recent episode of the CBS series, McGee (Sean Murray) and Palmer (Brian Dietzen) received a generous gift from Gibbs (Mark Harmon). While Gibbs himself did not show up in the episode, he certainly left his mark all the same.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

This Is Us' final season feels like another end of an era for network TV

The sixth and final season is a "bittersweet moment for NBC and broadcast TV in general," says Michael Schneider. "This Is Us was an out-of-the-box smash, the kind that doesn’t come along often, and definitely not these days at the networks. The drama and ABC’s also-retiring comedy Black-ish represent two of the last broadcast series to achieve any sort of major recognition at the Primetime Emmys and other awards shows — another reason this feels a bit like one of those 'end of an era' moments for legacy media." As Schneider points out, "the entire television business has undergone a seismic shift since This Is Us debuted on NBC in (September) 2016. When (creator Dan) Fogelman first began pitching the series, streaming was in its infancy and fall TV launches came with major fanfare, and there was much higher awareness even for shows without major preexisting IP. At the time, prestige TV was still emerging from its dark, antihero era. Family dramas without a gritty edge weren’t getting much traction in primetime anymore. This Is Us flew in the face of that, bringing relationship-driven series back to the forefront." This Is Us star Mandy Moore remembers being told early on that This Is Us' success signaled the end of an era. “Like: ‘This is the last monolith as network television," she says. "You guys are a part of something really special.’ Who knows if that’s really going to be the case. But it does feel like that in certain respects. I mean, our viewing habits have changed.” Fellow This Is Us star Chrissy Metz adds: “We were actually one of the shows that people would stand around when we were (still) at our watercoolers at the offices, talking to each other and wanting to watch it week to week instead of bingeing it.”
TV SERIES

