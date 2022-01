This awesome automobile is a masterful work of Mustang art and it could be yours very soon. The '69 Fastback Mustang was an extremely popular car in its hay day because of the wild styling and vast, excellent engine options. Even today, these cars are highly desirable despite the falling interest in classic muscle and pony cars in recent years. While the average Mustangs feature straight-sixes and smaller V8s, it's the higher performance models that make a difference in value and desirability. This particular vehicle is the pinnacle of classic Ford performance as it boasts one of the most significant engines you could find under the hood of these cars. However, this car is more than just a Mustang; this is a Boss!

