FIFA

AFCON 2021: Kudus Mohammed expected to join Black Stars today

By Vincent Ashitey
primenewsghana.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAjax midfielder Kudus Mohammed is set to join the Black Stars at the ongoing AFCON 2021 in Cameroon today, according to Saddick Adams. The SWAG Sports Journalist of the Year reports that Kudus is expected to join the Black...

www.primenewsghana.com

The Independent

Which Africa Cup of Nations matches are on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch

Every nation involved in the Africa Cup of Nations has officially played a game now and the second round of group phase games begins on Thursday.That means hosts Cameroon are back on our screens, with the two fixtures today both coming in Group A.Controversy surrounded Wednesday’s early game when the referee blew for full-time before the 90-minute mark between Mali and Tunisia, while the likes of Sadio Mane and Cameroon’s own Vincent Aboubakar have already made their mark on the tournament.With the top two from each group going through as well as the four-best third-place teams, the hosts know...
PREMIER LEAGUE
primenewsghana.com

AFCON 2021: Algerian referee gets Gabon vs Black Stars duel

Lahlou Benbraham from Algeria has been appointed as Centre referee for the AFCON 2021 second Group C match between the Panthers of Gabon and the Black Stars of Ghana. The 36 year old will be assisted by Mohammed Abdallah Ibrahim from Sudan (Assistant I), Seydou Tiama from Burkina Faso (Assistant II) and Amin Mohamed Amin Mohamed Omar (Fourth Referee). Jean-Didier Masamba Malunga from the Democratic Republic of Congo will serve as the Match Commissioner while Latré-Kayi Edzona Lawson Hogban from Togo works as Referee Assessor.
FIFA
The Independent

‘Fingers crossed’ – Cristiano Ronaldo confident he will play against Aston Villa

Cristiano Ronaldo hopes to be fit for Manchester United’s Premier League match against Aston Villa this Saturday.The 36-year-old missed Monday night’s FA Cup win over Steven Gerrard’s side with a muscular problem but was due to train on Thursday with the hope of returning to Ralf Rangnick’s squad for the trip to Villa Park.“I’m good,” Ronaldo said on the club website. “I just have a little touch but, you know, it’s part of my work.ℹ️ @Cristiano has issued a fitness update ahead of Saturday's #PL trip to Aston Villa...#MUFC | #AVLMUN— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 13, 2022“You know, we have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Afcon 2021: How Nigeria neutralised Mohamed Salah in win over Egypt

Nigeria interim coach Augustine Eguavoen has revealed that his "double-team" strategy neutralised Egypt star Mohamed Salah to help the Super Eagles secure an important 1-0 win at the Africa Cup of Nations. The build-up to Tuesday's crunch clash between the two Group D favourites centred around the Liverpool star, who...
SOCCER
primenewsghana.com

AFCON 2021: Rajevac makes 'Player of the Tournament' admission about Partey

Milovan Rajevac believes Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey will be adjudged 'Player of the Tournament' at the end of AFCON 2021. Rajevac made this statement at his pre-match press conference ahead of Ghana's match against Gabon. He believes Partey will follow in the footsteps of compatriot Ghanaian Christain Atsu who...
FIFA
primenewsghana.com

AFCON 2021: Cameroon becomes first team to book last 16 place

Cameroon became the first team to book their place in the knockout stage of the AFCON 2021 following their 4-1 thrashing of Ethiopia at Olembe Stadium in Yaoundé. Captain Vincent Aboubakar and strike partner Toko Ekambi each scored a brace after Dawa Dukele had given Ethiopia the lead. Cameroon...
FIFA
primenewsghana.com

AFCON 2021: Aubameyang in contention to feature against Ghana after Covid-19

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is in contention to feature against Ghana on Friday in the ongoing AFCON 2021. The Arsenal forward was missing in action in Gabon's opening day win over Comoros. This is due to him having contracted Covid-19. Aubameyang tested positive for Covid on his arrival in Cameroon for the...
FIFA
primenewsghana.com

AFCON 2021: Ivory Coast confirm drugs ban on goalkeeper

Ivory Coast will not be able to use their first choice goalkeeper Sylvain Gbohouo at AFCON 2021 after a drugs ban was confirmed by FIFA, the Ivorian Football Federation said. Gbohouo, who plays club football in Ethiopia at Wolkite City, had been provisionally suspended by FIFA after testing positive for trimetazidine, a heart medication that the World Anti-Doping Agency categorises as a stimulant.
FIFA
primenewsghana.com

AFCON 2021: 'Black Stars ready, well-prepared for Gabon' - Rajevac

Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac says his outfit is ready for the upcoming AFCON 2021 matchday 2 fixture against Gabon. Speaking ahead of Friday’s game, the Serbian gaffer is hoping the four-time winners will put up a better performance after the defeat against Morocco. "We are trying to improve...
FIFA
primenewsghana.com

AFCON 2021: Black Stars on rescue mission against Gabon - Match facts

The Black Stars of Ghana will tonight square off with the Panthers of Gabon in Group C of the ongoing AFCON, Cameroon 2021. While the Black Stars got beat 1-0 against Morocco, the Panthers emerged 1-0 victorious over Comoros in their group opener. It will be a tough mission for...
FIFA
primenewsghana.com

AFCON 2021: Rajevac makes a change to Black Stars line up against Gabon

Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac has made a change to his starting eleven for tonight's clash against Gabon. The gaffer has made a change to the side that lost 1-0 against Morocco on Monday, giving Kofi Kyereh his first start after the attacker appeared as a second-half substitute in the last game.
FIFA
Sports
The Independent

Arsenal ask Premier League to postpone north London derby against Tottenham

Arsenal have submitted a formal request to the Premier League asking to postpone their north London derby fixture against Tottenham on Sunday. Mikel Arteta’s side are suffering from several absences due to a Covid outbreak, injuries and players being away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations. The Premier League confirmed the request had been lodged in a statement released on Friday evening and said they will take a final decision on Saturday.“The Premier League has received a postponement request from Arsenal FC relating to their away match against Tottenham Hotspur, due to be played at 4.30pm...
PREMIER LEAGUE
primenewsghana.com

AFCON 2021: Black Stars remain winless after two games

Gabon put one foot in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) knockout stages after striking late to salvage a 1-1 draw with the Black Stars. The ‘Black Stars’ led for over 70 minutes until Jim Allevinah’s late strike broke their hearts in Yaoundé. Having suffered defeat...
FIFA
The Independent

Jarrod Bowen scores twice as West Ham beat Norwich to return to top four

Jarrod Bowen fired West Ham into the top four and enhanced his England credentials in a 2-0 win over Norwich Bowen’s seventh and eighth goals of the season secured a third straight Premier League win for the Hammers and left City rooted to the foot of the table.The calls for Bowen to win a Three Lions call-up are getting louder, with his eight assists meaning the former Hull winger has now been directly involved in 16 goals this season – the most of any English player in the top flight.The statistics for Norwich make grim reading, however. It is now...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte followed Tottenham ‘club line’ in dropping Tanguy Ndombele against Chelsea

Antonio Conte has said he was following the “club line” after he dropped Tanguy Ndombele for the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg with Chelsea.The Frenchman was absent as Antonio Rudiger’s first-half goal gave Chelsea a 1-0 win on the evening and a 3-0 aggregate overall as they booked a place in next month’s Wembley final against Liverpool or Arsenal.Ndombele was booed off during Sunday’s FA Cup win over Morecambe after he took an age to leave the pitch when substituted and Conte has said the decision was made with the club to leave him out.The Italian told Sky Sports: “It...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

English clubs dominated 2021 transfer spending with £1bn outlay

English clubs spent over £1billion on international transfers in 2021 despite the financial uncertainties created by the Covid-19 pandemic, new data published by Fifa shows.The amount spent was recorded in the world governing body’s figures as 1.386bn US dollars, equating to just over £1billion and dwarfing the second-highest spending country, Italy by more than £500million.Premier League clubs, chiefly boosted by world-beating broadcasting deals, were the buyers in seven of the 10 biggest transfers in 2021.These included Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku’s move to Chelsea from Inter Milan, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane’s transfers to Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund and...
PREMIER LEAGUE

