The Customs House Museum & Cultural Center has announced recent additions to its staff as well as several promotions of current employees. Channing Grimes has joined the museum management team as the new membership, volunteer & development manager. Grimes is a Clarksville native and a graduate of Austin Peay State University and Belmont University where she also received a Certified Meeting Planner certification. Over the past 15 years she has served in a variety of positions including marketing director with Concord Title, event planning manager for Nashville’s Airport Marriott and public relations with Holiday, Inc. Locally, she has been involved with special events and projects for nonprofit organizations in the Clarksville community such as the Montgomery County Bar Association and the Clarksville Association for Down Syndrome.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 8 DAYS AGO