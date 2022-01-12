Dr. Fauci tips hubris hat with ‘moron’ slam of senator

“Hot mic catches Dr. Fauci calling GOP senator ‘moron’” (Web, Jan. 11) might actually be more indicative of self-reflection on Fauci‘s part. The media has generally failed to take Fauci to task for his longtime support of gain-of-function experimentation intended to make pathogens more infectious in humans. Nevertheless, writing for the American Society for Microbiology in 2012, Fauci defended such research, even at the risk that an experiment “leads to an outbreak and ultimately triggers a pandemic,” writing: “Scientists working in this field might say — as indeed I have said — that the benefits of such experiments and the resulting knowledge outweigh the risks.” Regardless of the exact and circuitous dispersal of U.S. funds, Fauci allowed U.S. funds to go to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which was known for gain-of-function testing under less-than-optimal microbial containment.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO