Congress & Courts

Dr. Fauci tips hubris hat with ‘moron’ slam of senator

By Editorials
Washington Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Anthony Fauci was captured in a hot mic moment calling Sen. Roger Marshall, a Republican doctor from Kansas, a “moron” because he didn’t like being questioned about his financial disclosures as they relate to the coronavirus and vaccines. This says all Americans need to know...

www.washingtontimes.com

Middletown Press

Republican Senator Fauci Called a ‘Moron’ Is So Shook by the Exchange That He’s Introducing Legislation Over It

Dr. Anthony Fauci’s recent dustup with Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) over financial disclosure forms now has Marshall planning to introduce legislation named after the nation’s top infectious disease expert. A spokesperson for the Kansas senator said on Thursday that the Financial Accountability for Uniquely Compensated Individuals (FAUCI) Act...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

GOP senator dubbed a ‘moron’ by Fauci claims to be drafting ‘FAUCI Act’ off back of exchange

Days after being called a “moron” by White House chief medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci for making false claims about his financial disclosures, Kansas senator Roger Marshall plans to introduce legislation named for the federal government’s top infectious disease expert that would make such disclosures easier to find. According to multiple reports, Sen Marshall plans to put forward a bill dubbed the Financial Accountability for Uniquely Compensated Individuals Act — or FAUCI Act for short — to make public Dr Fauci’s financial disclosure forms.A spokesperson for Sen Marshall told The Independent the senator will be introducing the legislature, “which...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Video resurfaces of Rand Paul admitting ‘misinformation works’ amid Dr Fauci accusations

Senator Rand Paul has been seen in a resurfaced video admitting to spreading misinformation and says “misinformation works”. The Kentucky senator, who has been accused of issuing an “unbalanced” and “delusional” attack on Dr Anthony Fauci, had on Tuesday been accused of “distorting” information about Covid-19 and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), and of issuing “misinformation”. A video shared to Twitter by Federation of American scientists epidemiologist Dr Eric Feigl-Ding appeared to show Mr Paul in 2013 admitting to telling medical students at the University of Louisville, “misinformation works”, as The Atlantic...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Fauci ‘deserves everything he gets’, says Rand Paul after expert reveals death threats

Senator Rand Paul has suggested that Dr Anthony Fauci “deserves” criticism for his handling of Covid and told The Independent he ‘resented’ the US chief medical adviser blaming him for threats made against the top infectious diseases expert. On Tuesday, Dr Fauci told members of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions that misinformation issued by Mr Paul and Republicans about his work and Covid allowed for “the crazies out there” to “[make] threats upon my life, harassment of my family and my children”.Mr Paul, who was also accused of profiting from his attacks on Dr Fauci, afterwards...
CONGRESS & COURTS
kurv.com

Fauci Warns Everyone Will Get COVID After Hearing

The top expert on coronavirus is warning just about everybody will get infected at some point. But Dr. Anthony Fauci points out those who are vaccinated and boosted will most likely escape severe symptoms. He made the comments Tuesday after testifying in a tense Senate hearing over the response to new variants.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Vaccine mandate news – live: Biden ‘disappointed’ Supreme Court blocked ‘common-sense life-saving’ Covid rule

The Supreme Court has tossed out a Biden administration vaccine mandate that would have required 80 million workers to either get vaccinated or submit to regular testing. In a blow to the president’s push to get more Americans vaccinated, the ruling comes as health experts believe that the US may be approaching the peak of the latest wave of Covid-19 brought on by the highly contagious Omicron variant.Meanwhile, Dr Anthony Fauci has defended remarks made during a recent hearing of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director was heard...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

‘You are distorting everything about me’: Fauci tears into Rand Paul for using ‘pandemic for political gain’ with personal attacks

Dr Anthony Fauci came to blows with Rand Paul during a Senate hearing on Tuesday, accusing the lawmaker of “distorting everything about me”.Tensions between the pair boiled over as Dr Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, joined other top coronavirus experts in the Biden administration testifying before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.When Mr Paul asked Dr Fauci why he disagreed with scientists who say Covid-19 originated in a lab, Dr Fauci asserted that the senator was distorting the content of an email in which he says the expert attacked...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX 28 Spokane

Senator Patty Murray breaks up tense exchange between Dr. Fauci and Senator Rand Paul

WASHINGTON D.C. – Top health officials were on Capitol Hill Tuesday morning for a senate hearing on COVID response. White House medical advisory Dr. Anthony Fauci and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky testified to the Senate HELP Committee, which is chaired by Senator Patty Murray. The hearing came just after a new federal vaccine mandate was enacted for private companies with more than 100 employees.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Post

Ted Cruz is forcing Democrats into an uncomfortable pipeline vote

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1776, Thomas Paine anonymously published “Common Sense,” the single most influential pamphlet advocating the idea of American independence from British rule. “One of the strongest natural proofs of the folly of hereditary right in kings, is, that nature disapproves it, otherwise she would not so frequently turn it into ridicule, by giving mankind an ass for a lion,” he wrote.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Fauci news – live: ​​US ‘hitting Omicron peak’ as scientists plead for politicians to leave top doctor alone

Dr Anthony Fauci has defended remarks made during a recent hearing of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director was heard calling Senator Roger Marshall “a moron” when the senator questioned if he should have a publicly available financial disclosure form on Tuesday.Dr Fauci told MSNBC on Wednesday that he was stunned to know “that a sitting United States senator doesn’t realise that my financial statement is public knowledge”. The infectious diseases expert also clashed with Senator Rand Paul during the hearing, who he accused of politicising the pandemic and “kindling the crazies”...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Times

Fauci’s the real moron

“Hot mic catches Dr. Fauci calling GOP senator ‘moron’” (Web, Jan. 11) might actually be more indicative of self-reflection on Fauci‘s part. The media has generally failed to take Fauci to task for his longtime support of gain-of-function experimentation intended to make pathogens more infectious in humans. Nevertheless, writing for the American Society for Microbiology in 2012, Fauci defended such research, even at the risk that an experiment “leads to an outbreak and ultimately triggers a pandemic,” writing: “Scientists working in this field might say — as indeed I have said — that the benefits of such experiments and the resulting knowledge outweigh the risks.” Regardless of the exact and circuitous dispersal of U.S. funds, Fauci allowed U.S. funds to go to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which was known for gain-of-function testing under less-than-optimal microbial containment.
CONGRESS & COURTS

