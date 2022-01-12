ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Germany: 65 children freed from abusers as part of probe

 2 days ago

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in Germany say they have rescued 65 children from their abusers over the past two years as part of an investigating into a large-scale sexual abuse...

Albanian wanted over police killing arrested in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — German police say an Albanian man who disappeared after serving part of a sentence for his role in the killing of a high-ranking police officer in his homeland two decades ago has been arrested at Frankfurt Airport. Federal police said Tuesday that the 42-year-old was arrested on New Year’s Day as he tried to depart for Istanbul. They said Albanian authorities were seeking the man on an international arrest warrant and that he and his father killed the police official in 2000. He was released on bail in November 2017 and then disappeared. German police said the man is in custody awaiting extradition to Albania.
Police probe 285 incidents of abuse of retail staff

Almost 300 cases of abuse against shop workers in Scotland were reported to police in the first three months of a new law designed to protect them. The Protection of Workers Act made it a specific offence to threaten or abuse retail staff. But figures from the Scottish Business Resilience...
Bishop accused of raping nun 13 times acquitted by Indian court

An Indian court has cleared a Roman Catholic bishop of charges of raping a nun between 2014 and 2016 in her rural convent, a scandal that sparked a wave of outrage and was at the heart of the issue of allegations of sexual harassment at religious institutions across the country.Franco Mulakkal, 54, left court smiling on Friday after a trial that lasted more than 100 days was concluded by sessions judge G Gopakumar in a single-line verdict.“The prosecution failed to prove all the charges against the accused,” Mr Gopakumar said in the trial court in Kottayam city of Kerala...
'He's not here to suffer' | Woman raped at 13 years old speaks out after police identify, learn accused attacker is dead

ATLANTA — It was a "bittersweet" day on Tuesday for Betty Brown, a woman who was raped at age 13 back in 2004 in East Point. After years of searching, her accused rapist was finally identified. At the time, authorities found that the DNA evidence collected in her case matched the DNA in the 1995 rape and murder of 14-year-old Nacole Smith in Atlanta. And 26 years after Smith's tragic death, investigators used genealogy and ancestry databases to identify the suspect linked to both cases.
Man Freed from Prison 37 Years After Murder Conviction, Witness

Earlier this month, 61-year-old Willie Stokes released from prison after spending over three decades behind bars for a crime he didn’t commit. Stokes was convicted of murder in 1984, mostly based on the testimony of Franklin Lee, a friend who claimed Stokes had confessed to killing a man named Leslie Campbell during a dice game. According to NPR, days after Stokes’ trial ended, Lee admitted to having lied in court and was convicted of perjury. During his incarceration, Stokes filed several appeals to have his conviction overturned, all of those were rejected on a procedural basis. Stokes attorneys didn’t even know about Lee’s perjury conviction until 2015.
UN hails landmark conviction of senior Syrian official

KOBLENZ, Germany (AP) — A former Syrian secret police officer was convicted by a German court Thursday of crimes against humanity for overseeing the abuse of detainees at a jail near Damascus a decade ago, a ruling the top United Nations human rights official described as “historic.”. Anwar...
Man believed to have faked his own death found in Scotland

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A Rhode Island man who authorities suspected faked his own death has been found alive in Scotland. Nicholas Alahverdian – an outspoken critic of Rhode Island’s child welfare system who alleged he was “tortured and raped” in group homes affiliated with the R.I. Department of Children, Youth and Families – was apparently on the run since 2020 when his wife claimed he had died overseas of cancer.
Police and MI5 ‘very much alive’ to danger of extremists freed from prison

Police and MI5 are making “a serious investment in terrorist lifetime offender management” due to the long-term threat posed by freed terror offenders, the country’s top counter-terrorism officer has said.The threat from those convicted has become a growing challenge for police and Assistant Commissioner Matt Jukes said police were “very, very much alive” to the danger that released extremists presented to the public.Following attacks by freed terror convicts, there has been rising concern about short sentences given to extremist offenders. The incidents also raised issues about the effectiveness of de-radicalisation efforts in the prison system.In November 2019, Saskia Jones and...
Man pleads guilty to raping cellmate and 4-year-old girl

A man who was being held in the Miller County jail for sexually abusing a 4-year-old girl when he tied his cellmate to a bunk, knocked him unconscious and sexually assaulted him, was sentenced to 25 years in prison this week. Charles Steven Anderson, 63, will be in his 80s...
Utah ‘millionaire’ accused of holding woman hostage and carving eerie message into her hand

A Utah man has been arrested for kidnapping, holding a woman captive and assault after he was accused of keeping her for several weeks at his home and “carving” a number six on her left hand to signify she had six months to “love him or be killed”.Ramone Marcio Martinez, 39, was arrested and charged in Salt Lake County on Wednesday for aggravated kidnapping and five counts of aggravated assault, according to a police booking affidavit cited by local news network KSL 5 TV.The suspect identified himself as a millionaire to the authorities, according to the affidavit.The woman had...
Jihadists Decapitate Pastor, Force Wife to Carry His Severed Head

Zimbabwe Daily reported the pastor’s wife told police that “suspected Islamic State-linked insurgents intercepted the pastor in a field, decapitated him and then handed over his head to his wife and ordered her to inform the authorities”. The monstrous act took place amidst a four-year long insurgency...
Prisoner kicked custody officer so hard he killed her, court hears

A convicted criminal has admitted killing a prison security officer by kicking her in the head as she was escorting him from his cell following a court appearance. Humphrey Burke, 28, who was described as “unpredictable and dangerous”, left Lorraine Barwell, 54, with catastrophic brain injuries when he attacked her at Blackfriars Crown Court in 2015.
Woman Charged With Child Molestation in Jasper

A Jasper, Indiana woman was arrested on charges of Child Molesting and Sexual Misconduct With a Minor after an incident that happened on Sunday, according to police. The Jasper Police Department says officers were called to an apartment on Dewey Street for a fight in progress around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. When officers got there, they say everyone involved was separated.
Lawyer faces rape charges

Sandy Springs police say a woman who was seeking legal representation was instead raped by that lawyer. He has since been arrested.
EXCLUSIVE: Scotland Yard 'detectives believe Madeleine McCann could still be ALIVE': Bespoke Met Police unit is treating tragedy as a missing person case - despite German authorities insisting snatched girl is dead

Scotland Yard's Madeleine McCann team has 'more open thinking' and is still treating her disappearance as a missing person's investigation – despite German prosecutors insisting she is dead. Among other theories, the bespoke London unit of officers codenamed Operation Grange is still working on a possibility she may be...
