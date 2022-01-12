Germany: 65 children freed from abusers as part of probe

Earlier this month, 61-year-old Willie Stokes released from prison after spending over three decades behind bars for a crime he didn’t commit. Stokes was convicted of murder in 1984, mostly based on the testimony of Franklin Lee, a friend who claimed Stokes had confessed to killing a man named Leslie Campbell during a dice game. According to NPR, days after Stokes’ trial ended, Lee admitted to having lied in court and was convicted of perjury. During his incarceration, Stokes filed several appeals to have his conviction overturned, all of those were rejected on a procedural basis. Stokes attorneys didn’t even know about Lee’s perjury conviction until 2015.
