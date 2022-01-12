ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

KHL to suspend season for a week because of virus cases

By The Associated Press
semoball.com
 2 days ago

MOSCOW (AP) -- The Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League, a key source of players for Olympic teams, decided Wednesday to suspend its season for a week because of coronavirus outbreaks at many clubs. The KHL...

www.semoball.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Matt Grzelcyk, One Staffer In NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are not out of the woods when it comes to COVID-19 just yet, which is leaving the team’s defensive corps a little shorthanded. On Thursday, Boston placed defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and one team staff member in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Losing Grzelcyk leaves the Bruins without half of its top defensive paring, and Charlie McAvoy without his usual partner in crime. Fellow southpaw Mike Reilly could be bumped up to Boston’s top blue line pairing while Grzelcyk is out. The Bruins also recalled defenseman Jack Ahcan from Providence earlier in the day on Thursday. Boston hosts the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden on Thursday night. The Bruins have been on fire since returning from a two-week COVID-19 break in December. Since Jan. 1, Boston has won seven of its eight games and now sits at 20-11-2 on the season.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Khl#Olympics#Kontinental Hockey League#Ap
Detroit Sports Nation

3 Detroit Red Wings most likely to be traded

Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman recently indicated that he likely wouldn’t be aggressive at the trade deadline, as his team currently stands on the cusp of a playoff spot as we near the third week of 2022. However, should the Red Wings falter and fall out of...
NHL
whbl.com

Ice hockey-KHL to suspend play for one week due to COVID-19 outbreaks

(Reuters) – The Russian-based Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), which is expected to contribute a large number players competing at next month’s Beijing Olympics, said on Wednesday it is suspending play for a week due to COVID-19 outbreaks at many clubs. The KHL said it knew of 124 positive...
HOCKEY
semoball.com

US Olympic men's hockey roster includes 15 college players

College players make up almost two-thirds of the U.S. Olympic hockey roster for Beijing. Matty Beniers called his parents to ask them to answer a group FaceTime request so he could deliver some big news. Of course that's how the 19-year-old would tell loved ones he's going to the Olympics.
HOCKEY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
National Hockey League
NewsBreak
NHL
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
semoball.com

Bayern defender Davies has heart muscle issue after virus

MUNICH (AP) -- Bayern Munich left back Alphonso Davies has been sidelined with evidence of heart muscle inflammation after being infected with the coronavirus, coach Julian Nagelsmann said Friday. The Canada international will be out of action for at least "the coming weeks" after the inflammation, known as myocarditis, was...
SOCCER
semoball.com

Kings use three-goal flurry in third to bury Penguins 6-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Mikey Anderson, Viktor Arvidsson and Anze Kopitar scored in a span of 1:23 of the third period and the Los Angeles Kings won their third straight, 6-2 over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night. "To come back and put those three goals together was powerful," Kings...
NHL
semoball.com

Senators return from break, beat slumping Flames 4-1

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) -- Nick Paul scored twice in the first period, Matt Murray made 27 saves for his first victory of the season and the Ottawa Senators beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Thursday night. Playing their first game since New Year's Day and just their second in 26...
NHL
semoball.com

Serbs dismayed as Djokovic's visa again revoked in Australia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) -- Novak Djokovic's supporters in Serbia were dismayed Friday after waking up to the news that the top-ranked tennis player again faces deportation from Australia after his visa was revoked for a second time. Australia's immigration minister used his ministerial discretion to cancel the 34-year-old Serb's visa...
TENNIS
semoball.com

Downhill racer Johnson skips World Cup meet with knee injury

Olympic downhill medal contender Breezy Johnson is skipping World Cup races this weekend in Austria to let a knee injury heal. ALTENMARKT-ZAUCHENSEE, Austria (AP) -- Olympic downhill medal contender Breezy Johnson is skipping World Cup races this weekend in Austria to let a knee injury heal. Johnson, who has been...
SPORTS
semoball.com

'Grandma' Claudia Pechstein skates into 8th Olympics

Claudia Pechstein is decades into a decorated speedskating career and she's still achieving firsts. Decades into a decorated speedskating career, Claudia Pechstein is still achieving firsts. The 49-year-old German will become the oldest woman to compete at a Winter Olympics in Beijing and the second athlete -- and only woman...
SPORTS
semoball.com

Colorado's Cole Bassett leaves US camp, headed to Dutch team

PHOENIX (AP) -- Colorado midfielder Cole Bassett has left U.S. training camp following a report he has a deal to be loaned to the Dutch club Feyenoord. Bassett left Wednesday night, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Friday. Voetbal International, a Dutch soccer magazine, reported Friday that Feyenoord is acquiring Bassett...
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy