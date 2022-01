If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. I am a skeptical supplement user, as a rule. I don’t like messing with my body too much when its doing what it’s supposed to do and will absolutely try new things for the benefit of my lovely readers when they seem cool or necessary, but am a stickler about what makes it into my tried and true routine. (As we all should be!)

