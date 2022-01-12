ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King of Prussia-Based Qlik Confidentially Registers Intention to Once Again Go Public

Qlik, a King of Prussia-based data analytics company that does business in more than 100 countries, has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed initial public offering of its common stock.

The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.

Qlik, which serves more than 38,000 active customers around the world, expects to complete the public offering following the SEC review process, subject to market and other conditions.

Qlik was a publicly traded company from January 2012 until August 2016, when it was acquired by Thoma Bravo, a private equity investment firm based in Chicago, and taken private.

Learn more about Qlik or watch the Qlik Sense product overview below.

WATCH: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sd84bsRWSLY

VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

ABOUT

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture.

 https://vista.today/

