St. Regis Deer Valley opens new après and lunch lounge

PARK CITY, Utah — The St. Regis Deer Valley (SRDV) recently opened a new après and lunch lounge, called The Vintage Room .

The building is a clear and heated 1,600 square-foot structure with vaulted ceilings located slopeside.

“Rack your skis and enter The Vintage Room directly from Deer Hollow Ski Run through one of three sets of double French doors or via the walkway from the Resort’s main building,” a press release announcing the opening said.

“The Vintage Room features a 30-foot wooden bar behind which a St. Regis mixologist creates signature cocktails and where a Chef prepares all raw bar orders and shucks oysters.

“A glass case displays the fresh seafood, which is flown in daily, and features clams, oysters, snow crab legs and rock crab claws. A raised VIP area provides a bird’s-eye view of all activities and offers wine and champagne service in addition to cocktails, beer and non-alcoholic beverages.”

The outdoor deck with heated seats offers views of Deer Hollow Run and the Wasatch Range, alongside daily live music.

The Vintage Room’s menu is under the direction of local Chef Mathew Harris and includes east and west coast oysters, calamari and octopus ceviche, Maine rock crab claws, RIME clam chowder and Maine lobster rolls along with spicy shrimp pan roast, turkey chili, and creamy tomato soup served with cheddar popcorn and sourdough croutons.

Libations at The Vintage Room include St. Regis signatures, such as the almond espresso martini, the pumpkin-infused The Poe, SRDV’s take on the Hot Toddy, and the popular Bloody Mary 7452, named after the elevation of the resort. Wines from a premier New Zealand vintner are available alongside the resort’s 10,000 bottle wine vault.

The Vintage Room is open daily from 11 am to 6 pm and is available on a first-come, first-served basis, with the exception of the VIP area, for which reservations can be made. The VIP area can seat up to ten people, and there is a minimum for reservations.

The Vintage Room — (435) 940-5700

Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter