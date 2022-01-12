ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Newsom Executive Order Makes It Easier To Hire Substitute Teachers Amid Omicron Surge

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eDGzL_0djadO6M00

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — Scrambling to keep schools open, Gov. Gavin Newsom has issued an executive order making it easier for San Francisco Bay Area school districts to hire teachers and other employees amid staffing shortages brought on by the latest surge in coronavirus cases.

The current outbreak has created a crisis in the classroom as omicron infections or quarantines in the wake of close exposure to the virus has depleted the teaching ranks.

Schools in Palo Alto Unified have asked parents to volunteer as substitute instructors, the Oakland School for the Arts cancelled classes for the remainder of the week because a shortage of teachers and Hayward Unified has returned to remote learning this week amid the omicron surge.

“Schools nationwide returning from winter break are experiencing short-term staffing shortages that are putting a strain on operations,” Newsom said in a press release. “We’re working closely with local education officials to cut red tape to allow qualified substitute teachers to help maintain safe learning environments. We are grateful for the thousands of dedicated teachers, classified staff and administrators who have worked tirelessly to provide safe learning environments for all of California’s students.”

The order issued on Tuesday lowers state barriers that delay the hire of qualified short-term substitute teachers; permitting substitute teachers to have their assignments extended and providing additional flexibility to support retired teachers who have returned to the classroom, as well as eliminating barriers that may prevent additional retired teachers from returning.

The California Teachers Association, which represents some 300,000 educators statewide, said it recognizes the need for hiring flexibility and urges school districts “to focus on substitute teachers, recent retirees and student teachers.”

“The executive order is by no means the answer to long-term staffing shortages, and we look forward to working with the governor, lawmakers and the education community in rebuilding our educator pipeline, which has been devastated by this pandemic,” association spokesperson Lisa Gardiner said in a statement Tuesday.

Newsom also said the state was working on getting more COVID-19 tests to schools. Last week Newsom and state officials faced criticism for failing to deliver on a promise to provide rapid, at-home tests to all California students and school staff before classrooms reopened after the break.

Millions of test kits were sent to families but millions more were not, and there have been long lines at testing sites.

© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Newsom Urges Californians To Stay Strong During Omicron’s Surge

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBS SF) — Admitting he has been humbled during the two-year battle with COVID, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday urged weary Californians to hang on for a few more weeks as the omicron variant continues to surge. On Wednesday, the positivity rate among those tested was just over 23 percent with a daily average of 69,798 new cases being reported statewide. “This is going to be a challenging period, it is a challenging period for so many folks,” Newsom said as he spoke to reporters at a South Los Angeles state-run testing site. “We are hoping with what we...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS San Francisco

New Cal OSHA COVID Rules for Workplace to Create Challenges for Businesses

CONCORD (KPIX) — New Cal OSHA COVID guidelines for the workplace that will go into effect soon have some concerned about additional demand on testing sites. For the most part, California’s COVID rules remain the same, though there are some changes to masking and testing requirements. “Well the new rules will slow business for me, that’s what it means” says Habib Jacifi, owner of Concord’s Luna Ristorante. “A lot of my customers are nervous to come inside the restaurant.” While pandemic fears continue to be a drag on business, Luna Ristorante is prepared for the new guidelines. Masks must be surgical or medical...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

SF City Attorney Investigating Potentially Unlicensed COVID Testing Company

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu announced Tuesday his office is investigating a local COVID testing operator that could be working without a license. Chiu recently sent a letter to testing company Community Wellness America, Inc. asking for proof that it obtained the proper licenses to operate within the city. “It would be unacceptable if there are rogue actors who are trying to exploit the situation, setting up unlicensed testing facilities to try and make a quick buck,” said San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu. “We’re specifically looking for a specific federal license that these operators are...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: South Bay Sewage Tests Show Signs of Omicron Decline

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — Data collected from wastewater in Santa Clara County show strong indications that COVID cases from the omicron variant could be on the decline. “What we’ve seen is that it has been a predictor of what could be to come, the general trend,” said Santa Clara County Public Health Deputy Director Michael Balliet. “Whether we can say that we’ve peaked is still in question, but the wastewater data is showing some leveling off and declines.” Santa Clara County’s Department of Public Health was one of the first in the country to begin testing raw sewage at treatment plants for...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Coronavirus
State
California State
Hayward, CA
Coronavirus
Hayward, CA
Government
Palo Alto, CA
Education
Palo Alto, CA
Coronavirus
Local
California Education
Oakland, CA
Education
Hayward, CA
Education
City
Hayward, CA
Oakland, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Local
California Coronavirus
Palo Alto, CA
Government
City
Oakland, CA
City
Palo Alto, CA
CBS San Francisco

Newsom Proposes Tax Cuts, Expanding Health Care

SACRAMENTO (AP) — With state revenues at an all-time high, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday proposed a budget that would cut taxes while also promising to pay the health care expenses of all of the state’s low-income adults who are living in the country illegally. It will cost state taxpayers about $2.2 billion per year to cover the cost of health care for the state’s low-income immigrants. Meanwhile, Newsom’s tax cuts would reduce revenue by more than $6.5 billion. But the numbers still balance because California has a projected $45.7 billion surplus, driven by incredible growth in tax collections during the pandemic....
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Oakland Unified Announces Agreement With Teachers’ Union On COVID Safety Amid Omicron Surge

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – The Oakland Unified School District announced it has reached a tentative agreement with the union representing teachers on some COVID-19 safety issues as the district faces staffing shortages amid the omicron surge. OUSD officials sent a statement Wednesday announcing it has reached the agreement with the Oakland Education Association at the end of last week. “This agreement focuses on COVID safety and follows two previous agreements – one that focused on safety provisions and independent study and a second that focused on additional compensation,” the district said. As part of the agreement, teachers will receive a “Wellness Day” on...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Attorney For RFK Assassin Sirhan Sirhan to Seek Judicial Review After Gov. Newsom Denies Parole

SAN JOSE (CBS SF/AP) — An attorney for Sirhan Sirhan on Tuesday evening said she would seek a judicial review after Gov. Gavin Newsom earlier announced he would not grant parole to the man convicted of killing Robert F. Kennedy. “After decades in prison, (Sirhan) has failed to address the deficiencies that led him to assassinate Senator Kennedy,” Newsom said in an op-ed, published in the Los Angeles Times. “Mr. Sirhan lacks the insight that would prevent him from making the same types of dangerous decisions he made in the past.” ALSO READ: With Sirhan Sirhan’s Possible Parole Looming, Controversial Theories on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS San Francisco

Gov. Newsom Plan Could Put Brakes on California’s Soaring Gas Prices

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — Gasoline has long cost more in California than any other state in the U.S., with prices jumping nearly seven percent in just the past year. A little help may be on the way from Governor Gavin Newsom that will make filling up a little less expensive, but not everyone is behind Newsom’s latest plan. Find the cheapest gas prices in your area with Gas Buddy Pain at the pump hasn’t been this jarring in the Bay area in nearly 40 years. Newsom’s idea to put a tourniquet on California drivers hemorrhaging on their fuel budgets is a “tax holiday” that...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Another Teacher Sickout Over COVID-19 Safety Measures Closes 9 Oakland Unified Schools

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) – Oakland Unified School District officials said nine schools were closed Thursday due to a teacher sickout, despite the district recently coming to a tentative agreement with unions regarding COVID safety protocols. OUSD officials did not say which schools were impacted by Thursday’s action. Educators held a similar sickout last week asking for better masking and testing. The sickout came the day after some students announced they also planned to stay home to demand better safety measures in the classroom amid the omicron surge. “I wanted to feel safe at school,” said Blue Lopez, a sophomore at Fremont High School. Lopez...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

UC Study: More Than 370,000 Californians May Have Unsafe Drinking Water

BERKELEY (CBS SF/BCN) — According to University of California researchers, an estimated 371,000 Californians rely on drinking water that may contain high levels of toxic chemicals such as arsenic, nitrate or hexavalent chromium. The study, published in the current edition of the American Journal of Public Health, was the first to quantify the average concentrations of multiple chemical contaminants in both community water systems and domestic well areas statewide. “Our data strongly indicate that a large number of people who rely on domestic wells are likely drinking water with high levels of contaminants and suggest locations where we should begin targeted assessments...
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Palo Alto Unified Asks Parents to Volunteer to Help Keep Schools Open

PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — Schools throughout the Bay Area are facing staffing challenges as COVID cases continue to rise, but Palo Alto Unified is putting out a call to parents to help bridge the gap and keep schools open. The district launched 1 Palo Alto, a call to action asking parents to volunteer to pitch in at schools. Since launching the effort, Palo Alto Unified’s Superintendent Don Austin says the district has gotten a pretty great response. “In 20 minutes we had 50 volunteers. By the next morning we had 350, and today – really just barely into the day –...
PALO ALTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Changing Guidelines Create Confusion For Bay Area Employers, Workers

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — The fast-spreading Omicron variant has forced agencies from the Centers for Disease Control to the California Health Department to pivot and change course on some of their COVID-19 guidelines. It is leaving many confused with what they can and cannot do. Part of the problem is that the guidelines differ from one department to another. Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced healthcare workers who test positive for COVID but are vaccinated and asymptomatic can still show up for work. “Is it worse to not have anybody there at all? And have to close hospitals and nursing homes because of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#San Francisco Bay Area#Executive Order#Covid#Cbs Sf Ap
CBS San Francisco

Omicron Surge: Oakland Charter School Closes For Week Because Of Teacher Shortage

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Officials at the Oakland School for the Arts announced Tuesday they were cancelling classes for the remainder of the week because a shortage of teachers caused by positive COVID cases and quarantines in the wake of exposure to the virus. Principal Mike Oz posted a letter to students and parents apologizing for the charter school’s emergency closure, but said he had no choice given the growing number of cases during the omicron surge. “Due to a staff shortage as a result of quarantines due to exposure to, or infection with, COVID-19, we regret to inform you that we...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Bay Area Hospitals Postpone Elective Surgeries Due To Surge, Sick Staff

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — Hospitals across California are postponing or waiting to schedule non-urgent elective surgeries amid the record-breaking surge of COVID-19 cases. “We are actually actively reviewing every single patient who is scheduled for surgery,” said Stanford Healthcare Assoc. Chief Medical Officer and Vice-President for Perioperative and Interventional Services Dr. Sam Wald. “We’re triaging, meaning we’re deciding some medical conditions are more urgent than others, doing it based on risk of cardiac disease or risk of cancer or debilitating pain things, like that. It really has to do with how many COVID patients are then filling up the hospital as...
STANFORD, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Milpitas Schools Remain Open for In-Person Learning Amid Omicron Surge

MILPITAS (KPIX) — The Milpitas Unified School District will remain open Monday for in-person learning after initially planning on a weeklong quarantine. After its initial Friday announcement of a quarantine, district officials learned they does not have the authority to make that decision. It is one of many school districts around the Bay Area navigating the spread of COVID-19 from the Omicron variant while trying to keep students in school. “After consulting with the Santa Clara County Office of Education, we learned that we are not able to offer a ‘district-wide quarantine- as shared in our Friday communication. Community quarantines may...
MILPITAS, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Sonoma County Business Owners Worried About Impact of New Health Order

SONOMA (CBS SF) – The new Sonoma County COVID health order urging people to stay home for the next month as the omicron variant continues to fuel a surge in Bay Area cases has some local business owners concerned about their bottom line. Health officials said that based on data, it appears half of Sonoma County’s cases are coming from large gatherings, leading officials to institute the new order in the hopes of reducing case numbers. ALSO READ: Full text of new Sonoma County Health Order The Total Look is the oldest women’s clothing store in Sonoma. Owner Barbara Mezzetta says the health order...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS San Francisco

Newsom Signs Executive Order Banning Price Gouging On COVID Testing Kits

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — With omicron cases soaring and testing sites swamped, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order over the weekend aimed at preventing price gouging on COVID-19 at-home test kits. The order prohibits sale of at-home COVID-19 test kits at a price that exceeds, by more than 10 percent, the price the seller charged for the item on Dec. 1, 2021. State Attorney General Rob Bonta issued a consumer alert following the governor’s signing of the order and encouraged anyone who has been a victim of price-gouging on the at-home test kits to file a complaint with his...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID Surge: Sonoma County Residents Unhappy As Some COVID Restrictions Return

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — In Sonoma County, case numbers are rising so quickly that health officials are asking everyone to make changes. The county says more than half of its new cases are coming from large gatherings of people. So it’s prohibiting those – 50 people indoors, 100 outdoors. Health officials are also asking everyone to voluntarily stay home as much as possible. “We all have our shots,” said Barry Marshall in Santa Rosa. “I am a little skeptical of the effect of staying inside for 30 days.” With the heavy fatigue of nearly two years of pandemic, Sonoma County’s new...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID Surge: Attendance Low As Bay Area School Districts Scramble To Keep Classes Open

MILPITAS (KPIX) – Schools across the Bay Area were scrambling to keep classrooms open on Monday, with different districts handling the COVID-19 surge in different ways. Despite their efforts, many students still opted to stay home. Though the Milpitas Unified School District was forced to cancal a planned 10-day quarantine school officials hoped would slow the spread of the Omicron variant, the overwhelming majority of students chose to remain at home and work online. “The most that I’ve had in any of my classes was just two. It was me and another kid,” says Aaron Hernandez, a junior at Milpitas High School....
MILPITAS, CA
CBS San Francisco

Patients Seeking Tests, COVID Relief Stressing SF Healthcare System

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco General Hospital continues to see a lot of traffic, but it’s not all sick patients. Many of the people showing up are those who just can’t find a test anywhere else. “My wife needs to get a test because she’s coughing and we think she has COVID,” said Arthur Penta, dropping his wife off at the hospital to wait for a test. It was a non-stop flow of people at SF General Monday, many of them getting desperate as other testing sites got overwhelmed or shut down. “Here, the line was around the block,” said Jaqueline...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
48K+
Followers
20K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy