ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

San Jose City Council Unanimously Approves New Tougher COVID Booster Mandate

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32BhHR_0djadNDd00

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — City Council members have unanimously approved one of the state’s toughest health mandates requiring proof of a booster shot from San Jose municipal employees and anyone attending concerts, San Jose Sharks games or large indoor gatherings.

Mayor Sam Liccardo, who sponsored the proposal, thanked the council members for their late night vote as new cases of the omicron variant soar in Santa Clara County and across the San Francisco Bay Area.

“Thanks, Council colleagues for approving my proposal to require boosters for City workers+the public to access big events in city-owned buildings,” Liccardo tweeted. “San José leads the US w/this measure to avoid high hospitalizations and tragic outcomes. Get vaxxed today.”

In his proposal, Liccardo directed the city manager to work with the municipal employee union bargaining units in anticipation of establishing a January implementation for the booster requirement.

“We lack the benefit of time and we need to move quickly,” said Liccardo at a Dec. 21 press conference.

The proposal strengthens the city’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for municipal employees by now including booster shots as a condition of employment.

It also will require visitors attending large, indoor gatherings of 50 people or more at the following city-owned facilities to show proof of a booster shot:

  • City Hall
  • City-owned libraries
  • City-owned community centers
  • SAP Center at San Jose
  • Solar 4 America Ice at San Jose
  • San Jose McEnery Convention Center
  • California Theatre
  • San Jose Civic
  • Montgomery Theater
  • Center for the Performing Arts
  • Fourth Street Summit Center
  • School of Arts and Culture at the Mexican Heritage Plaza
  • San Jose History Park
  • San Jose Museum of Art
  • Children’s Discovery Museum of San Jose
  • The Tech Interactive

The proposal also clarifies where the mandate would apply:

  • San Jose Sharks games
  • Concerts
  • Conventions
  • IMAX movies

Comments / 7

Bernd Ratsch
1d ago

Why? The WHO and EU just stated NOT to get boosters as they're not working. January 11, 2022.... go read it for yourself.

Reply(1)
3
Why Not
1d ago

Imagine a vaccine so safe you have to be threatened to take it.. For a disease so deadly you have to be tested to know you have it.. LOL

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Los Altos Hills Rolling Out Automatic License Plate Readers; Residents Can Opt-Out

LOS ALTOS HILLS (CBS SF) — A Bay Area town is moving forward with installing automatic license plate readers (ALPR), in the hopes of combating and preventing crime. There are currently 10 ALPRs that are operational in Los Altos Hills, and 30 more should be up and operational by sometime in February, according to a town management analyst. They are placed at every street entrance into Los Altos Hills, as well as numerous other streets within the town, says the management analyst. They run 24/7, and the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office will be able to use the ALPRs as tools to...
LOS ALTOS HILLS, CA
CBS San Francisco

Newsom Executive Order Makes It Easier To Hire Substitute Teachers Amid Omicron Surge

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — Scrambling to keep schools open, Gov. Gavin Newsom has issued an executive order making it easier for San Francisco Bay Area school districts to hire teachers and other employees amid staffing shortages brought on by the latest surge in coronavirus cases. The current outbreak has created a crisis in the classroom as omicron infections or quarantines in the wake of close exposure to the virus has depleted the teaching ranks. Schools in Palo Alto Unified have asked parents to volunteer as substitute instructors, the Oakland School for the Arts cancelled classes for the remainder of the week...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland City Councilmembers Propose Ban on Ghost Guns

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Oakland City Councilmembers Dan Kalb, Noel Gallo and Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan on Tuesday introduced legislation that would ban so-called “ghost guns” and unfinished gun parts. The proposed ordinance would ban the possession, sale, purchasing, receiving or manufacturing of an unfinished firearm frame or receiver,  used to make privately manufactured firearms that are untraceable. Unfinished frames or receivers and ghost gun kits cost far less than guns produced by licensed manufacturers and ghost gun buyers are also able to avoid background checks and waiting periods. “This effort will give the City of Oakland a new tool to remove these...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Sunnyvale Looks To Fight Off Crow Invasion In Downtown With Lasers; Plan Faces Pushback

SUNNYVALE (KPIX 5) – The City of Sunnyvale is set to launch a pilot program by the end of January that will use green laser pointers to discourage crows from gathering by the hundreds in the downtown area. “We love our birds here in Sunnyvale, but that being said, having so many congregated in one small location isn’t good for our city,” Mayor Larry Klein told KPIX 5. The birds apparently forage for food across the South Bay during the day. But it’s unclear why they choose to return to downtown Sunnyvale at sunset in order to rest overnight. Crows perched above historic...
SUNNYVALE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clara County, CA
Government
San Jose, CA
Health
County
Santa Clara County, CA
City
San Jose, CA
Santa Clara County, CA
Health
San Jose, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
City
Santa Clara, CA
CBS San Francisco

New Cal OSHA COVID Rules for Workplace to Create Challenges for Businesses

CONCORD (KPIX) — New Cal OSHA COVID guidelines for the workplace that will go into effect soon have some concerned about additional demand on testing sites. For the most part, California’s COVID rules remain the same, though there are some changes to masking and testing requirements. “Well the new rules will slow business for me, that’s what it means” says Habib Jacifi, owner of Concord’s Luna Ristorante. “A lot of my customers are nervous to come inside the restaurant.” While pandemic fears continue to be a drag on business, Luna Ristorante is prepared for the new guidelines. Masks must be surgical or medical...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Tiles Falling From Homes In San Jose’s Communications Hill Neighborhood Again Cause Safety Concern

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — Maintenance crews are once again working to test and secure the tiles on the sides of homes in San Jose’s Communications Hill community, after several pieces broke loose and fell to the ground during recent rainy weather. “The tiles are so heavy, that it could definitely kill somebody,” said one homeowner who did not want to be identified. He shared with KPIX 5 a photo showing how a falling tile sliced through a copper water pipe on the back of his house, causing a leak. At least three homes in the neighborhood have had similar problems in recent...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland Unified Announces Agreement With Teachers’ Union On COVID Safety Amid Omicron Surge

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – The Oakland Unified School District announced it has reached a tentative agreement with the union representing teachers on some COVID-19 safety issues as the district faces staffing shortages amid the omicron surge. OUSD officials sent a statement Wednesday announcing it has reached the agreement with the Oakland Education Association at the end of last week. “This agreement focuses on COVID safety and follows two previous agreements – one that focused on safety provisions and independent study and a second that focused on additional compensation,” the district said. As part of the agreement, teachers will receive a “Wellness Day” on...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Gov. Newsom Plan Could Put Brakes on California’s Soaring Gas Prices

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — Gasoline has long cost more in California than any other state in the U.S., with prices jumping nearly seven percent in just the past year. A little help may be on the way from Governor Gavin Newsom that will make filling up a little less expensive, but not everyone is behind Newsom’s latest plan. Find the cheapest gas prices in your area with Gas Buddy Pain at the pump hasn’t been this jarring in the Bay area in nearly 40 years. Newsom’s idea to put a tourniquet on California drivers hemorrhaging on their fuel budgets is a “tax holiday” that...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Liccardo
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Mayor Breed Orders Healthcare Providers To Increase COVID Testing Or Face Fines

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — As the demand for COVID testing spikes along with the omicron variant surge, San Francisco Mayor London Breed has ordered the city’s private healthcare providers to step up and increase testing capacity for their patients or face fines. In August, the city’s Department of Public Health issued an order requiring all large healthcare facilities to provide tests within 24 hours when a member patient or staffer reports being symptomatic or in close contact with someone with COVID. While health officials say the directive is being followed most of the time, Breed said Tuesday during a virtual press...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Water Pump Problem Closes SR-87 Connector Ramp off Southbound I-280 in San Jose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Caltrans crews are working to fix an issue with water pumps that have closed the connector ramps to Bird Avenue and State Route 87 off of southbound I-280 in San Jose Wednesday, according to authorities. The San Jose office of the CHP tweeted out photos late Wednesday morning of the flooding caused by the pump problem, saying that Caltrans crews were on the scene. The second photo posted appeared to show the water receding, but the ramp was still closed. The ramps to Bird Ave and SR-87 from I-280 SB are closed due to an issue with the water pumps resulting in flooding. CalTrans personnel are on scene and working to fix the issue. Plan accordingly and anticipate potential delays pic.twitter.com/uJhrrr3LP3 — CHP San Jose (@CHPSanJose) January 12, 2022 The ramp is the main exit for Mineta San Jose International Airport when traveling south on I-280 and could impact transit times for people catching flights. CHP recommended that drivers plan accordingly and anticipate potential delays. There was not projected time for the ramp reopening.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Newsom Urges Californians To Stay Strong During Omicron’s Surge

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBS SF) — Admitting he has been humbled during the two-year battle with COVID, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday urged weary Californians to hang on for a few more weeks as the omicron variant continues to surge. On Wednesday, the positivity rate among those tested was just over 23 percent with a daily average of 69,798 new cases being reported statewide. “This is going to be a challenging period, it is a challenging period for so many folks,” Newsom said as he spoke to reporters at a South Los Angeles state-run testing site. “We are hoping with what we...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Hospital ERs Overwhelmed By Omicron Ask Public Not To Come In For Testing

HAYWARD (KPIX) — As emergency departments are being flooded with Omicron patients, hospitals in the Bay Area are making a plea to the public not to come in for COVID-19 testing. Providence hospitals, which oversees the Queen of the Valley Medical Center sent out an advisory asking people to utilize emergency departments appropriately. They’re not the only ones to remind the public that ER’s are not COVID testing or vaccinations sites. Testing for COVID has been a challenge in the Bay Area as long lines have formed at testing sites. Chopper 5 captured cars parked along the roadway in Hayward, some waiting...
HAYWARD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#San Jos#Cbs Sf#Omicron#Thanks Council#Sap Center#Mexican#Heritage Plaza San Jose#San Jose Sharks
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Changing Guidelines Create Confusion For Bay Area Employers, Workers

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — The fast-spreading Omicron variant has forced agencies from the Centers for Disease Control to the California Health Department to pivot and change course on some of their COVID-19 guidelines. It is leaving many confused with what they can and cannot do. Part of the problem is that the guidelines differ from one department to another. Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced healthcare workers who test positive for COVID but are vaccinated and asymptomatic can still show up for work. “Is it worse to not have anybody there at all? And have to close hospitals and nursing homes because of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Milpitas Schools Remain Open for In-Person Learning Amid Omicron Surge

MILPITAS (KPIX) — The Milpitas Unified School District will remain open Monday for in-person learning after initially planning on a weeklong quarantine. After its initial Friday announcement of a quarantine, district officials learned they does not have the authority to make that decision. It is one of many school districts around the Bay Area navigating the spread of COVID-19 from the Omicron variant while trying to keep students in school. “After consulting with the Santa Clara County Office of Education, we learned that we are not able to offer a ‘district-wide quarantine- as shared in our Friday communication. Community quarantines may...
MILPITAS, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Sonoma County Business Owners Worried About Impact of New Health Order

SONOMA (CBS SF) – The new Sonoma County COVID health order urging people to stay home for the next month as the omicron variant continues to fuel a surge in Bay Area cases has some local business owners concerned about their bottom line. Health officials said that based on data, it appears half of Sonoma County’s cases are coming from large gatherings, leading officials to institute the new order in the hopes of reducing case numbers. ALSO READ: Full text of new Sonoma County Health Order The Total Look is the oldest women’s clothing store in Sonoma. Owner Barbara Mezzetta says the health order...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Newsom Proposes Tax Cuts, Expanding Health Care

SACRAMENTO (AP) — With state revenues at an all-time high, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday proposed a budget that would cut taxes while also promising to pay the health care expenses of all of the state’s low-income adults who are living in the country illegally. It will cost state taxpayers about $2.2 billion per year to cover the cost of health care for the state’s low-income immigrants. Meanwhile, Newsom’s tax cuts would reduce revenue by more than $6.5 billion. But the numbers still balance because California has a projected $45.7 billion surplus, driven by incredible growth in tax collections during the pandemic....
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Website Issues with San Francisco’s Testing Partner Still Plaguing Sites

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — There continues to be an enormous demand for COVID-19 testing across the Bay Area, but on Tuesday in San Francisco, some city-run test sites had to turn people away from their scheduled appointments for the second day in the row because of computer issues. Color, the city’s testing partner, was still dealing with the same computer problems nationwide that hampered test sites in San Francisco and elsewhere on Monday. Monday night, Palo-Alto based Color tweeted that service would be suspended through Tuesday due to outages and people with postponed appointments would be contacted with alternative testing options. Due to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Thousands Seek COVID-19 Tests at San Mateo Event Center Site

SAN MATEO (KPIX) — People stopped by the San Mateo County Event Center all day to get tested for COVID-19 as part of a new operation run by Virus Geeks, the company that public health officials chose to increase capacity in the new year. “There is an absolute need ’cause what we’re finding out is: even with the over-the-counter antigen test, it does not detect omicron at its very early infection,” said Virus Geeks CEO Frank Lee. “The laboratories across the country are inundated, I don’t think they were prepared for this surge.” The company previously ran a testing site at the...
SAN MATEO, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Vallejo Latest To Announce City Hall Closure Due To Omicron Surge

VALLEJO (CBS SF) – City officials in Vallejo announced Friday that City Hall would be closed to the public for several weeks, joining other Bay Area communities that have closed facilities due to the COVID-19 omicron surge. According to a city statement, the closure will begin Monday and continue through February 28. City Hall services will only be held by phone, online or by virtual appointment. Drop boxes will be available for multiple departments, including housing, planning, building, public works and water billing. Boxes will also be available for those serving legal papers and for the submitting of claims. While City Hall is...
VALLEJO, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Pinole Latest To Close Public Access To Police Station Over Omicron Concerns

PINOLE (CBS SF) – Police in Pinole announced that public access to their station is being temporarily closed as of Monday due to the surge of COVID-19 cases being attributed to the omicron variant. The department posted on social media that as of 8 a.m., anyone who visits Public Safety Building in person will be asked to use the phone outside the lobby to be connected to dispatch. Police said residents can continue to report incidents over the phone and through video conferencing. Dispatch can be reached by calling 510-724-1111. The department stressed on its Facebook page not to use social media to...
PINOLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
48K+
Followers
20K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy