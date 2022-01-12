San Jose City Council Unanimously Approves New Tougher COVID Booster Mandate

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — City Council members have unanimously approved one of the state’s toughest health mandates requiring proof of a booster shot from San Jose municipal employees and anyone attending concerts, San Jose Sharks games or large indoor gatherings.

Mayor Sam Liccardo, who sponsored the proposal, thanked the council members for their late night vote as new cases of the omicron variant soar in Santa Clara County and across the San Francisco Bay Area.

“Thanks, Council colleagues for approving my proposal to require boosters for City workers+the public to access big events in city-owned buildings,” Liccardo tweeted. “San José leads the US w/this measure to avoid high hospitalizations and tragic outcomes. Get vaxxed today.”

In his proposal, Liccardo directed the city manager to work with the municipal employee union bargaining units in anticipation of establishing a January implementation for the booster requirement.

“We lack the benefit of time and we need to move quickly,” said Liccardo at a Dec. 21 press conference.

The proposal strengthens the city’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for municipal employees by now including booster shots as a condition of employment.

It also will require visitors attending large, indoor gatherings of 50 people or more at the following city-owned facilities to show proof of a booster shot:

City Hall

City-owned libraries

City-owned community centers

SAP Center at San Jose

Solar 4 America Ice at San Jose

San Jose McEnery Convention Center

California Theatre

San Jose Civic

Montgomery Theater

Center for the Performing Arts

Fourth Street Summit Center

School of Arts and Culture at the Mexican Heritage Plaza

San Jose History Park

San Jose Museum of Art

Children’s Discovery Museum of San Jose

The Tech Interactive

The proposal also clarifies where the mandate would apply: